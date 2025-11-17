Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Found And Taken Home (Closed)

I would love to see what you have found and taken back home with you.
#1 Found Outside In The Rain In December Of 2016, Skinny And Covered In Fleas And Ear Mites. Now The Undisputed Spoiled Queen :) …(And Reluctant Big Sister, Haha)
#2 This Dog!!
#3 Found Unwanted (Returned From Previous Adoptions No Less)
#4 We Found Her As A Kitten At My Mother’s Job
#5 My Mom Found This Nut Job On The Street As A Puppy 9 Years Ago
#6 Spanish American War Bayonet, Still In Metal Sheath, Found Under The Ivy In My Front Yard In Falls Church Va
#7 Found In Our Backyard As A Young Kitten, She Had Been Abandoned
#8 My Little Senior Treasure. We Found It 11 Years Ago
#9 Found At The Roadside Of A Farm. Kittymom Wandered In Pregnant And Farmer Wanted To Just Drop The Sweetlings At The Shelter. Kittyshark Is Mine And I Am His Now
#10 This Is Audi. He’s Probably Just Over Three Months. He Was Found, And Now He Is Home
#11 Someone Tossed Him Away
#12 This Is One Of The Three Boxes Of Mineral Samples I Found From A House That Is Going To Be Demolished
#13 Mink, Found In Some Bushes 2 Years Ago
#14 Our Little Princess Mindy. Found On A Country Road
#15 My Dog!
#16 This Little Guy, Before And After I Took Care Of Him
#17 Smidge, Found In My Driveway, 6 Mo Old And Prego With 5 Kittens. No More Street Life For Her!
#18 I Found This Weirdo About 2 Years Ago Behind My Shed. She Was Crying, Starving, And Covered In Ticks. Took Her In And She’s Been A Great Addition To Our Family
#19 My Friend Found Her, We Took Her Home. She Is Living With Us Almost Half Of A Year Now. And It’s The Happiest Time
#20 Its Been 3 Years Since Her Pregnant Mom Was Thrown Out Of A Moving Car Near My Moms House. My Mom Kept Her And Now I Have My Best Friend Milkshakes And Her Brother Marshmallows (Not Pictures) And I Have Never Been Happier
#21 This Bench At A Yard Sale
#22 Its Been 3 Years Since Her Pregnant Mom Was Thrown Out Of A Moving Car Near My Moms House. My Mom Kept Her And Now I Have My Best Friend Marshmellows And His Sister Milkshaks (Not Pictured) And I Have Never Been Happier
#23 My Wonderful Cat, Loki. He’ll Be Turning 6 On July 13th. He’s One Of The Best Things I Have
#24 A Stone With A Natural Hole Through It That I Found At The Beach
#25 Caught This Dude Sneaking In The Kitchen And Eating My Other 2 Cats’ Food. He Started Meow/Crying And As Soon As I Pet Him He Didn’t Leave My Side For 2 Days. That Was 2 Years Ago. This Picture Was Taken 1 Year Ago
#26 Fell In Love With This Mug At An Op Shop!
#27 Went Grocery Shopping, Found Howard Under A Pallet Of Mulch Out Front. Welcome Home, Li’l Man!
#28 My Cat Vasko, Haha. I Didn’t Find Him Actually, He Found Us And Just Stayed So We Kept Him
#29 Found In The Woods 7 Years Ago. She Is My Tusi
#30 Technically He Moved Ina Few Years Ago. After I Threw Him Out 2 Times, We Found Him Making A Cave In My Wifes Duvet
#31 I Found This Guy In My Woods During Christmas (I Live Near A Ton Of Trees) And I Found Out That He Was Abandoned. His Name Is Mr. Kitty :)
#32 Found The Black Tree For Measuring Kids’ Height On The Side Of Road, Brought It Home And Fixed It Up. It Is Now In My Dining Room
#33 Maximum Loaded Potato My Wonderful Mouser Cat!! Found During Covid April 2020!!! He Was Abandoned!!
#34 I Found This Goober On The Side Of A Busy Highway Last Year While My Parents Were Out Of Town. So Glad I Got To Keep Him!
#35 Found At The Pound, And Kept Him Around. Then When He Died, I Sat Down And Cried
#36 My Now Fiance. I Interviewed At His Bar, Fell In Love Instantly And Decided To Keep Him
#37 Old Nail, Found At A State Park Nature Area, Formerly Owned By A Mining Company. South Dakota, Us
#38 This Is My Dog Charlie. We Found Him On Thanksgiving And Is Turning 8 This Year!
#39 Both Of These. At Different Times I
#40 Found This Guy. Finders Keepers
#41 Who Doesn’t Secretly Want An Elk Head?
#42 My Oldal Man, Found In A Dumpster 17 Years Ago When He Was Too Young To Be Away From Mom
#43 My Bbg, Found For Years Ago
#44 My Dog, Roux Mcclanahan
#45 This Is Baba Yaga. I Was Thinking About Getting Another Cat As A Buddy For The Other When This Sweet Girl Found Me. Took Her In About A Year Ago. She’s Cuddly And Loves Belly Rubs
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us