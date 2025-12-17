Elon Musk’s “Weird” Comment About Sydney Sweeney’s Chest Sparks Online Frenzy

Elon Musk has once again gone viral after a brief, “thirsty” comment about Sydney Sweeney’s appearance sent X into a meme frenzy.
The moment came after Variety posted coverage of Sweeney’s red carpet appearance at the premiere of The Housemaid, a psychological thriller directed by Paul Feig.
The actress arrived in a white gown that prominently accentuated her chest, a detail that caught the attention of the tech mogul.
Both fans and detractors jumped at the chance to reply to his comment, with critics seeing it as proof of the CEO’s penchant for commenting on pop-culture moments that have nothing to do with him.
Musk, responding directly to Variety’s post, replied with a gif split into two panels.
One read “What it looks like,” showing a woman with an exaggeratedly large chest. The second read “How it feels,” depicting an X-ray of a spine under visible strain.
He added a short caption of his own: “Can’t be easy.”
The internet wasted no time turning Musk’s comment into a spectacle, laughing both with him and at him
“As if you don’t know,” one user replied, reposting an old image of Musk shirtless. “She’s 30 years younger than you. Weird,” another added.
“Richest in the world or poorest. Every man thinks the same thing,” one commenter wrote.
A fan of the billionaire went even further, posting an image of a dog attempting to lift a concrete block with the caption: “Elon. The burden of having massive c*ck and n*ts.”
Not everyone played along.
Several users told Musk to “go to h*rny jail,” accusing him of reducing a professional moment to a juvenile joke.
Others mocked the premise altogether by sharing an AI-generated clip of Sweeney magically sprinting away from the premiere and doing a cartwheel on a rooftop.
“Elon X Sydney Sweeney is around the corner,” another joked.
Sweeney’s upcoming project, The Housemaid, is an adaptation of a 2022 best selling novel of the same name
The exchange briefly overshadowed the actual event Musk was commenting on: the premiere of The Housemaid.
The psychological thriller The Housemaid is a high-profile adaptation of Freida McFadden’s 2022 bestselling novel, brought to the big screen by director Paul Feig, and set for theatrical release on December 19, 2025.
In the film, Sydney Sweeney stars as Millie Calloway, a struggling young woman who takes a live-in housemaid job with a wealthy family, only to discover that the picture-perfect household hides dark, dangerous secrets beneath its polished surface.
Sweeney’s co-star is Amanda Seyfried, who plays Nina Winchester, the volatile matriarch of the Winchester household.
The cast also includes Brandon Sklenar as Andrew Winchester, Michele Morrone as Enzo the groundskeeper, and Elizabeth Perkins in a supporting role.
In interviews promoting the project, Sweeney and Seyfried have spoken about the intense, layered nature of their characters and the experience of working closely together, describing a real-life friendship that developed amid the film’s production.
According to experts, women with larger breasts should prioritize upper-back and core muscle training to reduce discomfort
Beyond the jokes and mockery, Musk’s remark tapped into a real physical discussion about women’s bodies, and the thin line between desirability and comfort.
“Truth. An ex-gf of mine who also possesses the melons always had back problems,” a user wrote. “These girls need to do hella gym work for their lats to support the excess frontal weight.”
Medical professionals have long noted that breast size can contribute to chronic back, neck, and shoulder pain, particularly when not supported by core and upper-back strength.
Larger breast mass can shift posture forward, increasing spinal strain over time. For some women, this leads to physical therapy, specialized strength training, or in more severe cases, surgical intervention.
Orthopedic specialists and physical therapists emphasize that muscular support matters as much as size.
Strong upper-back, shoulder, and core muscles can offset strain for some women, which is why targeted strength training is often recommended before considering medical intervention.
Proper support is another key factor, as poorly fitted bras can dramatically worsen symptoms regardless of size.
That context, however, was largely lost amid memes and mockery. For critics, the issue was not whether large breasts can cause discomfort, but who was making the comment and how.
“On brand.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts about Musk’s comment
