Who is Leah Jenner?

Leah Jenner has a famous last name, but she’s not a household name. She married into the Jenner family, as in the Bruce/Caitlyn Jenner family. She’s not a Kardashian, but she is married to the step-siblings of the Kardashians. This is an interesting family dynamic, to be honest. You see, when Caitlyn Jenner was still Bruce Jenner, and when Bruce Jenner was married to Kris Jenner, Bruce was the stepfather to the Kardashian girls (Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe) and Rob. Bruce Jenner and Kris Jenner shared two girls of their own – Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Bruce Jenner also had his own kids with his ex-wife, Linda Thompson. Those kids are Brandon and Brody Jenner (Brody made a name for himself in the reality star sector, too, though he never hit it nearly as big as his half-sisters or his step-sisters). He also has a son, Burt, and a daughter, Cassandra, from his first marriage.
Brandon and Brody Jenner led an interesting life. Their mother was a musician and singer. Their father was an Olympic athlete. Their stepmother is Kris Jenner, and their stepfather was the famous David Foster – for a time. They lived with just about every famous person around growing up, and they knew everyone. You know David Foster as the ex-husband of the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Foster. She also happens to be Bella and Gigi Hadid’s mother. It’s a big group of people that the Jenner boys are related to by marriage.
Where does Leah Jenner Fit In?
Leah Jenner is not a daughter of Caitlyn Jenner, but she is a daughter-in-law. Leah Jenner married Brandon Jenner. Brandon Jenner has a very interesting life, and marrying Leah Jenner was part of that. She was Leah Felder, but she married her longtime love in 2012 and became Leah Jenner. They had their own band beginning in 2005, and they were dating long before that. Their romance is one that lasted well over a decade, but potentially even longer than that. The couple announced that they would divorce after only six years of marriage. They did, however, welcome a little girl before that. Leah Jenner is the proud mother of daughter Eva Jenner. She has only one child, but her daughter has twin brothers. Brandon Jenner remarried quickly after this divorce. He and his second wife welcomed twin sons in 2020.
Leah Jenner’s Divorce
When a couple is together for a decade and a half, people want to know what went wrong. Where did this relationship fail? Where did this couple decide that they could no longer go on as a marriage unit? The truth of the matter is that neither party ever came out and said a word about it. Frankly, it’s not the world’s business why they chose to end their marriage. However, someone close to the couple spoke anonymously to the press about the couple and their split.
“It was a mutual split. There was honestly no big thing that came between them. They both realized it was the best decision. There is still so much love between them. And their daughter will always be their top priority. They are amazing parents,” said the person who claims they are close to the family. Sometimes, a marriage simply does not work out. There is not always a scandal or a big thing.
Who is Leah Felder?
Something that many people don’t know about Leah Jenner is that she was born Leah Felder. If that name also sounds familiar to you, it’s because her father is a band member of the famous band The Eagles. Her dad is Don Felder, a guitarist for the band. She grew up in a pretty famous household herself, and she knows a thing or two about being famous.
While she herself was not a famous person and neither was her ex-husband, they are both the children of famous people. They met while growing up and living similar childhoods. It’s easy to understand another person and their life when you live one quite similar. Their marriage did not work, but they continued to put their daughter first. Additionally, the couple has decided that they will continue to spend time together with their children.
Is There Drama With Her Ex-Husband’s New Wife?
He is now remarried to a woman by the name of Cayley Stoker. If you are hoping for some drama there, you won’t find it. These two are good friends, and they get along well. When Stoker was expecting twins with Brandon, the two posed for a photo together, and Leah Felder captioned it, “Sometimes you just get lucky in life. @Caylita you are a gift to me and Eva. #sistermamas.” There is no drama here. These two are friends, and they are one big, happy family. It works for them.