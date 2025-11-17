111 Ear Tattoo Ideas That Go From Subtle To Wild

It seems like those big, eye-catching earrings are the accessory trend for 2023. Totally understandable, considering we spent the last 3 years with masks on our faces, and big earrings were not exactly a comfortable combo. But we’re convinced there’s an equally cool trend on the rise when it comes to our ears — and that’s tattoos. It might sound weird, but ear tattoos often sport delicate designs that are perfect for those looking to add a personal touch without going overboard.
We won’t lie — for how ridiculously versatile they may be, getting an ear tattoo is not a piece of cake due to the area’s sensitivity. But as the saying goes, no pain, no gain. And with ear tattoos, the gain is oh-so-worth it.
That said, if you’re willing to stand the pain, ear tattoos are a great way to add fun and flare to your look — they’re perfect for those who don’t feel like committing to a large piece. Plus, depending on your hairstyle, they can be subtle enough to go unnoticed, which is especially useful if your job industry is not one to accept even dainty tattoos that easily.
And the best part? There are so many options when it comes to ear tattoo ideas. You can go for small tattoos, like a tiny flower or a heart, or something bolder and more daring, like a dragon or a snake that curls around your ear. And let’s not forget about the coolest spot — the evergreen behind-the-ear tattoos!
Guess what? We’re here with some tattoo inspo for you! From cute tattoos to bold designs, you will undoubtedly be tempted to schedule an appointment with your artist after perusing them all!
#1 Flower Tattoo
Image source: ch.tattoo.ahn
#2 Leaves Tattoo
Image source: venenum.tattoo
#3 Flower Tattoo
Image source: tattoobysoso
#4 Sun Pattern Tattoo
Image source: tais_rem
#5 Sea Horse Tattoo
#6 Paw Tattoo
Image source: davevalentinestattoos
#7 Rose Tattoo
Image source: tattooloverm
#8 Weed Tattoo
Image source: ethan.tattoos
#9 Rainbow Tattoo
Image source: rbeetltz
#10 Red And White Tattoo
Image source: amandajotattoo
#11 Fish Tattoo
Image source: simonwatkinstattoo
#12 Very Fine Ear Piece Done By Kevin At Black Bear Ink, Eindhoven (The Netherlands)
Image source: Eurwen4
#13 Wave Tattoo
Image source: void.lavender.ttt
#14 Smiley Face Tattoo
Image source: kitopokey
#15 Saturn Tattoo
Image source: bleedingbeautytattooartist
#16 Leaves Tattoo
Image source: antartika_tattoo
#17 Leaves Tattoo
Image source: rook_ttt
#18 Stairs And Doorway Tattoo
Image source: beccambtattoo
#19 Owl Tattoo
#20 Bird Tattoo
Image source: xsamiiichx
#21 Pattern Tattoo
Image source: d.rotattoo
#22 Dot And Line Tattoo
Image source: xdenyse
#23 Dragons Tattoo
Image source: dragonpoetdcb
#24 Leaves Tattoo
Image source: megancarrolltattoo
#25 Finally Got My Ears (And My Face) Tattooed. Done By Denyse Labarca At New Edge Ink In New West, BC
Image source: seymourbutts____
#26 Butterfly Tattoo
Image source: ritualtattoostudio_7
#27 Moon And Sea Tattoo
Image source: enarciem
#28 First Ear Tattoo! Done By Hazel At The Company In Hong Kong
Image source: Jumpedunderjumpman
#29 Line And Dot Tattoo
Image source: sunshinelaburnum
#30 Flower Pattern Tattoo
Image source: venenum.tattoo
#31 Line And Dot Tattoo
Image source: tais_rem
#32 Rose Tattoo
Image source: kearahamiltontattoo
#33 Lightning Tattoo
Image source: minim.tattoo
#34 Lightning Tattoo
Image source: lachauvetattoo
#35 New Ear Tattoo. By Lia At Rivers Of Ink, Ottery St Mary UK
Image source: Dunkmybiscuit
#36 Lady Tattoo
Image source: arvintattoos
#37 Red Butterfly Tattoo
Image source: macyxxs
#38 Bird Tattoo
Image source: leorprice
#39 Nintendo Tattoo
Image source: apollos_ink
