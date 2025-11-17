Hey Pandas, Make A Basic Food Sound Gourmet (Closed)

The floor is open! Just be respectful of others :)
#1
Extruded chicken bits drizzled with a royal pearl tomato puree and candy reduction. i.e. sausages and ketchup. Lol
#2
Pasta smothered in a cheesy cream sauce, served with hand-breaded, air-fried, breaded chunks of chicken breast.
(i.e. Kraft Mac & Cheese and chicken nuggets)
#3
Fresh baked flame grilled bread covered in a mix of fresh olive oil, newly laid eggs, a bit of lemon juice and vinegar fried in a pan with fresh cheese in the middle,-grilled cheese
#4
Buttery toasted buns, harvested straight from the heart of King’s Hawaiian bakery, stuffed with ham roasted over open fire, and cheese only from New Zealand’s finest cows. (i.e. ham and cheese slider)
#5
Finest farmhouse spring-wheat load flame grilled and served with a pat of grass-fed, unsalted butter and a reduction of summer fruits. (Jam on toast)
#6
Golden bread heated and drizzled with a small amount of wildflower honey- toast
#7
Thin, elongated noodles made from fine grains, topped with a tomato based compound seasoned with the finest herbs and spices, and ground chicken and pork shaped into spheres.
#8
A flatbread with pureed tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese, with an assortment of meats, vegetables, and seasonings available.
(Pizza)
#9
Here madam et monsier
We have two white breads, grilled in none other than the finest butter
Sprinkled with the best of cheddar cheese
Flipped at a perfect 560° for 63 seconds
Sliced DIAGNOLY with percision and served with the best of mashed apples with just a sprinkle of cinnamon
Grilled cheese and applesauce😋
#10
elongated peices of wheat with the finest tomato extract and gourmet seasonings, with the best cows contributing (spaghetti and meat sauce with cheese)
#11
Soft, creamy cheese and petite chunks of fine meat covered in a delicate tomato paste, all wrapped within a light and airy pastry dough.
Pizza Pops.
#12
Below ground legumes simmered in aged brine.
(Boiled peanuts)
#13
Waldorf Salad oh, that’s taken. Sorry.
