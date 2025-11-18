My Beetlejuice Decorations

by

I’ve been a floral designer for over 2.5 decades, married to my best friend and high-school sweetheart for a year longer and I’m a Lifelong artist.

Our event florist couldn’t survive covid and I’ve been trying to find a new way to utilize my talents. I’ve been creating themed wreaths, garlands, and decorations that allow me to be really creative, and I am truly enjoying it. If you’d ever like something created, don’t hesitate to reach out. Everything in my pieces is hand-painted and can be personalized.

More info: likivi-designs.myshopify.com

Sandworm, Betelgeuse Marqee and shrunken head decorations

Beetlejuice wreath with a handmade sandworm, a shrunken head, and lighted Betelgeuse marquee

Patrick Penrose
