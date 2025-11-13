This Dad Thought He Wouldn’t Fall For His Daughter’s Christmas Prank Again, But His Daughter Is An Evil Genius

Christmas time is family time, which means catching up with all the people that you grew up with, even if you don’t see them very often anymore. Spending long, relaxed days with your parents, as well as those long-lost cousins you used to make mischief with, can really bring out that impish inner child again, making it the perfect time for funny pranks!
Scottish singer Judy Brown knows this all too well and has a hilarious Christmas time tradition: winding her father up. Taking advantage of his love for Ferrero Rocher chocolates, a deliciously sweet and nutty bite, she successfully pranked him back in 2016 by inserting rogue brussels sprouts in amongst his favorite treats, carefully wrapped as to avoid detection.
“I just wrapped the sprouts so he would open them (all sealed up as if new) and he was horrified to find the disgusting mini cabbages of doom,” Judy explained to Bored Panda. “What I also did that year, as I KNEW that when my brother arrived Dad would try to play the trick on him (you see where I get it from?) was I warned my bro and told him where the real Rocher were in the box – so every time he went for one he got real chocolate, but Dad kept landing on sprouts. That really made it the best prank I’ve pulled so far.”
For me, the brussels sprout, AKA the devil’s testicle, is a notoriously nasty and universally hated vegetable that has wrongly weaseled its way onto the traditional Christmas Eve table. The gulf in expectations between a delicately crunchy ball of chocolatey goodness and this disgusting dwarf-cabbage could not be greater, and therein lies the true beauty of this prank. But two years later, with her poor dad still traumatized and extremely wary, could Judy somehow manage to pull it off again?
She decided to give it a go and went all in. Playing the ‘long game,’ Judy’s tale is masterfully told in a viral twitter thread, and it is guaranteed to make you laugh out loud!
“I will have to be really careful for the rest of the holiday as he will find a way to get me back,” Judy told us with a chuckle. “As for next year, I don’t yet know how I’ll top this. But I’m sure going to try.”
