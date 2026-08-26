Dylan O’Brien: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Dylan O’Brien
August 26, 1991
New York City, New York, US
35 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Dylan O’Brien?
American actor Dylan Rhodes O’Brien is renowned for embodying complex characters with compelling intensity. His adaptable performances consistently elevate roles across genres, establishing him as a versatile screen presence.
O’Brien first captivated audiences as Stiles Stilinski in MTV’s Teen Wolf. This supernatural drama quickly earned a devoted fanbase, making his quick-witted, loyal portrayal a breakout moment.
Early Life and Education
Dylan O’Brien grew up surrounded by the film industry. His mother, Lisa Rhodes, was a former actress and acting school operator, while his father, Patrick O’Brien, worked as a camera operator.
The family moved from Springfield Township, New Jersey, to Hermosa Beach, California, when he was twelve. After graduating from Mira Costa High School in 2009, he initially considered sports broadcasting before pursuing acting.
Notable Relationships
Dylan O’Brien is reportedly dating model Rachael Lange, with their relationship gaining public attention in recent years. They were seen together at Paris Fashion Week in early 2023, though neither has officially confirmed the romance.
Earlier, he was in a long-term relationship with actress Britt Robertson from 2011 to 2017. O’Brien has no children, and his personal life remains largely out of the spotlight beyond confirmed pairings.
Career Highlights
Dylan O’Brien built a strong following with serial roles in popular franchises. He anchored the MTV series Teen Wolf as Stiles Stilinski for six seasons and led The Maze Runner film trilogy.
Beyond acting, O’Brien directed and starred in comedic short films for his YouTube channel. He also gained recognition for his dramatic turn in Deepwater Horizon and voicing Bumblebee in the spin-off film.
Signature Quote
“I’m really trying to make my entire career about challenging myself.”
Follow Us