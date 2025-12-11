“I Wonder How That Happened”: Bonnie Blue Learns Her Fate After Arrest For Controversial Video

Adult star Bonnie Blue, who was arrested in Indonesia for her raunchy stunt with a group of male tourists, has pledged her support for US President Donald Trump’s British ally, Nigel Farage.
The British content creator also learned her fate for her actions in Bali on Thursday, December 11.
“Not sure if you can cast a vote from inside an Indonesian prison cell,” one commented after she endorsed Nigel.
Bonnie Blue was busted in Bali days after she acquired a “Bang Bus” and drove around the island to meet men.
Cops received complaints about her allegedly filming explicit content on the island and arrested her.
The law in Indonesia forbids people from engaging in activities such as creating, producing, distributing, or publicly displaying adult material.
The notorious adult star was arrested last week and had no access to her phone or passport during the investigation.
Yet, a first-person piece written by her for The Spectator was published on December 9.
Bonnie touched upon several topics in the piece, from her provocative raunchy stunts to her opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The adult star said she was “not knowledgeable about politics,” but she made her political stance clear by endorsing Nigel Farage and pledging support for the right-wing, anti-immigration party Reform UK.
“I stand with Nigel Farage,” she wrote.
In addition to endorsing Trump’s British ally, Bonnie made her anti-immigration views clear in the piece and said the “UK is very messed up.”
“The tax system is terrible and it’s smart to leave if you have money. There are too many people here, we are too accommodating, and it is causing problems,” she wrote.
Netizens had plenty to say about her political views, with one saying: “Just further confirmation that only the dregs of society will support Farage.”
“Her clientele of divorced, bald boomers will be happy to hear,” one said, while another wrote, “Wasn’t complaining when some of them were queuing up to make content with her…”
“So basically someone who goes to another country and breaks the law has a beef with immigrants coming here?” wrote another. “And I actually had her down as someone who would let anyone in.”
Days after her arrest, Indonesia’s Immigration department head announced on December 11 that she would be deported for breaching her visa privileges.
She would also be blacklisted from entering Indonesia for at least 10 years, officials said.
“They have misused the visa they have to make content in Bali,” Immigration chief Heru Winarko said during a press conference.
“They will be black-listed from entering Indonesia for at least 10 years (that) could be extended,” he added.
Heru said Bonnie and her team would be deported right after the cops complete the investigation.
Officials also noted that the “Bang bus” Bonnie acquired did not have proper vehicle registration.
Cops raided her studio and found a number of cameras, contraceptives, USB drives, lubricant, pink necklaces, and performance supplements.
At least 17 male tourists, aged 19 to 40, were arrested and later released without charges.
“When they were raided, they were making collab content about a game where the winner would sleep with Bonnie Blue,” Aiptu Ni Nyoman Ayu Inastuti, the Acting Head of the Public Relations Sub-Division of the Badung Police, previously said.
“No p****graphic activities or acts have been found in the collaborative content,” Aiptu added.
In her piece for The Spectator, Bonnie wrote about numerous topics, including her opinion on The Crown, the popular show about the British royal family.
“I watched The Crown until Kate and William appeared. They seem fine. I like Harry,” she wrote.
“He chose to step away and for that I give him a lot of credit. Everyone is opinionated about Meghan, but it’s nice that they have been able to distance themselves,” she added.
Bonnie also spoke about what it was like creating adult content the last year.
“It’s been a crazy year: my hardest and best. I’ve been kicked off Only Fans; deported from Fiji. I just smile and stay happy,” Bonnie wrote.
She said she will be entering 2026 “with an even bigger bang.”
