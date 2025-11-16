30 Outstandingly Bad GoFundMe Projects By People Who Don’t Have Any Sense Of Shame

Just because people choose to be kind doesn’t mean that you can take advantage of this kindness. That sounds about right, doesn’t it, dear Pandas? Unfortunately, some people have so little shame that they flaunt their greed and beg for money openly. In the digital age, that’s easier to do now than ever.

For example, tons of people create GoFundMe projects to try and weasel out some money from naive altruists. That’s where the aptly named ‘Don’tFundMe’ subreddit comes in. It’s an online community that names and shames the most egregious and greedy GoFundMe campaigns.

Some of these projects are as shameless as they can be. However, some others are clearly tongue-in-cheek social commentaries, attempts to have some fun and brighten people’s day. Scroll down to see what the GoFundMe landscape is really like, dear Pandas. And be sure to tell us about the worst campaigns you’ve ever laid eyes on.

Bored Panda reached out to the founder and moderator of the subreddit to have a chat about the online group’s history and dumb GoFundMe campaigns.

“I was inspired to create /r/DontFundMe after seeing a college friend post a GoFundMe for a Christian mission trip overseas that, at worst, looked suspiciously like a vacation and, at best, looked to not be especially beneficial to the community it was supposed to help. Her campaign was never posted to the subreddit and only served as the initial inspiration,” they shared with us.

#1 What The-

Image source: kickynn

#2 My Friend Sent Me This 2 Months Ago

30 Outstandingly Bad GoFundMe Projects By People Who Don’t Have Any Sense Of Shame

Image source: stealthinja

#3 Update: The Green Bean Man Has Raised $5

30 Outstandingly Bad GoFundMe Projects By People Who Don’t Have Any Sense Of Shame

Image source: reddit.com

#4 This Gives More Backstory To Actual Gofundme Idk If It Fits

30 Outstandingly Bad GoFundMe Projects By People Who Don’t Have Any Sense Of Shame

Image source: o_bomb0306

#5 The Hat Fund That’s Actually Pretty Good

30 Outstandingly Bad GoFundMe Projects By People Who Don’t Have Any Sense Of Shame

Image source: gofundme

#6 The Fund For This Lady’s Midlife Crisis Tat

Now you can help one PA woman cross two items off of her bucket list. The first was to get a squirrel tattoo and the second was to orchestrate an online fundraiser. She decided to combine them into one glorious GoFundMe page

30 Outstandingly Bad GoFundMe Projects By People Who Don’t Have Any Sense Of Shame

Image source: gofundme

#7 A Fund To Erase This Bad Decision

Turns out getting a job was tough for this tattooed New Yorker. To help erase her (really, really, really) terrible decision and hopefully brighten up her job prospects, she started a GoFundMe campaign to get the 420 tattoo removed from her forehead.

Aiming for $800, she raised more than $1,000 in just a few days.

30 Outstandingly Bad GoFundMe Projects By People Who Don’t Have Any Sense Of Shame

Image source: gofundme

#8 I Insist You Don’t Give This Guy Any More Money

30 Outstandingly Bad GoFundMe Projects By People Who Don’t Have Any Sense Of Shame

Image source: A_E_S_T_H_E_T_I_C2

#9 Former Child Star Wants 100k, He Has Spent All His Money

30 Outstandingly Bad GoFundMe Projects By People Who Don’t Have Any Sense Of Shame

Image source: mmonzeob

#10 Kid At The School I Go To

30 Outstandingly Bad GoFundMe Projects By People Who Don’t Have Any Sense Of Shame

Image source: fez-b

#11 The Fund To Put A Tardis Into Space

30 Outstandingly Bad GoFundMe Projects By People Who Don’t Have Any Sense Of Shame

Image source: kickstarter

#12 A Fund For This Guy’s Booty Call

What’s a guy to do when his entire relationship hinges on a $325 plane ticket to Miami? His future is in the hands of the Internet.

30 Outstandingly Bad GoFundMe Projects By People Who Don’t Have Any Sense Of Shame

Image source: gofundme

#13 The Fund For Alabama

If you’ve had enough of donating to sickly children or homeless cats, then why not mix things up and donate to… the state of Alabama? That’s right, Alabama State Senator Paul Sanford set up a voluntary tax page where you could help pay Alabama state taxes whether you actually live there or not.

