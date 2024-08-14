America’s Got Talent Returns with 44 New Acts in Season 19

by

America&#8217;s Got Talent Returns with 44 New Acts in Season 19Season 19 of America’s Got Talent has officially kicked off, and fans are in for a treat with a total of 44 acts showcasing their talents. From singing sensations to quirky comedians, there’s a performer for every type of viewer.

The Judges Return

All your favorite judges, including Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara, are back in action. Host Terry Crews returns as well. The next episode, ‘Auditions 4,’ is set to air on Tuesday, June 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

America&#8217;s Got Talent Returns with 44 New Acts in Season 19

Time for Live Shows

Fans might miss their favorite Judges during the break, but don’t worry – they’ll be back soon. The highly anticipated Live Shows begin August 13 and will continue through September 18. In addition to the regular performances, there will also be one-hour Live Results shows every Wednesday at 8/7c.

The Road Ahead

This season of America’s Got Talent promises even more thrills with some of the most unusual performances in the show’s history. As the competition heats up, we’re eager to see who will take home the coveted $1 million prize and perhaps nab that all-important Golden Buzzer.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
Madam Secretary
Madam Secretary: Measles Risk Outbreak, Jay Fills M-Sec’s Shoes
3 min read
Mar, 25, 2019
Game of Thrones Prequels Won’t Air Until at Least 2020
3 min read
Jan, 14, 2018
Original Melrose Place Cast Reunites for a Good Cause
3 min read
May, 4, 2020
This Is Why The Orville’s Villains Are Absolutely Terrifying
3 min read
May, 18, 2023
Meet The Cast Of “Lost Ollie”
3 min read
Apr, 24, 2022
Is it Time To Bring Back Short Lived Cartoon “Frisky Dingo?”
3 min read
Oct, 4, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.