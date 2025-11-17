Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

by

I would love to see what you have found and taken back home with you.

#1 Found Outside In The Rain In December Of 2016, Skinny And Covered In Fleas And Ear Mites. Now The Undisputed Spoiled Queen :) …(And Reluctant Big Sister, Haha)

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#2 This Dog!!

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#3 Found Unwanted (Returned From Previous Adoptions No Less)

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#4 We Found Her As A Kitten At My Mother’s Job

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#5 My Mom Found This Nut Job On The Street As A Puppy 9 Years Ago

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#6 Spanish American War Bayonet, Still In Metal Sheath, Found Under The Ivy In My Front Yard In Falls Church Va

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#7 Found In Our Backyard As A Young Kitten, She Had Been Abandoned

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#8 My Little Senior Treasure. We Found It 11 Years Ago

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#9 Found At The Roadside Of A Farm. Kittymom Wandered In Pregnant And Farmer Wanted To Just Drop The Sweetlings At The Shelter. Kittyshark Is Mine And I Am His Now

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#10 This Is Audi. He’s Probably Just Over Three Months. He Was Found, And Now He Is Home

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#11 Someone Tossed Him Away

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#12 This Is One Of The Three Boxes Of Mineral Samples I Found From A House That Is Going To Be Demolished

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#13 Mink, Found In Some Bushes 2 Years Ago

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#14 Our Little Princess Mindy. Found On A Country Road

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#15 My Dog!

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#16 This Little Guy, Before And After I Took Care Of Him

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#17 Smidge, Found In My Driveway, 6 Mo Old And Prego With 5 Kittens. No More Street Life For Her!

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#18 I Found This Weirdo About 2 Years Ago Behind My Shed. She Was Crying, Starving, And Covered In Ticks. Took Her In And She’s Been A Great Addition To Our Family

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#19 My Friend Found Her, We Took Her Home. She Is Living With Us Almost Half Of A Year Now. And It’s The Happiest Time

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#20 Its Been 3 Years Since Her Pregnant Mom Was Thrown Out Of A Moving Car Near My Moms House. My Mom Kept Her And Now I Have My Best Friend Milkshakes And Her Brother Marshmallows (Not Pictures) And I Have Never Been Happier

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#21 This Bench At A Yard Sale

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#22 Its Been 3 Years Since Her Pregnant Mom Was Thrown Out Of A Moving Car Near My Moms House. My Mom Kept Her And Now I Have My Best Friend Marshmellows And His Sister Milkshaks (Not Pictured) And I Have Never Been Happier

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#23 My Wonderful Cat, Loki. He’ll Be Turning 6 On July 13th. He’s One Of The Best Things I Have

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#24 A Stone With A Natural Hole Through It That I Found At The Beach

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#25 Caught This Dude Sneaking In The Kitchen And Eating My Other 2 Cats’ Food. He Started Meow/Crying And As Soon As I Pet Him He Didn’t Leave My Side For 2 Days. That Was 2 Years Ago. This Picture Was Taken 1 Year Ago

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#26 Fell In Love With This Mug At An Op Shop!

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#27 Went Grocery Shopping, Found Howard Under A Pallet Of Mulch Out Front. Welcome Home, Li’l Man!

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#28 My Cat Vasko, Haha. I Didn’t Find Him Actually, He Found Us And Just Stayed So We Kept Him

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#29 Found In The Woods 7 Years Ago. She Is My Tusi

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#30 Technically He Moved Ina Few Years Ago. After I Threw Him Out 2 Times, We Found Him Making A Cave In My Wifes Duvet

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#31 I Found This Guy In My Woods During Christmas (I Live Near A Ton Of Trees) And I Found Out That He Was Abandoned. His Name Is Mr. Kitty :)

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#32 Found The Black Tree For Measuring Kids’ Height On The Side Of Road, Brought It Home And Fixed It Up. It Is Now In My Dining Room

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#33 Maximum Loaded Potato My Wonderful Mouser Cat!! Found During Covid April 2020!!! He Was Abandoned!!

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#34 I Found This Goober On The Side Of A Busy Highway Last Year While My Parents Were Out Of Town. So Glad I Got To Keep Him!

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#35 Found At The Pound, And Kept Him Around. Then When He Died, I Sat Down And Cried

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#36 My Now Fiance. I Interviewed At His Bar, Fell In Love Instantly And Decided To Keep Him

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#37 Old Nail, Found At A State Park Nature Area, Formerly Owned By A Mining Company. South Dakota, Us

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#38 This Is My Dog Charlie. We Found Him On Thanksgiving And Is Turning 8 This Year!

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#39 Both Of These. At Different Times I

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#40 Found This Guy. Finders Keepers

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#41 Who Doesn’t Secretly Want An Elk Head?

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#42 My Oldal Man, Found In A Dumpster 17 Years Ago When He Was Too Young To Be Away From Mom

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#43 My Bbg, Found For Years Ago

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#44 My Dog, Roux Mcclanahan

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

#45 This Is Baba Yaga. I Was Thinking About Getting Another Cat As A Buddy For The Other When This Sweet Girl Found Me. Took Her In About A Year Ago. She’s Cuddly And Loves Belly Rubs

Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“And Then I Got Fired”: 30 People Share How They Got Fired
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
“We Thought It Was A Prank”: 10 Halloween Tragedies You Probably Won’t Believe Actually Happened
3 min read
Oct, 31, 2025
Why Jodie Whittaker Is Leaving Doctor Who in 2022
3 min read
Aug, 4, 2021
Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Important Thing To You? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Drew These 27 Bright Summer Watercolors Based On Beautiful Southern European Cities
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
18 Pets Who Can’t Part With Their Favorite Toys And Guard Them While Owners Fix Them
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.