30 Outstandingly Bad GoFundMe Projects By People Who Don’t Have Any Sense Of Shame

Image source: gofundme

#14 Turns Out Having Kids Is Expensive

30 Outstandingly Bad GoFundMe Projects By People Who Don’t Have Any Sense Of Shame

Image source: pantyfex

#15 Girl Posts On Facebook Group Begging People To Give Her $20,000 To Impress Her Dad So She Can Use His Car

30 Outstandingly Bad GoFundMe Projects By People Who Don’t Have Any Sense Of Shame

Image source: Bearmodulate

#16 The Instagram Egg

30 Outstandingly Bad GoFundMe Projects By People Who Don’t Have Any Sense Of Shame

Image source: theearthisaglobe

#17 Woman Who Abused Starbucks Barista And Refused To Wear A Mask Wants $100k… For Abusing Starbucks Barista And Refusing To Wear A Mask

30 Outstandingly Bad GoFundMe Projects By People Who Don’t Have Any Sense Of Shame

Image source: reddit.com

#18 It’s A Mood For Sure

30 Outstandingly Bad GoFundMe Projects By People Who Don’t Have Any Sense Of Shame

Image source: itzongaming

#19 I Think This Is Appropriate Here

30 Outstandingly Bad GoFundMe Projects By People Who Don’t Have Any Sense Of Shame

Image source: RumiMM

#20 A Fund To Help Someone Adopt This Creature

After going through a harrowing divorce in August of 2015, a Denver woman decided that there were only two things in this world that could ever revive her happiness. The first was adopting this adorable hedgehog.

The second was collecting the $500 dollars it apparently takes to adopt an adorable hedgehog.

30 Outstandingly Bad GoFundMe Projects By People Who Don’t Have Any Sense Of Shame

Image source: gofundme

#21 Look At Diss Dude

30 Outstandingly Bad GoFundMe Projects By People Who Don’t Have Any Sense Of Shame

Image source: B2boomer

#22 The Fund To Send A Woman Around The World For ‘Spiritual Healing’

Traveling the world sounds like an amazing opportunity. And the chance to travel the world on someone else’s dime? Even better. Rebecca G. is asking people to help her pay for a $10,000 round-the-world trip, all so she can advance in her “spiritual journey.”

Sure. She promises that as she travels she will help others realize their own spiritual journey, all while living out her dream. How she plans to help others is unclear, though. What we do know is that she plans to write a book about it. Yay?

30 Outstandingly Bad GoFundMe Projects By People Who Don’t Have Any Sense Of Shame

Image source: gofundme

#23 This Woman Gave Her Son Industrial Bleach To Drink, Uploaded It To Youtube, & Is Now Trying To Sue Nbc For Reporting This

30 Outstandingly Bad GoFundMe Projects By People Who Don’t Have Any Sense Of Shame

Image source: PaulAspie

#24 Why

30 Outstandingly Bad GoFundMe Projects By People Who Don’t Have Any Sense Of Shame

Image source: ironwillow

#25 Wwjd?

30 Outstandingly Bad GoFundMe Projects By People Who Don’t Have Any Sense Of Shame

Image source: EkriirkE

#26 Because iPhone X Is More Important That Preparing For Your Baby

30 Outstandingly Bad GoFundMe Projects By People Who Don’t Have Any Sense Of Shame

Image source: ladymagnolia87

#27 Seriously…?

30 Outstandingly Bad GoFundMe Projects By People Who Don’t Have Any Sense Of Shame

Image source: BestBedpan

#28 Please Show Some Love

30 Outstandingly Bad GoFundMe Projects By People Who Don’t Have Any Sense Of Shame

Image source: dreamer273

#29 The Fund To Prove The Earth Is Flat

Despite the overwhelming amount of scientific evidence to the contrary, rapper B.o.B. is thoroughly convinced that the Earth is flat. He is so certain, in fact, that he launched a GoFundMe campaign in September 2017.

The goal of the campaign? To raise $1 million to send satellites into space to “find the curve” that, in his mind, is the only real proof that the world is spherical.

30 Outstandingly Bad GoFundMe Projects By People Who Don’t Have Any Sense Of Shame

Image source: wikimedia.commons

#30 Help Me Buy A Tesla

30 Outstandingly Bad GoFundMe Projects By People Who Don’t Have Any Sense Of Shame

Image source: ehmangaming

