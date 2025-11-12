My First Watercolor Paintings (Part 2)

by

I’ve never thought I would paint something in watercolors and that it would actually work out. These are my very first paintings which I created in the last six months. One day a friend asked me to paint something in watercolors. For a moment I was lost and told that I am not sure I can do that. But later I decided to give it a try. And to be honest – I was surprised by the result myself. Of course, I still need a lot of practice, but the most difficult part is to start. Once you’ve started – then you just need to keep practicing and eventually, it will work out.

By this, I just want to encourage all those who are hesitating about trying something new!

More info: Etsy

My First Watercolor Paintings (Part 2)
My First Watercolor Paintings (Part 2)

Watercolor speed painting by Yana Khachikyan (Bluethroat)

My First Watercolor Paintings (Part 2)
My First Watercolor Paintings (Part 2)
My First Watercolor Paintings (Part 2)
My First Watercolor Paintings (Part 2)
My First Watercolor Paintings (Part 2)
My First Watercolor Paintings (Part 2)
My First Watercolor Paintings (Part 2)
My First Watercolor Paintings (Part 2)
My First Watercolor Paintings (Part 2)
My First Watercolor Paintings (Part 2)
My First Watercolor Paintings (Part 2)
My First Watercolor Paintings (Part 2)
My First Watercolor Paintings (Part 2)
My First Watercolor Paintings (Part 2)
My First Watercolor Paintings (Part 2)
My First Watercolor Paintings (Part 2)
My First Watercolor Paintings (Part 2)
My First Watercolor Paintings (Part 2)
My First Watercolor Paintings (Part 2)
My First Watercolor Paintings (Part 2)
My First Watercolor Paintings (Part 2)

Watercolor speed painting by Yana Khachikyan (Raven)

Watercolor speed painting by Yana Khachikyan (Chick)

My First Paintings

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Sopranos
Wait a Second, Is HBO Really Going To Reboot The Sopranos?
3 min read
Jul, 27, 2019
Is HGTV’s Island Hunters Just a Big Sham?
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2017
Babies with Down’s Syndrome Pose For Adorable Charity Photoshoot
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“Men Are Good”: 37 Posts That Show The Good In This World
3 min read
Oct, 8, 2025
62 Hilarious Advertising Placement Fails
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Jordan Peterson’s Net Worth Figures Reveal A Surprising Fortune Behind The Controversial Thinker
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.