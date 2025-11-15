Hey Pandas, Can You Convince Us To Visit Your Country?

Tell us some great things about where you live.
#1
UK
You probably won’t get shot.
#2
UK in Winter. Go to a proper old pub, with a roaring log fire and sit yourself down with a pint of ale. Sounds simple, but it’s truly one of the most comforting experiences. Apart from that the weather is s hit, London’s not that big a deal and COVID has broken everyone’s spirit and will to live, but that’s the same everywhere. N.B., we do have some lovely countryside though, particularly the Lake District.
#3
In Germany it’s considered perfectly acceptable to have pancakes for dinner
#4
Uk. Not right now, it’s going to the dogs. Give it a few years and hopefully people will have got their heads round the fact that Brexit is a truly cataclysmic idea and voting for the Conservatives is going to harm your lives if you aren’t one of the rich elite.
#5
India. Most people conjure up just the images of snake charmers and the Taj Mahal. What most people don’t realise is the fact that there is at least 1 monument or museum in every city. Our history is so vast that nobody knows exactly when it all started. We speak so many languages and dialects that it’s impossible to name or learn all of them. The food here is rich in flavour and aroma. Our cuisine covers a wide range of tastes like spicy, sweet, salty, bitter, sour and tangy. Spicy food is of the iceberg in cuisine. In rains you must try our pakodas. A nice mango lassi does great in the afternoons. Our festivals are the best as the quote goes “every indian just needs a reason to celebrate”. Try visiting gujrat during the navratri festival where we dance into the night there. Why not come during the Diwali festival? It’s the best festival ever where we eat all kinds of sweets. Relatives come from all over and houses are decorated with clay diyas. We wear brand new clothes as well,. The people here are nice too. It is unacceptible if someone reufses hospitality according to out traditions. People here are friendly and welcoming to each other. You never hear anyone being referred as “miss” or “mister”. Kids wold call the grownups as “uncle” or “aunty” showing a strong bond. Overall India is a great country with rich culture, cuisine, languages and friendliness. If you ever get the chance, please visit India.
#6
Come to Canada! We have snow and poutine!
#7
South Africa. Obviously after covid. The obvious things are our game parks with the “Big 5” land animals (dozens of game reserves), but there’s much more. Stunning landscapes, interesting food, long and varied coastline, lots of watersport opportunities (sailing, surfing, scuba, etc.). That’s just for outdoors people. For culture-oriented people, there’s colonial history, apartheid history, human origins at Sterkfontein/Cradle of Humankind (2 million years history!), tons of museums, always lots of plays/shows going on, wide range of cultures and cuisines, thousands of awesome restaurants etc. I’m in Gauteng which is our gold mining province, basically a megacity of 13m people. If you do come here, you should definitely see Cape Town (Robben Island, where Mandela was imprisoned), Table Mountain. For mountains generally, Drakensberg or Mpumalanga. For city life and culture, Johannesburg. For kitsch/themepark: Gold Reef City, Monte Casino and Sun City. For game reserves: Sabi, Pilanesberg, Kruger. For ocean sports: Sodwana, Durban. SO much to do! Super friendly people, speak english, everything is cheap except hotels in Sandton (1 USD = 16 ZAR). E.g. a MacD’s Big Mac here is R 40 or $2.50. www.southafrica.net for more.
#8
Great food, amazing beaches, great hospitality and all the history you want about one of the most ancient civilisations! Do i need to say more? Greece
#9
Invite Ded Moroz (Grandfather Frost) and his daughter Snegurochka (Snowgirl) for your kids in New Year! Don’t forget to take off your shoes, for it’s dirty outside and really warm (24°C or 75°F) inside. Try bliny (crepes, thin pancakes) while the scarecrow of winter is burning on Maslenitsa feast! Try pelmeni (dumplings) in Izhevsk and pryaniki (gingerbread) in Tula! Look at traditional izba (log house). Look at volcanoes of Kamchatka. Visit all theatres of Saint Petersburg, more than 100. You will need an extra pair of shoes for theater, you can’t go there in your rubber boots – it’s a bit rainy here since 1703… Visit metro stations, beautiful as palaces (that’s not a common thing, as i learned recently).
