111 Ear Tattoo Ideas That Go From Subtle To Wild

It seems like those big, eye-catching earrings are the accessory trend for 2023. Totally understandable, considering we spent the last 3 years with masks on our faces, and big earrings were not exactly a comfortable combo. But we’re convinced there’s an equally cool trend on the rise when it comes to our ears — and that’s tattoos. It might sound weird, but ear tattoos often sport delicate designs that are perfect for those looking to add a personal touch without going overboard.

We won’t lie — for how ridiculously versatile they may be, getting an ear tattoo is not a piece of cake due to the area’s sensitivity. But as the saying goes, no pain, no gain. And with ear tattoos, the gain is oh-so-worth it.

That said, if you’re willing to stand the pain, ear tattoos are a great way to add fun and flare to your look — they’re perfect for those who don’t feel like committing to a large piece. Plus, depending on your hairstyle, they can be subtle enough to go unnoticed, which is especially useful if your job industry is not one to accept even dainty tattoos that easily. 

And the best part? There are so many options when it comes to ear tattoo ideas. You can go for small tattoos, like a tiny flower or a heart, or something bolder and more daring, like a dragon or a snake that curls around your ear. And let’s not forget about the coolest spot — the evergreen behind-the-ear tattoos!

Guess what? We’re here with some tattoo inspo for you! From cute tattoos to bold designs, you will undoubtedly be tempted to schedule an appointment with your artist after perusing them all!

#1 Flower Tattoo

Image source: ch.tattoo.ahn

#2 Leaves Tattoo

Image source: venenum.tattoo

#3 Flower Tattoo

Image source: tattoobysoso

#4 Sun Pattern Tattoo

Image source: tais_rem

#5 Sea Horse Tattoo

#6 Paw Tattoo

Image source: davevalentinestattoos

#7 Rose Tattoo

Image source: tattooloverm

#8 Weed Tattoo

Image source: ethan.tattoos

#9 Rainbow Tattoo

Image source: rbeetltz

#10 Red And White Tattoo

Image source: amandajotattoo

#11 Fish Tattoo

Image source: simonwatkinstattoo

#12 Very Fine Ear Piece Done By Kevin At Black Bear Ink, Eindhoven (The Netherlands)

Image source: Eurwen4

#13 Wave Tattoo

Image source: void.lavender.ttt

#14 Smiley Face Tattoo

Image source: kitopokey

#15 Saturn Tattoo

Image source: bleedingbeautytattooartist

#16 Leaves Tattoo

Image source: antartika_tattoo

#17 Leaves Tattoo

Image source: rook_ttt

#18 Stairs And Doorway Tattoo

Image source: beccambtattoo

#19 Owl Tattoo

#20 Bird Tattoo

Image source: xsamiiichx

#21 Pattern Tattoo

Image source: d.rotattoo

#22 Dot And Line Tattoo

Image source: xdenyse

#23 Dragons Tattoo

Image source: dragonpoetdcb

#24 Leaves Tattoo

Image source: megancarrolltattoo

#25 Finally Got My Ears (And My Face) Tattooed. Done By Denyse Labarca At New Edge Ink In New West, BC

Image source: seymourbutts____

#26 Butterfly Tattoo

Image source: ritualtattoostudio_7

#27 Moon And Sea Tattoo

Image source: enarciem

#28 First Ear Tattoo! Done By Hazel At The Company In Hong Kong

Image source: Jumpedunderjumpman

#29 Line And Dot Tattoo

Image source: sunshinelaburnum

#30 Flower Pattern Tattoo

Image source: venenum.tattoo

#31 Line And Dot Tattoo

Image source: tais_rem

#32 Rose Tattoo

Image source: kearahamiltontattoo

#33 Lightning Tattoo

Image source: minim.tattoo

#34 Lightning Tattoo

Image source: lachauvetattoo

#35 New Ear Tattoo. By Lia At Rivers Of Ink, Ottery St Mary UK

Image source: Dunkmybiscuit

#36 Lady Tattoo

Image source: arvintattoos

#37 Red Butterfly Tattoo

Image source: macyxxs

#38 Bird Tattoo

Image source: leorprice

#39 Nintendo Tattoo

Image source: apollos_ink

#40 Books And Music Notes Tattoo

Image source: little_fawn91

#41 Yoga Poses Tattoo

Image source: jay_forecastletattoo

#42 Flower Dot Tattoo

Image source: inkedby.g

#43 Musical Heart Tattoo

Image source: tattooer_geomi

#44 Flower Tattoo

Image source: thetattooedteapot

#45 Leaves Tattoo

Image source: telltalehearttattoo

#46 Herb Tattoo

Image source: heeyajenny

#47 Water Colour Tattoo

Image source: adohibodyart

#48 Flames Tattoo

Image source: simonwatkinstattoo

#49 Grim Reaper Coloured Tattoo

Image source: simonwatkinstattoo

#50 Dot And Line Coloured Tattoo

Image source: lorka.tattoo

#51 Leaves Tattoo

Image source: rook_ttt

#52 Cheeky Behind The Ear Tattoo. Tim Rix, Tradition Tattoo, Fortitude Valley, Australia

