Hey Pandas, Share An Animated Character That You Think Is Low-Key Fine (Closed)

can’t wait to see what you guys put!
#1
low key
1. Tadashi Hamada from big hero six
2. Miles morales
3. Kakashi Hatake
4. Zuko from avatar the last airbender
5. li shang from Mulan
6. Aladdin
7. david kawena don’t hate me
#2
– nimona
-she-ra
– dan phantom
-nick wilde (i’m not a furry i promise)
– mr. wolf from the bad guys
#3
Whatever the new main character from Pokémon is called (yes they replaced ash with some weird lady with a spirgatto)
#4
I used to have the biggest crush on Amity Blight from The Owl House but I’m too old for that now lol
#5
ok so my friend is obsessed with Alejandro from TD Drama and she put me in a Alejandro group chat where all they do is spam pics of him
#6
VI from arcane
(Grown up vi)
The back muscles tho….
And season five she ra
#7
1. danny phantom
2. diego from ice age (hear me out)
3. sokka from avatar the last airbender
4. aladdin
5. mulan
6. jasmine
7. hobie brown ;)
#8
-Mahad from YGO cuz I’m surprised he didnt lose his mind keeping everyone out of trouble
-Luka from MLB(other than the fact that the animators completely botched his face) because he is the only sane person left in that dang show
– Momiji from fruits basket because hes adorable
#9
i peronally dont simp over anyone but ik a LOT of people who go all heart eyes awooga over miguel o’hara
also donnie rottmnt. literally half the fandom is just there for that little autistic purple turtle lol. cant blame them tho (im not a simp)
#10
nick wilde
(the fox from zootopia)
😏😘🥵
#11
Nathan Explosion! I’ve had a crush on him for months now
#12
The tree the characters always lean against to have an existential crisis.
#13
Shota Aizawa, he kinda hot. The reason because is I saw this fan video of him singing the song Arcade and immediately went “he kinda cute” in such a calm voice
#14
When I was a kid, I had the biggest crush on Demona from Gargoyles. Also Hawkgirl from Justice League.
#15
Huntress from Justice League Unlimited
#16
Baki Hanma himself 😅. The cute little button nose gets me every time 😂