See all four seasons of continental climate!
From Russia with love *^_^*
#10
Come to Iceland 😊😊 Beautiful, nice, scary and everything between 🇮🇸🇮🇸
#11
Beautiful weather, gorgeous beaches and plenty of culture despite what everyone says.
If you like coffee, Melbourne is the coffee capital of the world and I don’t care what you say. Lots of hipsters and you can get good food. Street art is a whole other dimension.
Brisbane has beautiful weather, lots of gorgeous parklands and everyones pretty friendly (excluding the bogans). Umm, nothing outstanding about Brisbane to be honest but it’s a lovely environment.
Head up north to Cairns and north QLD for the Great Barrier Reef, Daintree, Kuranda Railway and lots of beautiful natural areas. One to put on your bucket list.
Adelaide is the old money city, so lots of nice old buildings, pretty cold and kinda quiet if you like that sort of stuff. Nice food markets too.
Canberra is shamed by the rest of the country, but it’s quite nice actually. Lots of museums, arty, historical and interesting, sciencey places (You MUST go to Questacon) and it’s got some lovely places. Pollies aren’t much to look at though (;D).
While I haven’t been to the rest of the country, I’m sure the other places aren’t too bad either. I mean, we’ve kept them.
I’ve listed all the big places, but all of the little towns are lovely too. Everywhere has the “best meat pie/vanilla slice” and if you have our sense of humour, go to Goulburn. Have a look at it from the servo.
Look, yeah, we’re a bit odd, you probably don’t understand some of my post cause I’m not sure whats Aussie or not, but come over here post-covid and you’ll have a blast, I’m sure.
#12
Come to the Caribbean! Not all the islands, some have pretty high crime rates, but some are absolutely amazing! Sunny days, beaches in every direction, friendly natives, a wide variety of food influenced by indigenous people, African, Indian, Chinese cuisine. Come sit on the warm sands under a coconut tree and listen to the waves. Visit or may nature parks or forest reserves and see all our endemic species of plants and animals. It’s a beautiful place but you should probably avoid the hurricane season.
#13
Hungary. Sure, Budapest is amazing, and if you never were, you have to, at least once. But there are many other possibilities, like, if you are a wine-lover, you should make some trips around the lake Balaton, where you can find great wine-yards and nice people. You like climbing? No problem, there are mountains! Okay, they are not the Alps, but sure won’t disappoint you. Or would you like just shipping and relaxing? Did I mention the Danube? Yeah, it can bring you directly to the hearth of Budapest, where you can sure find some great holiday-program of your taste.
Oh, and come in spring or early autumn. Although winter is also beautiful, but mostly just, when it’s snowing, and in summer there are too-much-tourists ;)
#14
Canada – Second country in the world to fully legalize weed.
#15
Bier, Brezeln, Burgen… (beer, pretzels, castles) you need anything more to visit Germany? ^_^
#16
Spain
Right now with corona absolutely no. But if in the future we get rid of the pandemic it is a really interesting country.
We have a lot of diversity both culturally and in nature. You can visit glaciars, tropical forests, rainy green areas and sun hot beaches. Some our cities are beautiful and the gastronomy is one of the best in Europe.
I would recommend to try to visit different areas to be able to see a bit of all. Maybe euskadi (Bilbao?), andalucia (cordoba), cataluña/valencia (barcelona or valencia)
#17
I would not recommend LIVING in the US anymore; I personally plan to move to Canada where my ancestors lived. But as far as visiting, you just can’t match the state of Maine. Lobster, waves crashing on a rocky shoreline, primeval forests, serene lakes, challenging mountain trails, more interesting characters per square mile than any population I have lived among and, of course, lobsters.