Image source: cassicats

#53 Phrase Tattoo

Image source: singleneedletattoolondon

#54 Butterflies Tattoo

Image source: nickg_tattoos

#55 Dot Leaves Tattoo

Image source: omerja_tattoo

#56 Leaves Tattoo

Image source: simonwatkinstattoo

#57 Ear Dots Tattoo

Image source: tesspokes

#58 Crown Tattoo

Image source: stonetempletattoo

#59 Little Rose Tattoo

Image source: bigbad_kenn

#60 Rabbit Tattoo

Image source: simonwatkinstattoo

#61 Artisan Rotary Tattoo

Image source: simonwatkinstattoo

#62 Mandala Dot Tattoo

Image source: paulo_queirozink

#63 Ear Tattoos, Anyone? Made By Moruse From Blackrabbit (Prague, CZ)

Image source: vvveka

#64 Ear Done By Nick Bridwell At Golden State Tattoo In Garden Grove, CA

Image source: octoberfourteen

#65 Sun Tattoo

Image source: keshet_zamet

#66 Mandala Tattoo

Image source: simonwatkinstattoo

#67 Flower And Dot Tattoo

Image source: charz_abj

#68 Heart Tattoo

Image source: panacheaaa

#69 Spider And Web Tattoo

Image source: simonwatkinstattoo

#70 Flowery Tattoo

Image source: sararabbit

#71 Line And Snake Tattoo

Image source: illutat.ink

#72 Spider And Web Tattoo

Image source: bee_poke_tattoo

#73 Lavender Tattoo

Image source: simonwatkinstattoo

#74 Seashell Tattoo

Image source: southernmosttattoo

#75 Black Moon Tattoo

Image source: maddiemorrill_art

#76 Leaf Tattoo

Image source: jadejay.ink

#77 David Bowie Tattoo

Image source: hannaeyetattoo

#78 Rose Tattoo

Image source: 920tattooco

#79 Mandala Tattoo

Image source: sundaytattoo83

#80 Mandala Tattoo

Image source: simonwatkinstattoo

#81 Octopus Tattoo

Image source: simonwatkinstattoo

#82 Arc Tattoo

Image source: totemic_tattoo

#83 Tinkerbell Tattoo

Image source: chelsea1603_tattoo

#84 Branch Of Leaves Tattoo

Image source: jadejay.ink

#85 Tiny Axe And Log Tattoo

Image source: mitchbarbertattoos._.1

#86 “Familia” Tattoo

Image source: tattoosbyvivo

#87 Flower Tattoo

Image source: treszkaimarietta

#88 Diamond Tattoo

Image source: catja_moon_ink

#89 Moon And Sun Tattoo

Image source: skyfullofclouds24

#90 Line And Dust Tattoo

#91 Heart And Crown Tattoo

Image source: tattooedmermaid_ariel

#92 Swirl And Saturn Tattoo

Image source: gozde.ink

#93 Tiger Pattern Tattoo

Image source: gabibesac

#94 Flowers Tattoo

Image source: lachauvetattoo

#95 Black Heart Tattoo

Image source: wredeklooftattoo

#96 Batwing And Kanji Tattoo

Image source: kitty_p0p

#97 Rose Tattoo

Image source: kaukamarilia

#98 Word Tattoo

Image source: modoink_simon

#99 Geometric Capricorn

Image source: vegastomtattoos

#100 Weeds Tattoo

Image source: zian_tattoo_

#101 Ear Tattoo

Image source: mybrainhasanerror

#102 Diamond Tattoo

Image source: pink.priest

#103 Letter Tattoo

Image source: tattoopondes

#104 Earwig Tattoo

Image source: kipperhughes

#105 Angel Number Tattoo

Image source: daisyyg.tattoos

#106 Spider Web Tattoo

Image source: swopeyx

#107 Spider Tattoo

Image source: indyvoet

#108 Tinkerbell Tattoo

Image source: vemoe1

#109 Leaves And Bat Tattoo

Image source: vicky_silence_tattoos

#110 Cross Tattoo

Image source: rwdg_tattoo

#111 Numbers Tattoo

Image source: temptress_ink

