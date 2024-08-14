America’s Got Talent Returns with 44 New Acts in Season 19

Season 19 of America’s Got Talent has officially kicked off, and fans are in for a treat with a total of 44 acts showcasing their talents. From singing sensations to quirky comedians, there’s a performer for every type of viewer.
The Judges Return
All your favorite judges, including Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara, are back in action. Host Terry Crews returns as well. The next episode, ‘Auditions 4,’ is set to air on Tuesday, June 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC.
Time for Live Shows
Fans might miss their favorite Judges during the break, but don’t worry – they’ll be back soon. The highly anticipated Live Shows begin August 13 and will continue through September 18. In addition to the regular performances, there will also be one-hour Live Results shows every Wednesday at 8/7c.
The Road Ahead
This season of America’s Got Talent promises even more thrills with some of the most unusual performances in the show’s history. As the competition heats up, we’re eager to see who will take home the coveted $1 million prize and perhaps nab that all-important Golden Buzzer.
