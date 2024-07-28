Where Have You Seen ‘My Lady Jane’ Star Edward Bluemel Before?

For all Bridgerton fanatics out there, Prime Video’s new historical drama series My Lady Jane is right up your alley! The brand-new series bursts at the seams with breathtaking outfits, witty banter, and some mouthwatering babe magnets. It’s a palate cleanser from the quintessential historical snooze fest with its out-of-pocket plots and eccentric characters. Speaking of babe magnets, the leading man on My Lady Jane, Lord Guildford Dudley, played by the irresistibly charming Edward Bluemel, has had viewers in a chokehold lately. The actor has a certain aura that calls for all eyes on him — with good reason. His effortlessly charming demeanor, poetic British accent, and twinkling smile made him a fan favorite, as viewers simply could not get enough.
My Lady Jane is a British historical fantasy TV series that is an adaptation of a novel by Jodi Meadows, Brodi Ashton, and Cynthia Hand. The show portrays a historical reimagination of noblewoman Lady Jane Grey (Emily Bader) who is forced to marry Lord Guildford. Within a matter of days, she finds herself unexpectedly crowned Queen due to her association with the King, who happens to be her cousin. The premise also includes a long-standing feud between humans who can take animal form, Ethians, and regular humans known as Verity. The series has risen in popularity, with Edward Bluemel garnering massive fanfare. Let’s investigate where we’ve seen the British actor before he played Lord Guildford.
Edward Bluemel Played Maeve Wiley’s Brother in ‘Sex Education.’
Edward Bluemel brings his unique sense of humor and comedic timing as a recurring character on the popular Netflix series Sex Education. He plays Maeve Wiley’s (Emma Mackey) brother, Sean Wiley, who is portrayed as a philandering troublemaker, but Bluemel’s wit and charm make this character weirdly endearing. The duo is seen to have a typical sibling relationship where they are constantly at loggerheads, but deep down, you know they care for each other tremendously.
Albeit pesky and somewhat apathetic, Sean has moments that redeem him just a bit, like when he resorts to twisted ways to scam a dress for Maeve. Bluemel’s performance left a lasting impression on viewers, and he was always a welcome addition the few times he appeared on Sex Education.
The Actor Portrayed a Rebellious and Charming Vampire on ‘A Discovery of Witches’
In a time when ‘Rodent Boyfriend’ actors are all the rage on the internet, Edward Bluemel definitely has all the ingredients necessary to make a swoon-worthy vampire. He plays a rebellious but charming vampire in his role as Marcus Whitmore in the supernatural drama A Discovery of Witches. Although he isn’t the primary male lead, his relationship with Phoebe Taylor (Adelle Leonce) really stood out for the fans.
The actor plays the incredibly handsome Matthew Goode’s son on the show, and of course, he fits into the role like a glove. He is often seen acting as the middle ground between old and new vampires, and the fact that he’s a doctor on the show just makes him more desirable. Bluemel has a knack for bringing charming darkness into shows pertaining to this genre and can definitely be considered one of his more unique talents.
Edward Bluemel Gained Recognition for His Flirty M16 Operative Character Hugo Tiller on ‘Killing Eve’
It takes exceptional talent, wit, and guts to seduce the legendary Sandra Oh. Bluemel plays the flirtatious M16 operative Hugo Tiller in the critically acclaimed spy thriller Killing Eve. His character is described as a lothario who uses his cheekiness to help him get his way in both professional and personal situations.
He and Eve (Oh) are seen to have lingering sexual tension throughout the series, as viewers can draw similarities between their characters, especially their cynicism. That’s not to say that the two aren’t constantly seen clashing over their different approaches to intelligence operations and professional goals. Bluemel brings effortless charm and sarcastic flair to Hugo that just cannot be ignored.
Bluemel Was Spotted Briefly in the 2022 Dakota Johnson Starrer ‘Persuasion’
Edward Bluemel was also seen fleetingly in the movie adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion, starring Dakota Johnson. It’s evident that the actor thrives in period dramas, with his symphonic British diction leaving a tantalizing effect on viewers. He plays Captain Harville, who has two brief conversations with Anne Elliot (Johnson), where he can be seen switching between light banter and subtle grief.
Bluemel even delivers a heart-touching dialogue: “All that is meant for one is meant to find one.” Well, this certainly holds true as he nabbed the role of the lead on My Lady Jane and has been showered with love and recognition as he finds himself in the hearts of fans worldwide. We can’t wait to see what the talented English bloke has in store for us next! Also don’t forget to check out these five excellent period dramas.
