Russian Artist Pushes Embroidery To Its Limits, Making It Look Like Paint

We previously introduced you to Russian embroidery artist Vera Shimunia’s dreamy, beautiful landscapes and since then her presentations have only become more stunning. With a growing Instagram follower count of over 200k people, it’s easy to see her talent and imagination have not peaked.
The talented artist is completely self-taught and just like many creators she was inspired by ‘love’. “I just decided to try. And when I made my first embroidery pattern, the boy I liked (he has great taste and he is in art community) wrote me: ‘you did this?? So cool’ and I decided to continue,” Shimunia told Bored Panda.
It took about a half a year for her to bring her vision to the public, said the embroidery star, “I started to publish my embroidery experiments on Instagram and people start to write me, ‘can I buy it?’ And I thought – why not.”
With vibrant blues, whimsical pinks and deep purples, each beautiful artwork transports you to a world Shimunia has created, inspired by nature and music. The intricate detailing depending on the difficulty takes anywhere from three days to a month, “I am thinking about future embroidery, I am preparing the necessary materials. “Sometimes the picture in my head does not coincide with what I made, then I cut off treads and try again.”
Over time this young visionary’s unique art has continued to evolve as is evident on her page. Her enchanting needlepoint can be seen displayed over complimentary backdrops, only adding to the already eye-popping visuals. Scroll down below to check out her latest colorful artworks, and don’t forget to upvote your favs!