#18
Brazil!! first of all: we are the most friendly and happy people ever, even when everything goes wrong… and we love foreingn people… everybody loves trying to speak some foreingn language…
Like beutifull beaches? we have…
love some wilf forest or canyon adventure? we have…
Love night life and great bars in a big city? we have…museums and theatres everywere
Like food? homemade? this is the place…
we are sanctuary land and people from all over the world live here…
ANY RELIGION IS WELLCOME and celebrated…
No wars…
No hurricanes
No tsunami…
Health care for free to anyone in need, even if you are just visiting…
And the dollar here is sooo worthy
And there is also great music and samba…
and I could go on and on…
Ohh and we don’t have snow, even winter is great…
Fabulous land… I am proud of it 🥰
#19
Denmark! Because you can afford to live and breathe here, even if you should loose your job
#20
My *country* consists of foothills, peaks, and valleys in the Sierra Nevada range. My *nation* is the USA, specifically the old California Republic. Please stay away unless you’re vaccinated, masked, and ready to spend money.
#21
We have more space than people. 90% of the population lives in our only town. We have five kinds of penguin, elephant seals, sea lions. We’re very friendly, you can knock on anyone’s door and you’ll get a cup of tea, or coffee. We have clear skies, no pollution. Long, empty beaches. Everywhere is right next to the ocean.
And there is no C-19. Falkland Islands.
#22
The U.S.- don’t. 🦠, 🔪 🔫 & $$$
#23
The United States, specifically Washington State, has beautiful parks. Rolling mountains, large forests with lakes hiding for the casual hiker. You have ocean water to give you that salty sea smell while listening to the waves grasping at the shore.
There are colorful farmlands that grow everything from apples to zucchini. If you would like some, there are small stands along country roads where you can get produce while engaging in the indulgence of salt water taffy.
You can see majestic elk and graceful eagles surrounding the Columbia river while passing pastures of horses. And while travelling those back country roads, you find those little mom and pop gems of restaurants with fresh baked pies and wholesome cooking.
And the cities are a melting pot of spices and culture that is warm and inviting. Art, music and dancing all for the casual observer. The seafood is amazing and the wines make you close your eyes and appreciate how good life can be.
Everything in one state…from ocean to desert. From white water rivers to majestic mountains. Washington has it all.
#24
The U.S. has a lot of amazing history and beautiful views. Including some really cool haunted places for ghosthunters and mediums.
#25
Okay, first I want to acknowledge something: I live in the USA, and it definitely would not be my number one place to visit. I can’t say for certain what it would be, but the USA is not it. It’s not even in the top five. That said, places in the USA would probably make up a good chunk of the top 50. Even as one of the larger countries, I would say the USA has pretty incredible cultural and natural diversity for its size and while that can lead to some stupid arguments internally, it also means you could spend a lifetime traveling the USA and still be finding new, distinct, and interesting things at the end of it. If you like history, visit Boston, Philadelphia and the national capital or plot out a course of smaller stops to tell a fuller story (the American Southwest is very interesting and much more diverse than you would think from most media). If you like nature and haven’t seen Yellowstone or The Grand Canyon or Sequoia (just to start, as we have a long list of phenomenal national parks) those are absolutely worth a week of your life at least. The Oregon Coast (about 1/4 of the USA’s Pacific coastline) is essentially all public, and marked by some spectacular nature too. The swimming isn’t so good (its Cold) but there are places you can walk literally miles of sandy beach and only see a few other people. Hawaii also has truly excellent ocean, with some great reefs and whale mating season being worth the (admittedly long) trip, not to mention the native island biodiversity. If you like culture, you can either go the “New York, LA, Chicago” route or you can plot a course through less populated regions with their own highly valued traditions (just do enough research to make sure you will be welcome: you usually will be, but with our diversity comes a certain amount of insular protection in some places).
Can I put the USA above Egypt or Greece for history, or above Iceland or Costa Rica or Australia for nature or above Japan or India for culture? IMO, no (okay, Yellowstone might elbow in there, it’s really special). There are lots of places that are, on there own, likely better than any given place in the USA, but taken as a whole this country really is an amazing place and well worth seeing.
