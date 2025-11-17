“What Were Her Parents Thinking?”: People Share The Most Hilariously Unfortunate Names People Gave Their Kids

“What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet.” While that was a kind sentiment for Romeo to express about Juliet, I’m not quite sure he would have felt the same way if her name was Moronica or Sh’miracle…
One curious Reddit user recently asked others to share the dumbest names they have ever heard parents give their children, and people did not disappoint in the responses. Below, you’ll find a wide variety of names that prove that not everyone should become a parent, so enjoy scrolling through and counting your blessings if you have a common name!
#1
North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm.
#2
In my career working at Public Schools I’ve had two separate children named Tequila Mockingbird. Absolutely unrelated, across the state from each other, but it’s weird that it happened twice.
#3
I knew triplets named Cinnamon, Rosemary, and Paprika. People called them “the Spice Girls.”
#4
A motorcycle enthusiast named his son Harley, because that made him Harley, David’s son.
#5
Felonie. I’ve been downvoted a lot on Reddit for sharing this because people never believe it’s a real name someone would give a kid. But it is lol
#6
I do contract-based IT work. Implementation when hospitals buy each other out, stuff like that. Last week I was working with an office manager named MORONICA.
#7
Pubert.
#8
Any time I see a young girl named Nevaeh, I immediately assume she’s the unintended product of a very young single mom barely making ends meet.
#9
My partner is a midwife, she once looked after a couple who were intending to call their daughter “Urethra” – they didn’t know what it meant and just “liked how it sounds”.
She had to politely, professionally, give them a quick anatomy lesson.
#10
Wife worked in a bank. Had a regular customer named Dextrose. Always wondered if he had siblings Sucrose and Fructose.
#11
So checking ID, I hear the girls friends calling her Olivia. It was not spelt Olivia. It was spelt Ahliviyah. Why do this to people. You make them waste so much of their lives having to spell their names for people when it could have been a spelling everyone knows!
#12
Rhoshandiatellyneshiaunneveshenkescianneshaimondrischlyndasaccarnaerenquellenendrasamecashaunettethalemeicoleshiwhalhinive’onchellecaundenesheaalausondrilynnejeanetrimyranaekuesaundrilynnezekeriakenvaunetradevonneyavondalatarneskcaevontaepreonkeinesceellaviavelzadawnefriendsettajessicannelesciajoyvaelloydietteyvettesparklenesceaundrieaquenttaekatilyaevea’shauwneoraliaevaekizzieshiyjuanewandalecciannereneitheliapreciousnesceverroneccaloveliatyronevekacarrionnehenriettaescecleonpatrarutheliacharsalynnmeokcamonaeloiesalynnecsiannemerciadellesciaustillaparissalondonveshadenequamonecaalexetiozetiaquaniaenglaundneshiafrancethosharomeshaunnehawaineakowethauandavernellchishankcarlinaaddoneillesciachristondrafawndrealaotrelleoctavionnemiariasarahtashabnequckagailenaxeteshiataharadaponsadeloriakoentescacraigneckadellanierstellavonnemyiatangoneshiadianacorvettinagodtawndrashirlenescekilokoneyasharrontannamyantoniaaquinettesequioadaurilessiaquatandamerceddiamaebellecescajamesauwnneltomecapolotyoajohnyaetheodoradilcyana. The birth certificate over two feet long. The girl’s mom named her that just so she could get in the Guinness Book of World Records and get famous. I guess it worked because she has been interviewed on Oprah with her daughter and was semi well known for a while. Supposedly her daughter went and got her name legally changed as soon as she turned 18.
#13
Slinky…the parents both loved slinky toys, could do all kinds of things with them, so that’s what they named their little girl. It was her real name, my sister was her teacher. There should be a law against stupid parents like this.
#14
Jenna is not so bad, until your last name is Side.
#15
Recently saw the program from a relatives preschool graduation ceremony, all of the children’s names were listed. There was a child named Person.
#16
Galaxy Kitchen…..seriously it’s their daughter’s name.
#17
Kerosene. And she would always add “like the gas”. Mom was young and goth.
#18
When my child was born, the people in the room next to us named their kid Pikachu.
You read that right.
Pikachu.
After the Pokemon.
#19
Sh’miracle.
#20
I used to work in banking, and I kid you not, I helped a woman named “Chinesegirl”
She was not, in fact, Chinese.
#21
I knew a pair of twin boys in elementary school named Freedom and Friendship.
#22
Reality Winner.
#23
There was a woman who used to cut my hair named Secretia….like secretion.
#24
My wife is a teacher and she has siblings in class named Royalty and Majesty.
#25
Tyranny. The mother thought she had made it up. Said it sounded pretty. I think she spelled it Tiranni.
#26
There is a dude in the Air Force named Dearly Beloved. S**t you not.
#27
I taught ESL in China. We had a little girl whose American name was Hamburger, and a pair of Twins named Copy and Paste. To be clear, they had normal Chinese names, but these American names also appeared on their passports. Their American names were chosen because their parents like how they sounded.
#28
Dracula. The parents were young meth heads and thankfully the nurses said Drake sounds much better and it’s a short version of Dracula after the boy was born.
Drake is alive and well, now 18 years old, parents quit the meth years ago, kinda still a messed up family.
#29
Lice. Pronounced “lih-say.”
#30
Latrina. Like…why?
#31
A woman at my old bank was named Coral Reef. She seemed fine with it but what were her parents thinking.
#32
There was a tv show a couple years ago and the midwife was desperately trying to convince the about-to-be parents to not name their child Syphilis.
#33
KVIIITLYN. Kaitlyn
#34
My mom used to work in a day care. One of the kids’ was named Surprise Joyous Knight.
Yes, this is true, Mrs. Knight named her kid Surprise Joyous.
#35
I went to gradeschool with siblings named America, Liberty, and Glory. As I’m sure anyone could guess—yes, I live in the Midwest.
#36
Spatula.
Edit to add: this was told to me by an ex-brother-in-law, who worked in a hospital. He overheard a woman chasing her child down the hallway, saying “Spatula! I have two words for you: Be have!”
It was pronounced “bee hāve”, as if behave were two words.
#37
I once met a woman who named her sons Doral and Viceroy. I asked her, “like the cigarettes?” She said, “yes, those were my daddy’s favorite smokes.”
#38
My uncle went to school with a Rusty Mustard.
#39
Abcde…pronounced “ab-suh-dee.”
#40
I was grading state tests in nyc and graded an 8th grader who’s name was Daddy Yankee.
#41
Alucard. It’s “Dracula” backwards. No, I didn’t ask, but they were quick to tell me.
#42
Pilot Inspektor.
#43
I knew a Christian family once who named their first two kids Blessed and Saved, then the rest had normal names.
#44
I work at a civil war site. One of the Confederate generals was named States Rights Gist. That was his actual name. States Rights.
#45
Scotthew.
I worked in labor and delivery. We had a pair of stoners who couldn’t decide between Scott or Matthew, so they just merged the two.
Honestly, it’s just one of many dumb ones I encountered.
#46
I work in a elementary school. Tesla, Success, Prosperity and Gospel (not related).
#47
Dafinest.
#48
I was entering in the name of a newborn for a customer, when looking at the list of all the other children, I saw one child with a first name of Boy. I had to look twice, but sure enough, the child’s first name was Boy. 😖
#49
Handsome Stranger. . . Seriously. The kids legal first name was Handsome Stranger. He was named after his father.
#50
Coworker couldn’t decide between Sarah and Cassandra so they named the baby Casarah.
Also worked with a girl named Kahlua.
