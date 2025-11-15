I Made These Artworks From Paper During My Trip To India (8 Pics)

Hello, I’m Kanat Nurtazin and I’m a self-taught artist from Kazakhstan. I have no background in arts and I started drawing as a hobby in 2013 and learned everything by myself. I was interested in mixed-media arts and one of my favorite methods of creating artwork is cutting real tree leaves. I work as a senior manager at Nazarbayev University administering entrance exams and monitoring the marketing campaign of the Center for Preparatory Studies (division of the university). My hobby helps me to think creatively and out of the box in any area I’m involved in. But mostly I prefer to consider my hobby a space where I can be myself and express myself through my art. And it also saves me from burnout.

I really love to travel, explore new cultures and discover new places. But more than traveling, I love art. So whenever and wherever I go art helps me to capture and memorialize traveling moments.

Here are my works that I made during my visit to India. Hope you will enjoy them!

#1 Whale

#2 Astana Vs Goa: When Winter Meets Summer

#3 Aladdin And Jasmin

#4 Life Of Pi

#5 Taj Mahal

#6 Moana And Maui

#7 Mahatma Ghandi

#8 Ariel

