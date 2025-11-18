Only 5% get more than 13/15 on this Emily in Paris trivia

With Season 4 of Emily in Paris finally here, it’s time to test your knowledge of all things Parisian, chic, and oh-so-dramatic! Whether you’re a seasoned fan who’s been following Emily’s adventures from day one or you’re just here for the fabulous fashion and romance, this trivia is the perfect way to celebrate the latest season.
From Emily’s love triangles to Mindy’s musical moments, and all the glamorous escapades in between, how well do you really know the ins and outs of her Parisian life? Let’s find out!
Grab your beret, channel your inner Savoir style, and let the trivia begin! Bonne chance! 🥂✨
