Hey Pandas, Tell Me Your Worst First Kiss Experiences! (Closed)

by

I am bored…

#1

If I remember correctly, I was at a beach with a group of other students doing something for school. One boy who really liked me walked up behind me, grabbed my shoulders and swung me round so I was facing him. He then gave me this salty, slobbery kiss and I think even tried to stick his tongue down my throat…. I cannot remember anything else really. I was not happy.

#2

She bit my tongue, I fell backwards through a bush, onto a railing and impaled myself. She didn’t even visit me in hospital.

#3

I kissed my best friend. Then I woke up. Turns out it was only a dream and I’ve never had my first kiss before. Yay me!

#4

I’ve actually never had a first kiss:(

#5

I’ve actually never had a first kiss:(

#6

Preschool. Kiss on cheek. There was slobber. Enough said.

#7

Not mine, but my mom’s first kiss was on a ski lift.

#8

A girl I liked kept kissing me but after every kiss said I was a bad kisser… That was definitely a confidence booster…

#9

I was in a music class and one of my classmates kissed me :( i got sick after that.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Love Drawing Mandala-Inspired Pet Portraits
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
“She Still Has No Remorse”: Chilling Reason Mom Used ‘Lo’ Nickname While Threatening Daughter
3 min read
Sep, 5, 2025
My Daughter Crashed My Huge Charcoal Drawing, And Made It Way Better
3 min read
Sep, 29, 2025
Steve-O Found A Stray Dog On The Streets Of Peru, Washed Her And They Became Best Friends
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hitler’s Hospital: The Phantom Sanatorium
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The 100
The 100 Season 2 Episode 12 Review: “Rubicon”
3 min read
Feb, 11, 2015
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.