Hey Pandas, Tell Me Your Worst First Kiss Experiences! (Closed)

I am bored…
#1
If I remember correctly, I was at a beach with a group of other students doing something for school. One boy who really liked me walked up behind me, grabbed my shoulders and swung me round so I was facing him. He then gave me this salty, slobbery kiss and I think even tried to stick his tongue down my throat…. I cannot remember anything else really. I was not happy.
#2
She bit my tongue, I fell backwards through a bush, onto a railing and impaled myself. She didn’t even visit me in hospital.
#3
I kissed my best friend. Then I woke up. Turns out it was only a dream and I’ve never had my first kiss before. Yay me!
#4
I’ve actually never had a first kiss:(
#5
#6
Preschool. Kiss on cheek. There was slobber. Enough said.
#7
Not mine, but my mom’s first kiss was on a ski lift.
#8
A girl I liked kept kissing me but after every kiss said I was a bad kisser… That was definitely a confidence booster…
#9
I was in a music class and one of my classmates kissed me :( i got sick after that.
