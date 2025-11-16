50 Students And Parents Call Out Their Teachers Who Were So Toxic, They Shouldn’t Be Teaching Anyone

Let’s do a quick experiment, shall we, Pandas? Think about the best teachers you’ve ever had. See how easily their faces pop up in your imagination? You’re probably even smiling. Okay, now think of the very worst teachers you’ve ever encountered. It feels awful, doesn’t it? The sad truth is that nearly everyone has to deal with at least one toxic educator who was out to make their life miserable. Teachers and professors hold a huge amount of influence in their students’ lives. And that power can be used for good, as well as for ill.
Bored Panda compiled this list of pics of people sharing examples of the most toxic teachers they have ever met. The type of behavior featured in this article is appalling. And it really makes you value quality educators even more.
Keep in mind that if you’ve had awful experiences at school, these pics might bring back some bad memories. Otherwise, feel free to tell us about the best and worst teachers you had at school. You’ll find our previous post about bad teachers over here, too. We know from experience just how much teachers can inspire us… or cause us to doubt ourselves.
#1 Student’s Mom Had Cancer, And When She Missed School, Teacher Told Her That School Is More Important Than Home
Image source: that_incel
#2 Yikes
Image source: JoyAng
#3 Bored Teachers Regrading Students 7 Years Later
Image source: SamuelBrownRBT
#4 Teacher Taking A Child’s Hearing Aid As Punishment “Cause She Wasn’t Listening Anyway”
Image source: raniawrites
#5 Teachers Need To Understand Students Don’t Always Sleep In Class Just Because Of Laziness
Image source: Phantom_Wolf52
#6 She Was Six. Why Would She Be Lying About That?
Image source: library_fae
#7 Toxicity At Its Best
Image source: peachpossoms
#8 Apparently, You Can’t Be A Cheerleader And Be Smart
Image source: DrPsyBuffy
#9 The Teacher Knew What She Was Doing
Image source: purplechrain
#10 What A “Great” Teacher
Image source: isjomama
#11 Why Would You Do That?
Image source: Denuma8
#12 He Was The Creepy Wood Shop Teacher
Image source: twitter.com
#13 Teacher’s Logic In Grading Math
Image source: Cloakenn
#14 Why Do Teachers Do This?
Image source: nonbinarystarz
#15 My 6 Year Old Son’s Teacher Marks All Of His Answers With A “1” Wrong Because Of His Unique Way Of Writing It
Even when he shows his work. He loves math and he was super bummed.
Image source: jarociro
#16 Asked My Professor For A Few Days Extension
Image source: saigedara
#17 Teacher Making You Feel Bad For Using The Bathroom
Image source: Flarebomb
#18 Terrible Teacher
Image source: sarahekite
#19 A Teacher In Texas Is Giving A’s To Students That Buy His Book And Leave A 5 Star Review On Amazon
Image source: Yosho2k
#20 To Be A Teacher With The Desire To Disadvantage Students Strategically
Image source: JamesWedsel
#21 High School Biology Teacher Posts Non-Consensual Butt Shots Of Her Underage Students On Instagram For Her Thirsty Followers
Image source: _Ginger_
#22 When You Need A 90% Or Above To Pass The Class But Your Teacher Is A Jerk
Image source: YesPrecisely
#23 That’s Messed Up
Image source: bossassrn
#24 My Chemistry Teacher
Image source: NekonecroZheng
#25 The Teacher Needs To Go Back To Primary School
Image source: SomeoneTookMyUsernameToo
#26 My Loom Before And After The Art Teacher “Helped” Me
Image source: kngsgmbt
#27 If You’re Poor Just Get More Money
Image source: rottingoranges
#28 A Teacher Of Mine Decided To Talk Rubbish About A Student Who Passed Away In A Car Accident Recently
Image source: Whipped-Pancakes
#29 Jesus, Sounds Like She Herself Was Having Some Sort Of Breakdown! Who Does That To A Child?
Image source: fritz_likes
#30 When Your Student Has Cancer And Can’t Come To Class, Maybe Don’t Reply To Their Email Like This
Image source: Danahatesyou2
#31 My Nephew In The 4th Grade Had A Substitute Teacher Today And She Enforced These Rules. Are You Serious?
Image source: ivegottheits
#32 My Sister Came Home From School With These Spelling Quiz Results. Teacher Said She Spelled “Centuries” Wrong Because The Letters “Ur” Looks Like A Letter “W”
Image source: CVerse_
#33 That’s Very Sad
End of the year. The last drawing lesson before the exam. The teacher told me that my work was disgusting and she would burn it so that no one would see it. I cried all evening in the toilet. And you know what they gave me? 5. Jury and other teachers.
Image source: DropOfSadness
#34 This Tutor
Image source: VintageTupperware
#35 Teacher Said We Need To Get 90% Or More On The Quiz, Only Made 9 Questions
Image source: MrBigRig_29
#36 My Previous Math 1060 Professor Has Nearly A 50% Drop Rate, 30% Fail Rate, And A Mere 20% Pass Rate. Didn’t Take Me Long To Find Out Why (Actual Snapshot From Hw)
Image source: Zanthom19
#37 My Teacher Lost My Final That Took A Week To Do And Gave Me A Zero, Claiming I Never Turned It In
Image source: Restricted_Nuggies
#38 Teachers Unbelievably Trashy Response To A Students Passing Away
Image source: Backdoorhombre
#39 It’s The Last Day Of Our Summer Vacations Today. The School Reopens From Tomorrow. She’s Telling Me To Be In School 10 Minutes Before The Time Given
Image source: Addy_Stark
#40 My Professor Is A Terrible Human Being
Image source: anadelrey__
#41 I Missed Two Classes During The Second Week Of School For My Grandmother’s Funeral (Which I Told The Professor About Beforehand). I Was Very Excited To Take This Class
Image source: CampTouchThis
#42 My Little Cousin Tried To Tell His Teacher Why Loki Wasn’t A Villain
Cousin: “I think he is not a villain because he was threatened every time he had to do something bad. If you were in that situation, would you take your life for that?”
Teacher: “This is off topic. Just write about Loki and how he’s a villain. Use an exact example of…”
Image source: derpyguy7
#43 Crazy Professor
Image source: ShoshanaKessock
#44 Our Professor Wouldn’t Upload The Syllabus Nor The Slides To Huskyct. We Had To Buy A $16 Book (Written By Her) To Know The Exam Dates And Course Content
Image source: h4x00rs
#45 And She’s The Professor
Image source: dropkickerics
#46 In A Classroom. Boys Bathroom Also Has Multiple Signs
Image source: El_Duug
#47 You Know Your Professor Is Actively Looking To Hurt Your Grade When
Image source: WellThenWhyAsk
#48 Student Gets A Zero On An Assignment For Turning It In Unstapled
Image source: DimitriTooProBro
#49 When Your Professor Is A Savage
Image source: antisocialprincess
#50 My Teacher Doesn’t Give 100%
Image source: TheReallyEvil1
