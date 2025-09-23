After Camilla’s Controversial Gesture To Kate, Princess Charlotte’s Curtsy Mistake Resurfaces

The rules of etiquette surrounding the British royal family, such as bows, curtsies, and subtle gestures, have once again come under scrutiny, as two recent incidents are compared with an older but telling moment involving Princess Charlotte.
At King Charles’ Coronation Concert in Windsor in May 2023, Princess Charlotte attempted to curtsy to her grandfather as he entered the royal box. In doing so, she turned away from Queen Camilla, leaving no chance to offer the same gesture to her step-grandmother.
The moment has now resurfaced following Queen Camilla’s hand gesture to Kate Middleton at Windsor and Melania Trump’s decision to forgo a curtsy, two more incidents that reignited debate over how rigidly royal etiquette should be observed.
A moment between Princess Charlotte and Queen Camilla resurfaced after Trump’s state visit
Image credits: Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images
Camilla quickly eased the awkwardness. As she walked past, she placed a hand on Charlotte’s shoulder, prompting the young royal to smile back. The clip circulated widely, framed both as a breach of protocol and as evidence of Camilla’s effort to reassure a child in the spotlight.
“For a young princess who was definitely up past her bedtime, royal protocol was likely the last thing on her mind,” one commentator observed at the time.
Image credits: queen_meghan14
The concert had already been a long day for the children, who played central roles throughout the Coronation weekend.
Charlotte later asked her mother for help adjusting a wristband, showing how easily moments of childhood can clash with the rigid expectations of monarchy.
Footage showing Camilla gesturing for Kate Middleton to step aside went viral, with many seeing the queen’s act as disrespectful
Image credits: queen_meghan14
Years later, Windsor again became the stage for an alleged breach of conduct.
During Donald and Melania Trump’s recent state visit, Queen Camilla turned to speak with the first lady while King Charles and Prince William spoke with the president.
Kate Middleton joined the conversation, but within seconds, cameras caught Camilla motioning with her hand as if to signal Kate to step aside.
Kate immediately walked back to her husband’s side. The gesture set off speculation online. Some claimed Camilla was “scolding” her daughter-in-law. Others argued it was a practical move as the ceremonial carriages approached.
“I get that Catherine tends to talk a lot and the carriages were already approaching,” one viewer wrote. “But still, I feel Camilla could’ve been a bit more discreet.”
Image credits: Anthem In Time
Others regarded the Queen’s reaction as cold and embarrassing for the Princess of Wales.
The incident also reopened old debates about treatment within the royal household.
“They expect you to believe biracial Meghan Markle was welcomed with open arms when their Queen consort treats their future queen consort Kate like this in public,” a commenter noted.
Melania Trump was criticized for not curtsying to the royals and offering a handshake instead
Image credits: RoyallyBelle_
The same visit also placed the first lady of the United States under a microscope. When greeting King Charles and Queen Camilla, Melania Trump chose a handshake instead of a curtsy.
The decision proved divisive.
“She has zero class, she has no idea how to act,” one critic wrote. “They should’ve bowed and curtseyed to both sets of royals!”
But defenders pushed back, pointing to America’s history and the monarchy’s own guidance.
“They are the President and First Lady of the United States of America. Perhaps you still feel subjugated to jolly old England. We obliterated them in a war that won our freedom of subjugation,” a reader commented.
Image credits: The Royal Family Channel
In fact, the royal family’s official website clarifies that gestures such as bows or curtsies are not mandatory:
“There are no obligatory codes of behavior when meeting a member of the Royal Family, but many people wish to observe the traditional forms. For women this can mean a curtsy, but a handshake is equally appropriate.”
Netizens believe moments like these are just a preview of the intense attention Charlotte will face as she grows up
Image credits: The Royal Family Channel
Taken together, Charlotte’s missed curtsy, Kate’s Windsor moment, and Melania Trump’s handshake show how rigid yet unofficial customs continue to create controversy.
These gestures are not enforced by law or protocol, but their absence, or the way they are performed, becomes magnified.
As one netizen summed up during the Trump visit: “Folks go bonkers over the simplest of things nowadays.”
And yet, whether from an 8-year-old in the royal box, the Princess of Wales caught on camera, or a first lady declining to curtsy, the smallest gestures still carry outsized weight when royalty is involved.
Image credits: Leon Neal/Getty Images
For Princess Charlotte, this is only a taste of the scrutiny that will follow her as she grows into a more prominent role.
“Imagine the pressure of having your every move dissected from childhood,” a viewer warned.
“She’ll never be able to do anything without people turning it into a debate.”
People took the chance to express how much they like Princess Charlotte
Follow Us