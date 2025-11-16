‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

by

We humans are wonderful creatures. We have been gifted with a unique intellectual power, capable of forming deep thoughts and creating complex works. But sometimes, just sometimes, our mind wants to take a break and our actions can seem absurd and, well, just plain stupid. Where there is so much space for creativity, the situations in which we all become the masters of unwise actions are inevitable.

Let us introduce you to a Twitter page called “No context idiots”, a place proving that no one is completely immune to foolishness. With over 1.3 million followers, it is a treasure trove for all things irrational and absurd. From unbridled internet jokes to images that leave us wondering what exactly these people were thinking, this page presents us with an unexpected variety of ideas and actions.

Scroll down to witness the peculiarities of human behavior and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

#1

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#2

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#3

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#4

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#5

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#6

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#7

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#8

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#9

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#10

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#11

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#12

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#13

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#14

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#15

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#16

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#17

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#18

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#19

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#20

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#21

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#22

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#23

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#24

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#25

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#26

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#27

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#28

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#29

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#30

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#31

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#32

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#33

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#34

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#35

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#36

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#37

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#38

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#39

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#40

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#41

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#42

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#43

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#44

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#45

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#46

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#47

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#48

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#49

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

#50

‘No Context Idiots’: 50 Times People Were So Unbelievably Silly

Image source: _IDVL

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Used Unorthodox Perspectives To Create These 52 Photos
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
25 Reactions To Viral Twitter Post Suggesting That People Must Have Their Lives Figured Out By 25
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
My Camera Is Much Older Than I Am, But Decades Later, It Still Works Beautifully
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Search For Treasure That Washes Up On The Beach, And Here Are 30 Of The Most Antique Things I’ve Found
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Why you Should be Watching the Expanse
3 min read
Mar, 2, 2022
I’m Carving And Printing A Cactus Stamp, You Can Watch The Whole Process
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.