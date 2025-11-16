50 Students And Parents Call Out Their Teachers Who Were So Toxic, They Shouldn’t Be Teaching Anyone

Let’s do a quick experiment, shall we, Pandas? Think about the best teachers you’ve ever had. See how easily their faces pop up in your imagination? You’re probably even smiling. Okay, now think of the very worst teachers you’ve ever encountered. It feels awful, doesn’t it? The sad truth is that nearly everyone has to deal with at least one toxic educator who was out to make their life miserable. Teachers and professors hold a huge amount of influence in their students’ lives. And that power can be used for good, as well as for ill.

Bored Panda compiled this list of pics of people sharing examples of the most toxic teachers they have ever met. The type of behavior featured in this article is appalling. And it really makes you value quality educators even more.

Keep in mind that if you’ve had awful experiences at school, these pics might bring back some bad memories. Otherwise, feel free to tell us about the best and worst teachers you had at school. You’ll find our previous post about bad teachers over here, too. We know from experience just how much teachers can inspire us… or cause us to doubt ourselves.

#1 Student’s Mom Had Cancer, And When She Missed School, Teacher Told Her That School Is More Important Than Home

Image source: that_incel

#2 Yikes

Image source: JoyAng

#3 Bored Teachers Regrading Students 7 Years Later

Image source: SamuelBrownRBT

#4 Teacher Taking A Child’s Hearing Aid As Punishment “Cause She Wasn’t Listening Anyway”

Image source: raniawrites

#5 Teachers Need To Understand Students Don’t Always Sleep In Class Just Because Of Laziness

Image source: Phantom_Wolf52

#6 She Was Six. Why Would She Be Lying About That?

Image source: library_fae

#7 Toxicity At Its Best

Image source: peachpossoms

#8 Apparently, You Can’t Be A Cheerleader And Be Smart

Image source: DrPsyBuffy

#9 The Teacher Knew What She Was Doing

Image source: purplechrain

#10 What A “Great” Teacher

Image source: isjomama

#11 Why Would You Do That?

Image source: Denuma8

#12 He Was The Creepy Wood Shop Teacher

Image source: twitter.com

#13 Teacher’s Logic In Grading Math

Image source: Cloakenn

#14 Why Do Teachers Do This?

Image source: nonbinarystarz

#15 My 6 Year Old Son’s Teacher Marks All Of His Answers With A “1” Wrong Because Of His Unique Way Of Writing It

Even when he shows his work. He loves math and he was super bummed.

Image source: jarociro

#16 Asked My Professor For A Few Days Extension

Image source: saigedara

#17 Teacher Making You Feel Bad For Using The Bathroom

Image source: Flarebomb

#18 Terrible Teacher

Image source: sarahekite

#19 A Teacher In Texas Is Giving A’s To Students That Buy His Book And Leave A 5 Star Review On Amazon

Image source: Yosho2k

#20 To Be A Teacher With The Desire To Disadvantage Students Strategically

Image source: JamesWedsel

#21 High School Biology Teacher Posts Non-Consensual Butt Shots Of Her Underage Students On Instagram For Her Thirsty Followers

Image source: _Ginger_

#22 When You Need A 90% Or Above To Pass The Class But Your Teacher Is A Jerk

Image source: YesPrecisely

#23 That’s Messed Up

Image source: bossassrn

#24 My Chemistry Teacher

Image source: NekonecroZheng

#25 The Teacher Needs To Go Back To Primary School

Image source: SomeoneTookMyUsernameToo

#26 My Loom Before And After The Art Teacher “Helped” Me

Image source: kngsgmbt

#27 If You’re Poor Just Get More Money

Image source: rottingoranges

#28 A Teacher Of Mine Decided To Talk Rubbish About A Student Who Passed Away In A Car Accident Recently

Image source: Whipped-Pancakes

#29 Jesus, Sounds Like She Herself Was Having Some Sort Of Breakdown! Who Does That To A Child?

Image source: fritz_likes

#30 When Your Student Has Cancer And Can’t Come To Class, Maybe Don’t Reply To Their Email Like This

Image source: Danahatesyou2

#31 My Nephew In The 4th Grade Had A Substitute Teacher Today And She Enforced These Rules. Are You Serious?

Image source: ivegottheits

#32 My Sister Came Home From School With These Spelling Quiz Results. Teacher Said She Spelled “Centuries” Wrong Because The Letters “Ur” Looks Like A Letter “W”

Image source: CVerse_

#33 That’s Very Sad

End of the year. The last drawing lesson before the exam. The teacher told me that my work was disgusting and she would burn it so that no one would see it. I cried all evening in the toilet. And you know what they gave me? 5. Jury and other teachers.

 

Image source: DropOfSadness

#34 This Tutor

Image source: VintageTupperware

#35 Teacher Said We Need To Get 90% Or More On The Quiz, Only Made 9 Questions

Image source: MrBigRig_29

#36 My Previous Math 1060 Professor Has Nearly A 50% Drop Rate, 30% Fail Rate, And A Mere 20% Pass Rate. Didn’t Take Me Long To Find Out Why (Actual Snapshot From Hw)

Image source: Zanthom19

#37 My Teacher Lost My Final That Took A Week To Do And Gave Me A Zero, Claiming I Never Turned It In

Image source: Restricted_Nuggies

#38 Teachers Unbelievably Trashy Response To A Students Passing Away

Image source: Backdoorhombre

#39 It’s The Last Day Of Our Summer Vacations Today. The School Reopens From Tomorrow. She’s Telling Me To Be In School 10 Minutes Before The Time Given

Image source: Addy_Stark

#40 My Professor Is A Terrible Human Being

Image source: anadelrey__

#41 I Missed Two Classes During The Second Week Of School For My Grandmother’s Funeral (Which I Told The Professor About Beforehand). I Was Very Excited To Take This Class

Image source: CampTouchThis

#42 My Little Cousin Tried To Tell His Teacher Why Loki Wasn’t A Villain

Cousin: “I think he is not a villain because he was threatened every time he had to do something bad. If you were in that situation, would you take your life for that?”

 

Teacher: “This is off topic. Just write about Loki and how he’s a villain. Use an exact example of…”

Image source: derpyguy7

#43 Crazy Professor

Image source: ShoshanaKessock

#44 Our Professor Wouldn’t Upload The Syllabus Nor The Slides To Huskyct. We Had To Buy A $16 Book (Written By Her) To Know The Exam Dates And Course Content

Image source: h4x00rs

#45 And She’s The Professor

Image source: dropkickerics

#46 In A Classroom. Boys Bathroom Also Has Multiple Signs

Image source: El_Duug

#47 You Know Your Professor Is Actively Looking To Hurt Your Grade When

Image source: WellThenWhyAsk

#48 Student Gets A Zero On An Assignment For Turning It In Unstapled

Image source: DimitriTooProBro

#49 When Your Professor Is A Savage

Image source: antisocialprincess

#50 My Teacher Doesn’t Give 100%

Image source: TheReallyEvil1

