50 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had to Share Them (New Pics)

The spookiest time of the year is almost upon us and people aren’t holding back with their decorations. Many started shopping before October already and retail experts say spending is set to reach $11.6 billion, in the U.S. alone. The vast majority of those polled in a recent survey gave a resounding “yes” when asked whether they’d be celebrating Halloween this year.

Bored Panda has scoured the net to find the most spooktacular selection of houses that scream Halloween. From those covered in spider webs, to witches perched on the roof, some families have left their neighbors spellbound with their creepy and creative exterior decorations. Keep scrolling for some thrilling inspiration on how you can turn your home into a true house of horrors. And don’t miss the chat we had with WalletHub‘s financial writer and analyst, Chip Lupo, about how to keep your spending in check during this time.

#1 Shortly After I Posted My Coven Display “Weekend Of Witches,”  It Was Purchased By A Private Art Collector And Then Since Been Stored In A Climate Controlled Facility

Image source: evilseedcreations

#2 My First Halloweened Door

Image source: rimlyanka

#3 Full-Sized Aragon I Built For A Harry Potter Party

I made this back in 2018 for a Harry Potter-themed Halloween party. It took a few weeks to complete, and I eventually sold it to a shop in Italy called the Lucky Pot. It’s still there today.

Image source: trymypatience

#4 Some Pictures Of My Creations: Night vs. Day

Image source: Working-Ad-1605

#5 This Full-Sized Dragon Decoration Someone Put On Their House For Halloween

Image source: raghav04verma

#6 House I Saw Earlier Today. Note To Self Don’t Walk Here At Night

Image source: lilRazzledazzle

#7 I Made Skeletons Riding Vultures

Image source: HistrionicLikeThis

#8 Haunted Tree Fantasy

Ever since The Wizard of Oz, I’ve wanted to have a spooky tree. Next year I might add a burl hole with an owl! I don’t have a lot of faith that this guy is sealed to the elements, but the season will tell.

Image source: YouLookGreatToo

#9 I’ve Spotted This Idea On My Bike Ride. These Guys Go All Out, So Thinking This Is Just The 1st Installment

Image source: notjewel

#10 Her Name Is Wendy And She Is Made Of PVC, Trash Styrofoam, A Few Cans Of Expansion Foam, Black Plastic Bags, Sticks, And A Unicorn Skull From Joann’s

Image source: EdgyAnimeReference

#11 The Season Is Upon Us! Starting A Little Early With The Webbing, Being A Little Time-Consuming, And All The Rest Will Slowly Make Their Way Out. Happy Haunting, Everyone

Image source: Working-Ad-1605

#12 Tried My Hand At A Chicken Wire Ghost This Year

Image source: DontDeserveDogs

#13 This Halloween Scarecrow Appeared Just Down The Street From Me. It Looks Even Creepier At Night

Image source: Jeff_AMS, Jeff_AMS

#14 My Skeleton Legs Broke Off, So I Had To Improvise

Image source: maggiggity

#15 I Decorated My Parent’s House For Halloween

Image source: ChristineHMcConnell

#16 My Dad And I Made These Out Of Milk Jugs When I Was A Kid. Not As Good As His, But A Great Memory

Image source: Delicious_disasters

#17 My Neighbor’s Halloween Decorations Are Adorable

Image source: calltheavengers5

#18 Making Of Our 14-Foot Ghost

Image source: mariam_redesigns

#19 Neighbor Got The Giant Skeleton, These Guys Are Waving To It

Image source: wack70

#20 I Decorated My Hurricane Ian Debris For Halloween

Image source: Phanniphoenix

#21 Build A Haunted Swamp House For Our Halloween Party. Turned Out Better Than Expected! Built Mostly From Old Pallets And Recycled Stuff I Had Already Sitting In My Garage

Image source: Fun-Spell6611

#22 My Dad Takes Halloween Very Seriously

Image source: Punnalinguist

#23 It Looks Better In Person Because The Camera Is Not Being Nice To The Coloring. These Are Pallet Boards I Cut Ghost Eye And Mouth Holes On

Image source: Mrs_Informati0n

#24 My Puking Skeleton Came Out Amazing. Even His Skeleton Friend Is Worried About Him

Image source: Broad_Bid_7146

#25 Witch Is On The Roof

Image source: Ok_Fox_1770

#26 This Year’s Halloween Night And Day Pictures

Image source: davids163

#27 These Skeletons At A House In Utah

Image source: in2bator

#28 I Am Incapable Of Growing Any Edible Plants, So These Tombstone Plant Markers Would Be Awesome

Image source: InspiredGargoyle

#29 I Made A Kraken For My Halloween Yard Haunt

Image source: CraftCrib

#30 It’s A Halloween Wreath For Now, But I Think I’m Going To Keep It Up Year-Round

Image source: ImGrumps

#31 First Attempt At Monster Mud. I Like It, But I Need To Play With The Formula A Bit

Image source: I_make_da_thing

#32 I Made A Sandworm Candy Chute For Halloween

Image source: TheGeekstress

#33 This Guy’s Halloween Decoration

Image source: RollingKaiserRoll

#34 Happy Halfway To Halloween

Image source: scarrie_halloween

#35 Halloween Decor On Point

Image source: kerrietaldwell

#36 Our Yard, Alien Crash Site

Image source: josh8587

#37 Halloween Decor. It’s 3D Printed And In Front Of My Friend’s House

Image source: thebiggreenmonstera

#38 Best Halloween Setup?

Image source: mik.zenon

#39 Some Of My Favorite Photos Of Our Display So Far This Season

Image source: OakLaneCemetery

#40 Just Out Here Trying To Compete With The 12’ Skeletons

Image source: lothlorie_n

#41 My Yard Display. My Oldest Son Had The Idea Of Having Skeletons Running Away From A Skeleton Riding A Giant Spider. I Think His Vision Came Up Pretty Decently

Image source: mostly_misanthropic

#42 Waiting For Halloween

Image source: halloweendays

#43 For People With Lovely Front Porches Like Our Home From 1912, May I Suggest An Idea For Halloween? I Love Our Monster House

Image source: JoXoT

#44 DIY Halloween Porch Decor

Image source: mrsmckennabarry

#45 There Are No Words

Image source: moonchild2710

#46 Our Neighbor’s House In Sandy Utah

Image source: _thatchristmasvibes

#47 My Yearly Big Spiders

I was out this morning when it was still dark and the spotlights were on. The school bus stopped and muffled kid shrieks and laughter followed. When it’s dark, the light paints giant spider leg shadows all across the front of the house. I’ve managed to get five years out of these spiders. Totally worth it!

Image source: Suitable-Reading8236

#48 Spider Season. No Rails Or Upper Decking Harmed Here. There’s A Hidden Frame Beneath Her With A Counterweight Resting On The Upper Porch Deck 

Image source: Bookprof

#49 That Was A Ton Of Work, But So Happy With How It Turned Out. What Else Should I Add?

Image source: Kevinsonfire

#50 Someone Stole My Neighbor’s Skeleton

Image source: Emma_Stoneddd

