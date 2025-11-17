Hey Panda’s, What’s Your Coolest Looking Tattoo? (Closed)

by

Show a picture of your coolest looking tattoo :)

#1 Flowers Drawn By My 4 Grandkids. It Was My First Tattoo And Got For Myself When I Turned 63

#2 Its Not The Best Ever But Its My Favorite One I Have

#3 This Tattoo Helped Save My Life

#4 Got This Yesterday

#5 I Got This Sailboat After My Grandpa Passed Away. It’s Based On The Sailboat My Grandparents Owned. It Has His Initials On It. The 72 Was How Many Years They Were Married. Unfortunately, I Have To Add My Grandma’s Initials

#6 My Lovely Black Panther

#7 It Says His Name 3 Times, But It Doesn’t Say His Name 3 Times

#8 Bunnied For My Babies – The One We Lost And One Who Made It. “Advienne Que Pourra” Means “Come What May”

#9 I Was Traveling In Australia In The 90’s And Saw A Guy Who Had This On His Arm, I To Snap This

#10 ..for The ❤️ Of My Dog!

#11 I Meant Look Inside For Strength, Not As Directions To The Surgeon. This Was #3 Surgery, Btw😣

#12 A New Light On Old Memories. I Had Tattoos From Old Relationships And Had Gotten Out Of A Bad One. This Is A Coverup Of Three

#13 My Butterfly

#14 Meow That’s A Tattoo

#15 I’m An Atheist

#16 Fox Done By Joey Wallace At Karmic Tattoo In Mcdonough, Ga

#17 My Leg Sleeve!

#18 Best Snap Of My Tattoo I Could Take

#19 My First Tattoo From 2 Years Ago Is Still My Favorite. Embodies My Love Of Tabletop Rpgs And Polyhedral Dice :)

#20 Vegvisir And My Name In Elder Furthark Runes

#21 Jupiter As The Moon. Done By Mary Moss In Abq Nm

#22 A Memorial To My Dog Shiner; He Will Always Be Missed

#23 Simba

#24 Memorial To My Grandparents

#25 Monkey Skull And Lotus Flower In Water

#26 My Junji Ito Tribute Piece, Inspired By Leonardo Da Vinci’s Vitruvian Man! Done By Andrewlimhl From Vagabond Ink In Singapore :)

#27 My One And Only Tattoo But I Like It

#28 My 50th Birthday Present To Myself, Commemorating My Mother (Her Favourite Flower) And The Years I Lived In The Netherlands As A Child

#29 The Dog That’s Always At My Heel. Well, Calf But

#30 Flying Spaghetti Monster

#31 This Spiritual Tatto Which I Designed Myself

#32 My Manaia. It’s My Guardian

#33 My Best Friend’s Kiss On The Inside Of My Wrist. A Great Venice Beach Memory!

#34 My Dnd Theme Tattoo With Some Dice From My Collection

#35 The Wing Moves With My Arm Making It Fly Up When I Raise It!

#36 Beware Dna Test. Birth Father Pure Celtic, Not German/English…oops

#37 A Tribute To Scott Hutchison, Singer From My Favorite Band Frightened Rabbit. He Took His Own Life A Few Years Ago

#38 May Not Be The Best Quality Picture, But This Is A Simple Design That Incorporates A Heart My Mom Drew For Me. She Had Parkinson’s

#39 Tell Death Do Us Part.. Tattoo For My Wife

#40 You Just Can’t…look…away

#41 Warrior—got Me Through Numerous Abdominal Surgeries, Recover, And Yoga Teacher Training At Age 55

#42 Drawn By A Loved One Before Their Early Death

#43 My Lucky Moon (Four-Leaf Clover That Used To Be A Lot Clearer)

#44 This Is My Favorite Tattoo I Ever Gotten

#45 My Right Arm Is Dedicated To My Daughter’s Art. I Get A New One Every Couple Years. This Is The Most Recent. It’s Missing A Couple Small Details, But I Love Her Style So Much

#46 An Oldie, But My Favorite One

#47 My And My Best Friends Thumb Prints With The Year We Met. 1990 At Age 3. 33 Years Of Friendship

