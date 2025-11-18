Hey Pandas, Tell Us Your Favorite Dad Jokes! (Closed)

#1

Okayy, I’ve got quite a few.

~What do you call a security guard for Samsung? Guardians of the galaxy.
~Today at the bank, an old lady asked me to check her balance… So I pushed her
over.
~I wondered why the frisbee kept getting bigger… And then it hit me.
~I threw a boomerang a while back… I now live in constant fear.

#2

What do you call a fake noodle? An Impasta🤪🤪🤪🤣🤣

#3

What do you call a fly without wings? A walk.

#4

When does a joke become a dad joke? When it leaves to get some milk and never comes back.

#5

What do you call a joke without a punchline?