#26
I’m kind of sad how many Americans are disparaging the US. No, things aren’t perfect, especially now. But we have a big, diverse, interesting country! There is the history and beauty of The First Nations, the art and music and fashion cultures of our larger cities (and even the small towns), the amazing foods of our melting pot of cultures, and the stunning variety of natural wonders and national parks. I’ve been told by multiple visitors from other countries that we (Americans) are among the friendliest and most hospitable people they had ever encountered. Especially if you ask someone for their recommendation of where to eat or what to go see in their city, we are so eager to share our favorite things with visitors. I love my country! -from Southern California with love ❤️
#27
Australians have fairy bread and that is it.
#28
Wales. Land of the Dragons. Enough said
#29
I Don’t Dislike Anyone Enough to do That to Them!!!!!!
#30
Not since 2016, no. It’s a dumpster fire here and I wouldn’t want to subject anyone to it.
#31
Head over to the ‘Land Down-Under’! Adorable wildlife and welcoming communities! Breathtaking landmarks and very high safety compared to other countries.
“Aussie, Aussie, Aussie! Oi, Oi, Oi!”
#32
Umm… If you like tea, chavs and ciggies, then I guess you could come to the UK? I wouldn’t though. HOWEVER, Estonia has lovely food, many forests and some of my relatives. Serbia has really good music and… the food probably does float some peoples’ boats. Switzerland has chocolate, mountains, some of my family and the shops have the nicest smell if you walk by them when the bread is baking!
#33
Dear Australians: Come to Britain! It’s cold and not that great but there’s basically nothing that can kill you, unless you run into a main road.
#34
US- the land of the free! Mostly! Sort of! Sometimes! Well… not really. But have a hot dog! Only after dealing with a depressed customer service worker who makes minimum wage.
#35
…… two words ……
….. “New Zealand” …..
(◕ᴗ◕✿)
#36
Costa Rica! For breakfast we have gallo pinto (the most delicious mixture of rice and beans), and a cup of the best coffee you will ever drink. No army, beautiful volcanoes, forests and beaches. Universal healthcare system and one of the most solid democracies in the world.
#37
The Netherlands. Lots of historical cities and villages, beautiful coastline and rivers, and cows. Ganja places and red light districts for the naughty, world famous paintings and a rich cultural life for the nice. Good public transport and very safe. We are small so everything is close by. And we all speak English. Just don’t expect to have nice weather.
#38
I can’t. I live in America.
#39
Honestly, no. I live in the USA, and around where I live lots of people are just mean and judgy. They gossip a LOT. (Not that everyone is like that, I’m sure there are a lot of nice people out there)
Um, yeah. I live in Wisconsin. We have cheese?
#40
we have free candy
#41
Canada. Come see how we all live in igloos and go by dog sled to pick up our food. One day we’ll have our own currency and maybe even electricity! That’s after we take over Alaska though. 🤣
#42
Switzerland,
don’t come here! it’s too expensive and…. WOW THE VIEW!!! ….you won’t be able to afford it. You’ll just complain about the high prices… OH LOOK AN OTHER AMAZING LAKE SURROUNDED BY HILLS AND MOUNTAINS!!…throughout the whole trip.
You’ll be mostly disappointed about… OHHH MY GOOD THE NATURE AND CLEAN AIR EVERYWHERE… all the promises travel agencies made sold you…
you should visit Austria, Italy or France instead. They all have alps too, nice food and the original unfiltered cultures and languages there. We speak a cursed language in Switzerland and we are all pretty much just a bunch of racist farmers.
#43
The USA, Specifically Minnesota, is beautiful and has many historic places (Fort Snelling, St. Paul Cathedral in my home town) and we are pretty diverse, many Somalis and Hmong made their homes here and contribute a lot to the already amazing cultural landscape. We have our own problems to here proven very prominently last year:(
#44
The Netherlands.
But wait until the canals are frozen over, and you’ll experiance Dutch culture
#45
Taiwan. Taroko Gorge. Nuff said.
#46
US, you only have a 90% chance of getting shot!
#47
Come to Australia, we have more small creatures that can kill you than anywhere else in the world!
#48
Transylvania
Best traditional foods, great people. It’s like a fairy tale in vinter, flower ocean in spring, magical colors in autumn and green and fruity in summer, beutiful views everywhere. Must visit the historical places and buildings, try pálinka, horse riding, archery, traditional activities. And of course the famous Transylvanian hospitality, because we love our guests very much.
