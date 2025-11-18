Hey Pandas, Which Fiction Book Made You Cry? (Closed)

Share with us!
#1
The hunger games…
Ive cried in the movie, ive cried in the book. Rue was too young to die, too young!
#2
The giving tree
Little women
Bridge to terabithia
There are more
#3
They both die in the end.
Fault in our stars
#4
The Hate u Give by Angie Thomas
Both the book and the movie made me tear up a little
#5
I have two. Slaughterhouse 5 and Flowers for Algernon.
#6
Me before you Jojo Moyes
#7
HMS Ulysses by Alistair Maclean
Gone Baby Gone by Dennis Lehane
Blue Moon Rising by Simon R. Green
#8
Of Mice and Men. I wish I knew what happened to George after. I’ve heard a theory that he became an alcoholic after :(
#9
The Dark Tower – the final book when theres a characters death.
I was waiting for my flight, reading the book, just came out of a realtionship and was really gutted. Then the death scene and I just burst into tears. My ex got me the books.
#10
The Book Thief by Markus Zusak. You can see the water damage from tears on my copy lol.
