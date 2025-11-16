This Facebook Page Got 1 Million Followers By Sharing Cool Embroidery Projects, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

by

Embroidery, the art of decorating material with a needle and thread, has been around for thousands of years. If you looked around in an ancient Egyptian tomb, you’d probably find paintings of embellished clothes, couch covers, hangings, and tents.

The earliest surviving embroideries are Scythian and dated between the 5th and 3rd centuries BCE.

So, since we humans have had that much time to practice, it shouldn’t be a surprise that we’ve gotten pretty good at this craft. And there’s a Facebook page that has all the proof! It shares the most creative and well-executed works it can find on the internet and has 1 million people following its feed. Below, you’ll find our hand-picked selection of their most popular posts.

#1

This Facebook Page Got 1 Million Followers By Sharing Cool Embroidery Projects, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: Nakishane

#2

This Facebook Page Got 1 Million Followers By Sharing Cool Embroidery Projects, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: Nakishane

#3

This Facebook Page Got 1 Million Followers By Sharing Cool Embroidery Projects, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: Nakishane

#4

This Facebook Page Got 1 Million Followers By Sharing Cool Embroidery Projects, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: Nakishane

#5

This Facebook Page Got 1 Million Followers By Sharing Cool Embroidery Projects, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: Nakishane

#6

This Facebook Page Got 1 Million Followers By Sharing Cool Embroidery Projects, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: Nakishane

#7

This Facebook Page Got 1 Million Followers By Sharing Cool Embroidery Projects, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: Nakishane

#8

This Facebook Page Got 1 Million Followers By Sharing Cool Embroidery Projects, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: Nakishane

#9

This Facebook Page Got 1 Million Followers By Sharing Cool Embroidery Projects, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: Nakishane

#10

This Facebook Page Got 1 Million Followers By Sharing Cool Embroidery Projects, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: Nakishane

#11

This Facebook Page Got 1 Million Followers By Sharing Cool Embroidery Projects, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: Nakishane

#12

This Facebook Page Got 1 Million Followers By Sharing Cool Embroidery Projects, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: Nakishane

#13

This Facebook Page Got 1 Million Followers By Sharing Cool Embroidery Projects, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: Nakishane

#14

This Facebook Page Got 1 Million Followers By Sharing Cool Embroidery Projects, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: Nakishane

#15

This Facebook Page Got 1 Million Followers By Sharing Cool Embroidery Projects, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: Nakishane

#16

This Facebook Page Got 1 Million Followers By Sharing Cool Embroidery Projects, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: Nakishane

#17

This Facebook Page Got 1 Million Followers By Sharing Cool Embroidery Projects, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: Nakishane

#18

This Facebook Page Got 1 Million Followers By Sharing Cool Embroidery Projects, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: Nakishane

#19

This Facebook Page Got 1 Million Followers By Sharing Cool Embroidery Projects, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: Nakishane

#20

This Facebook Page Got 1 Million Followers By Sharing Cool Embroidery Projects, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: Nakishane

#21

This Facebook Page Got 1 Million Followers By Sharing Cool Embroidery Projects, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: Nakishane

#22

This Facebook Page Got 1 Million Followers By Sharing Cool Embroidery Projects, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: Nakishane

#23

This Facebook Page Got 1 Million Followers By Sharing Cool Embroidery Projects, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: Nakishane

#24

This Facebook Page Got 1 Million Followers By Sharing Cool Embroidery Projects, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: Nakishane

#25

This Facebook Page Got 1 Million Followers By Sharing Cool Embroidery Projects, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: Nakishane

#26

This Facebook Page Got 1 Million Followers By Sharing Cool Embroidery Projects, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: Nakishane

#27

This Facebook Page Got 1 Million Followers By Sharing Cool Embroidery Projects, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: Nakishane

#28

This Facebook Page Got 1 Million Followers By Sharing Cool Embroidery Projects, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: Nakishane

#29

This Facebook Page Got 1 Million Followers By Sharing Cool Embroidery Projects, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: Nakishane

#30

This Facebook Page Got 1 Million Followers By Sharing Cool Embroidery Projects, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: Nakishane

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
My Cardboard Cutouts Come To Life In Magical Sunset Silhouettes
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
How Each Dune Character Compares To Their 1984 Counterpart
3 min read
Jun, 15, 2023
We Discovered New Ocean Species
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
21 Hilarious Pictures Of Cats That Are About To Sneeze
3 min read
Jul, 19, 2025
I Create Magical Worlds That You Can Carry On Your Neck
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Japanese Compete To See Who Can Turn The Back Of Their Truck Into The Best Garden, And The Result Is Awesome
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.