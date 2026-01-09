HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face

by

It’s one thing to have a horrible neighbor, and it’s another to have an HOA officer who is intent on making your life a living hell. The latter could be worse because they have more authority and could misuse it to their advantage.

This is exactly what this HOA president did when her attempts to bully a regulation-abiding couple failed miserably. As she became more vindictive and childish, the couple got back at her with some malicious compliance

You will find the entire story below, along with some reactions from readers. 

A power-tripping HOA officer could be slightly worse than a horrible neighbor

HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face

Image credits: Nathan Anderson (not the actual photo)

This couple would likely agree, given their experience with their HOA president

HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face

Image credits: GregorioCayuleo (not the actual photo)

HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face

Image source: anonymus

The relationship between HOAs and homeowners is at its worst

HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

Experts have noted a worsened relationship between the HOA and residents. It’s likely why we’ve been seeing a lot of these stories lately. 

According to a 2022 Gallup poll, only 27% of Americans are confident in institutions and have almost zero trust in figures of authority. 

According to Charlotte real estate attorney James Galvin, that fractured relationship, “mirrors the lack of social trust that exists in society in general.” 

Common points of dispute between the HOA and the homeowner include discrimination, failure to comply with requests, and violations. These also seemed to be the points of contention among Joan, Liz, and Dave. 

Documentation, reviewing governing documents, and seeking legal action (when necessary) are the usual tips HOA lawyers like Manning & Meyers would give. Liz and Dave did all of those. They played by the rules and went through proper legal procedures. 

Unfortunately for them, they were dealing with a vindictive, childish HOA president, and it was becoming a losing battle. Their act of malicious compliance was a way of standing up for themselves without hostility and causing more conflict. If anything, they handled it well.

People in the comments shared similar experiences

HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face
HOA President Who Couldn’t Live With Failed Power-Trip Harasses Couple, It All Blows Up In Her Face

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Created This Mixed Media Diorama Of A Deer In A Bluebell Wood
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
7 Things You Didn’t Know About Supergirl’s Chris Wood
3 min read
May, 2, 2023
This Gecko Can’t Stop Smiling When He’s Around His Toy Gecko, And Their Pics Will Make Your Day
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Johnny Depp’s New Love Interest Slams Rumors As She Shares Intimate Post With Him
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Woman Gives All Kinds Of Tips And Tricks For Job Interviews That You Might Find Helpful If You’re Looking For A Job
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
11 Wedding Pictures Of Adorable Dog Couples
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025