#49
The US. We have some pretty cool states parks, and places to hike. There are awesome places to camp or backpack, and really beautiful sights. The great lakes are fun to visit. You can try parasailing on the beach or have a sunset campfire when it’s cold.
#50
( doing tjisa for my state) well we have lakes mountains what ever this pointless just go here as a stop when your going to new york
#51
We have the Amazon forest, we have Bora Bora, we have Tahiti, we have Versailles, we have the Alps, we have the Pyrenees, we have Brittany, we have the Côte-d’Azur, we have Versailles, we have another Disney Land and we have gun control.
#52
America isnt in the best place rn, but our national parks and state parks are pretty cool. SOme of my favorite memories were made in Teton national park
#53
I would perhaps recommend a visit to North Yorkshire, Northumberland, Yorkshire Dales, The Lake District. Spectacular and historical.
#54
Definitely to visit, not to live… but the USA, specifically the state of Virginia. I feel like we are often overlooked but we have some cool stuff. Shenandoah National Park is absolutely beautiful. We have a ton of historical sites all over the state. We’re right next to DC, which might be a pro or con depending on your point of view lol. We have plenty of small towns with good local diners, aka the best food ever.
#55
Minimum wage is $22 and a $1 million dollar house is considered expensive, not normal. Get cho asses over to the land down under.
Bonus – Kangaroo means “i don’t know” in aboriginal. The colonisers were like “ayo whats that thing” and they’re like “idfk” “woah thats a great name!”
#56
Unfortunately it’s closed now, but in case it’ll reopen (ever😶), there is everything. EVERYTHING. (Except antivaxxers, there are none).
Nature: mountains, snow capped or smokie:), seas (from frozen to tropical), and all the natural phenomena (including disastrous) possible.
Culture: from old, unique and well preserved to modern and hip.
Food: from cheap to extremely expensive, from Zen to hedonistic.
Hotels: from capsule to business, from cheap and gaudy love hotels to luxurious five stars, plus traditional inns with hot springs that go from no electricity to offering traditional clothing and personal butlers for the stay:)))
Beware, though, masks were ubiquitous before 2020, they will be staying, pandemic or not:))) 🇯🇵
#57
Can I? No, I cant. I live in the US.
#58
Come to Romania 🇷🇴 !! We have cheap booze , great food and Dracula castle.
#59
Come to Canada! There’s nature and beauty and blah blah blah but the
POUTINE! And the BEAVERTAILS! Get some authentic Canadian food!
#60
I’m gonna tell you why not.
!?!TW⚠sexual harassment, genocide, and guns⚠TW!?!
Racism is everywhere. Gun usage is out of control. The government tried to tell people what they can and can’t do with their bodies. HUGE past of mass genocide just for LAND. Our previous president was an idiot. Sexual harassment of underaged women on the streets is VERY common. A large chunk of our citizens believe that we are the only country on the planet or at least act like it. The capitalistic greed is running through the upper class’ veins. Taxes for the poor are FAR too high. Discrimination of skin color, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender, and SO MANY others, Is everywhere. Obesity is an epidemic here. We do NOT have universal healthcare. The overall (not everyone) lack of respect for those who do not speak english or struggle to pronounce english words. The government is far more powerful than the people despite what our founders wanted. People are easily brainwashed by poloticains and often take part in partisan fighting.Our school system is poor, It only caters to the kids right in the middle who can learn and understand at a slightly fast pace, those who excel MAY be place in a higher level class or those who don’t do well are ignored.
You may have guessed what country I am talking about but in-case you didn’t,
“The jaw dropping, amazing, wonderful place, people call The United States of America.” This place isn’t the safe haven people think it is.
#61
The queen lives here Tom Jones lives here Tom Holland was born here we invaded half the planet we use to own America we made Australia a prison visit Britain
#62
NO! You stole our lands, infected our people with disease and overthrew our government.
#63
How about we all fly less and discover things close by?