#40 Books And Music Notes Tattoo
Image source: little_fawn91
#41 Yoga Poses Tattoo
Image source: jay_forecastletattoo
#42 Flower Dot Tattoo
Image source: inkedby.g
#43 Musical Heart Tattoo
Image source: tattooer_geomi
#44 Flower Tattoo
Image source: thetattooedteapot
#45 Leaves Tattoo
Image source: telltalehearttattoo
#46 Herb Tattoo
Image source: heeyajenny
#47 Water Colour Tattoo
Image source: adohibodyart
#48 Flames Tattoo
Image source: simonwatkinstattoo
#49 Grim Reaper Coloured Tattoo
Image source: simonwatkinstattoo
#50 Dot And Line Coloured Tattoo
Image source: lorka.tattoo
#51 Leaves Tattoo
Image source: rook_ttt
#52 Cheeky Behind The Ear Tattoo. Tim Rix, Tradition Tattoo, Fortitude Valley, Australia
Image source: cassicats
#53 Phrase Tattoo
Image source: singleneedletattoolondon
#54 Butterflies Tattoo
Image source: nickg_tattoos
#55 Dot Leaves Tattoo
Image source: omerja_tattoo
#56 Leaves Tattoo
Image source: simonwatkinstattoo
#57 Ear Dots Tattoo
Image source: tesspokes
#58 Crown Tattoo
Image source: stonetempletattoo
#59 Little Rose Tattoo
Image source: bigbad_kenn
#60 Rabbit Tattoo
Image source: simonwatkinstattoo
#61 Artisan Rotary Tattoo
Image source: simonwatkinstattoo
#62 Mandala Dot Tattoo
Image source: paulo_queirozink
#63 Ear Tattoos, Anyone? Made By Moruse From Blackrabbit (Prague, CZ)
Image source: vvveka
#64 Ear Done By Nick Bridwell At Golden State Tattoo In Garden Grove, CA
Image source: octoberfourteen
#65 Sun Tattoo
Image source: keshet_zamet
#66 Mandala Tattoo
Image source: simonwatkinstattoo
#67 Flower And Dot Tattoo
Image source: charz_abj
#68 Heart Tattoo
Image source: panacheaaa
#69 Spider And Web Tattoo
Image source: simonwatkinstattoo
#70 Flowery Tattoo
Image source: sararabbit
#71 Line And Snake Tattoo
Image source: illutat.ink
#72 Spider And Web Tattoo
Image source: bee_poke_tattoo
#73 Lavender Tattoo
Image source: simonwatkinstattoo
#74 Seashell Tattoo
Image source: southernmosttattoo
#75 Black Moon Tattoo
Image source: maddiemorrill_art
#76 Leaf Tattoo
Image source: jadejay.ink
#77 David Bowie Tattoo
Image source: hannaeyetattoo
#78 Rose Tattoo
Image source: 920tattooco
#79 Mandala Tattoo
Image source: sundaytattoo83
#80 Mandala Tattoo
Image source: simonwatkinstattoo
#81 Octopus Tattoo
Image source: simonwatkinstattoo
#82 Arc Tattoo
Image source: totemic_tattoo
#83 Tinkerbell Tattoo
Image source: chelsea1603_tattoo
#84 Branch Of Leaves Tattoo
Image source: jadejay.ink
#85 Tiny Axe And Log Tattoo
Image source: mitchbarbertattoos._.1
#86 “Familia” Tattoo
Image source: tattoosbyvivo
#87 Flower Tattoo
Image source: treszkaimarietta
#88 Diamond Tattoo
Image source: catja_moon_ink
#89 Moon And Sun Tattoo
Image source: skyfullofclouds24
#90 Line And Dust Tattoo
#91 Heart And Crown Tattoo
Image source: tattooedmermaid_ariel
#92 Swirl And Saturn Tattoo
Image source: gozde.ink
#93 Tiger Pattern Tattoo
Image source: gabibesac
#94 Flowers Tattoo
Image source: lachauvetattoo
#95 Black Heart Tattoo
Image source: wredeklooftattoo
#96 Batwing And Kanji Tattoo
Image source: kitty_p0p
#97 Rose Tattoo
Image source: kaukamarilia
#98 Word Tattoo
Image source: modoink_simon
#99 Geometric Capricorn
Image source: vegastomtattoos
#100 Weeds Tattoo
Image source: zian_tattoo_
#101 Ear Tattoo
Image source: mybrainhasanerror
#102 Diamond Tattoo
Image source: pink.priest
#103 Letter Tattoo
Image source: tattoopondes
#104 Earwig Tattoo
Image source: kipperhughes
#105 Angel Number Tattoo
Image source: daisyyg.tattoos
#106 Spider Web Tattoo
Image source: swopeyx
#107 Spider Tattoo
Image source: indyvoet
#108 Tinkerbell Tattoo
Image source: vemoe1
#109 Leaves And Bat Tattoo
Image source: vicky_silence_tattoos
#110 Cross Tattoo
Image source: rwdg_tattoo
#111 Numbers Tattoo
Image source: temptress_ink
