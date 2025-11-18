My Recent Project Where I Capture The Haunting Beauty Of Abandoned Theaters (35 Pics)

I am Dimitri Bourriau, a professional photographer based in Paris, with a passion for exploring the remnants of forgotten spaces. In my latest series, I delve into the haunting beauty of abandoned theaters, cinemas, and vintage projectors. These once-vibrant places, now left to time and decay, tell silent stories of a past filled with life, art, and shared experiences.
Through my lens, I aim to capture the ghostly elegance of these spaces—where the curtains have fallen, the seats have emptied, and the projectors have long ceased to flicker. Each photograph in this series is a testament to the passage of time, preserving the echoes of laughter, applause, and dreams that once filled these grand halls.
This journey has taken me across the world, from forgotten corners of bustling cities to remote and desolate locations, all in search of these abandoned cultural relics. My hope is that through these images, you too can feel the profound silence and nostalgia that these places evoke—a tribute to the art and memories that once flourished within their walls.
Welcome to “Echoes of Forgotten Theaters.”
#1 Morocco
#2 Georgia
#3 Armenia
#4 Georgia
#5 Georgia
#6 France
#7 Germany
#8 Georgia
#9 Belgium
#10 Portugal
#11 France
#12 France
#13 France
#14 Georgia
#15 Italy
#16 Italy
#17 Italy
#18 Italy
#19 Belgium
#20 France
#21 Portugal
#22 Armenia
#23 Georgia
#24 Italy
#25 Italy
#26 Italy
#27 Portugal
#28 Portugal
#29 France
#30 France
#31 Italy
#32 Italy
#33 Portugal
#34 Portugal
#35 France