#64
México… Don’t come to Mexico
#65
We have police brutality! We elected a literally orange and accused rapist as our president for 4 years, who made laws making it legal to deny LGBTQIA+ people healthcare! We still have a death sentence! We have lots of sexists and racists! Our food portions are insanely large! During the pandemic, not once did my school dare cancel sports! Apparently even during a global pandemic we can’t make people where masks! House pricings are ridiculously high, and workings aren’t even making a livable age! Break your leg, and you’ll be left with a broken leg and thousands of dollars of medical debt! They say if you got to college you will be successful, and then charge ridiculously high prices on college before you can get “successful”, and then they’ll pay you small amounts of money and require 10+ years of experience! Boomers will talk about how kids today don’t know anything and they worked minimum wage and could afford house back when they were like $100! All our presidents have been old white men except for one less old black man, whom everyone hated on for legalizing gay marriage! Kids can’t even play on sports teams with their own gender because parents are worried about what’s in their pants! Come to America today, where have equal rights for all cis straight white men, but if you’re a liberal you’re automatically dumb! And most people don’t have great lives but a few people have 100 yachts so it’s ok! Seriously speaking, there are some things fun to do in our country, like cool monuments and national parks, so if you want to visit that could be a fun trip but I wouldn’t choose to live here.
#66
Come to ‘Merica, we have anti vaxxers and trump supporters! Here we have Karen’s, Tiktok e-boys and general stupid people! Here all the decently smart people hate everyone! We eat plastic foods and drive down the street with a blindfolded for a trend because of the inspiring bird box movie! Visit soon, I’ll be in the UK!
#67
TOO BAD YOUR AREADY IN MY COUNTRY USA USA USA USA USA
#68
Nope, I don’t even want to live in my country. Lmfao. It sucks balls.
#69
California, we have museums, food, beaches ( not so much thanks to covid but they exist!!!) festivals, culture, an of course Hollywood. Its also heccin progressive too, so LGBT are most welcome!
#70
Pacific Northwest, USA. The nature around here can be beautiful! There are several great places to explore (on the paths ofc) and many buildings around are rather old and beautiful. Each building has a story. And there’s a small town on the Columbia that had to move completely (Like, the houses got transported. Those houses are really pretty too) when they built a big dam. Lots of local businesses and stuff. People are great too (not everyone, but most)
#71
USA
do people like you too much? we’ll find a reason not to!
#72
Not sure I can convince myself to live in the UK any longer, nevermind convince anyone else to. We just seem to have this collective arrogance directed from the older ages down that because we were once the largest empire history has recorded that we are entitled to a seat at the table now. We’re a small island….. we won battles hundreds of years ago because we inbred our leaders as much as possible and pretty much every single ‘first encounter’ we had went like ‘Nice to meet you….. you have so much here……. whereas all we have are these cute little muskets……… wanna trade? No, not for the muskets…….. for everything in return for us only demonstrating our muskets on only 95% of your fighting age men…… yeah? cool….. good deal……… load up the ship for us little brown folk…….. see you next year’
I f**kin’ hate all the jingoism that a lot of my fellow brits bang on about as though we’re something special….. it’s just very, very, cringeworthy.
Also, a lot of brits seem to have this thing where they’ve never joined up… they’ve never served themselves…. not even lifted a podgy f****n finger but they’ll quote what they’re grandfather did in the war as though it gives them some sort of authority on the present.
Basically… 2 stars…. wouldn’t recommend unless there was an Olympics on.
#73
No. I live in America. However I can convince you not to come.
#74
Canada, there are so many different locations. Come over down south, and go to lake Ontario where it’s warm. Further North, the milky way is visible. There is also so much wildlife. It’s a huge mishmash of different cultures.
#75
Here in America, we have really good food. That’s literally it. America is nothing special when it comes to good things. All u can say is don’t break any bones here
#76
the us- I don’t even want to be here
#77
No.
#78
USA.
it’s quicker and closer in meeting jesus!
#79
No I cannot
#80
Go to Brazil
#81
No. Because i live in the usp
#82
UK here…..we don’t really want you to visit if we’re being honest..
Follow Us