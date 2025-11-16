Hey Pandas, What Is Something Interesting You Would Like To Know But Don’t? (Closed)

Maybe we have some smart pandas here who can teach us something
Do other people see the same colors as us, and how do we know? Like there’s no way to prove it. How do we know that my blue and your blue are the same if we call it blue? My blue could look pink for someone else but we still call it blue? It’s just weird.
Ok this is really embarrassing of a question, but just so you know, I’ve been closeted my whole life so…
When someone says, for example, “My pronouns are she/they” does it mean that they go by either she/her OR they/them, or does it mean that their first pronoun is she and their second pronoun is them?
Why do irises have a colour? Does it have any other function than to adjust the amount of light comin in to your eye?
How do we know if anything around us is real?
you know whats interesting? people that act like they have a degree *cough cough* this acc https://www.boredpanda.com/author/realitybitez/ cough cough*
I want to know how people created coding. How did they come up with it? How and why are there so many programs? How did different functions come to be? Who came up with “hello world!”?
If I ask a question related to adult things on bp, will I get downvoted and called creepy?
