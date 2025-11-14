I Show You How To Make Beautiful Paper Flowers

On New Year’s Eve, the only thing as important as ringing in the new year is having a party to match. Before you begin making resolutions or overhauling your life, celebrate the transition into 2020 in style. Whether you’re hosting a laid-back affair or throwing a sophisticated soiree, a New Year’s party deserves a little bit of glitz and a lot of celebration. So grab a bottle of bubbly and put on your dancing shoes, because these New Year’s Eve decorations are a recipe for party perfection.

Today I am sharing a beautiful paper flower making tutorial for New Years Eve.

From this video, you will get an idea about how to make an easy and wonderful paper flower vase.

Materials for the flower making:

– Crepe paper, art paper for leaves;

– Floral tape;

– Scissors, white glue, floral wire, hot glue gun;

– Oil pastel, clear tube, double-sided tape.

More info: youtube.com

