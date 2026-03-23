Dutton Ranch Release Date Confirms Yellowstone’s True Successor After Forgotten Spin-Off

Yellowstone fans can finally rejoice as the Western drama’s true successor is here.
On Monday, Paramount+ unveiled the first teaser for its upcoming spin-off, Dutton Ranch. The brief footage offers a glimpse into Beth and Rip’s lives after the original series and also confirms the show’s release date.
The premiere is just around the corner, and the timing may explain an unconventional decision involving creator Taylor Sheridan’s other recent series, which was originally intended as a Yellowstone follow-up.
What is Dutton Ranch about?
Image credits: Paramount+
Dutton Ranch is a new series set in the Yellowstone universe, starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser in the lead roles.
The duo played fan-favorite couple Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler in the original series. The finale set up their spin-off, with the couple moving to Dillon, Montana, where Beth purchases a small ranch.
Image credits: Paramount+
However, the recently revealed trailer confirms Beth and Rip will be on the move once again. The explosive footage suggests their ranch is under threat, forcing them to relocate to Texas, where most of the story unfolds.
Aside from Reilly and Hauser, the spin-off will also feature the return of Finn Little, who played the couple’s adopted son, Carter, in the original series. Meanwhile, Annette Bening, Ed Harris, and Jai Courtney have been added as series regulars.
The Madison was never going to be Yellowstone’s true successor
Image credits: Paramount+
Near the end of Yellowstone, it was announced that co-creator Taylor Sheridan was developing a contemporary sequel series. In August 2024, Michelle Pfeiffer was cast in the lead role for the spin-off titled The Madison.
However, days before its March 14 premiere, it was announced that the series would not be part of the Yellowstone franchise. Moreover, the six-episode debut season was released in batches of three, concluding in just two weeks on March 21, 2026.
The move is uncharacteristic for Sheridan’s TV projects, even those outside his Yellowstone universe, which tend to release weekly with 8 to 10-episode seasons.
Image credits: Paramount+
During an interview with Page Six, director Christina Alexandra Voros admitted she was unaware of why The Madison was no longer billed as a spin-off.
“I do not endeavor to be able to navigate the decision-making process in Taylor’s brain,” she confessed.
Its unconventional release schedule suggests The Madison wasn’t intended to be the true successor. The teaser for Dutton Ranch is closer to the original show’s spirit, focusing on themes of land, loyalty, and family.
As a result, its premiere date all but confirms it was always going to be the true heir.
When and how to watch Dutton Ranch?
Image credits: Paramount+
Dutton Ranch is currently scheduled to premiere on May 15, 2026, roughly two months after The Madison.
Had it been released weekly, like Sheridan’s other shows, The Madison might have drawn attention away from Reilly and Hauser’s highly anticipated spin-off, which will also stream on Paramount+.
Image credits: Paramount+
Reilly’s on-screen brother, Luke Grimes, is already leading his solo spin-off, Marshals, which airs weekly on CBS. Despite mixed reviews, it attracted a strong viewership and has been renewed for a second season.
While a second season of The Madison has been announced, its lack of ties to the Yellowstone universe and poor reviews likely meant it needed to bow out of the streamer’s schedule as quickly as possible.
With returning familiar faces, thematic resonance, and emotionally-charged drama, Dutton Ranch is likely to keep fans invested for weeks, cementing it as Yellowstone’s true successor.
The Madison is currently streaming on Paramount+.
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