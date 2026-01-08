“We’re Cooked Chat”: 85 Completely Unhinged But Also Amusing Pet Names

Naming your pet is the next most important choice you’ll make after deciding to open up your home to an animal in need of your love and care. While some folks go for something more traditional, others like to go all out and think way, way outside of the box.

Today, we’re featuring the ‘Petfinder Names’ subreddit, a fun little online community that shares some of the funniest and most imaginative pet names found over on the ‘Petfinder’ pet adoption website. Keep scrolling for some wholesomeness, cuteness, and a lot of excellent inspiration for your next pet’s name.

#1 The One And Only Crunchwrap Supreme. I Hope He Has A Brother Called Baja Blast

Image source: ffs-signmeup

#2 Metallicat

Image source: turtletechpurp

#3 Big Orange Papa

Image source: turtletechpurp

According to ‘PetSmart,’ owners ought to choose a name for their pet that fits its personality. What’s more, it’s a great idea to choose a name based on how easy it is to say, preferably one that ends in a vowel.

And if you feel stuck, you can always look to your hobbies for inspiration. For example, you might find some awesome names in your favorite movies, books, TV shows, or video games.

#4 Pie Chart. Such A Precious Name For A Precious Lady!

Image source: Low-Neighborhood2031

#5 Vegan. The Yearbook Photo Sells It For Me

Image source: ContributingCreature

#6 Mr. World Wide

Image source:  Comfortable-Sea-7929

Meanwhile, ‘PetSmart’ adds that there are a few things you should steer clear of when naming your new pet. For instance, you may want to avoid names that sound like other pets’ names, so there’s less confusion.

With that in mind, you also shouldn’t go for names that sound like training cues. If you name your pet ‘Shay,’ it might have a tough time when you order it to ‘Stay.’ So either avoid similar-sounding names or change your training cues.

It also might be easier if your pet’s name isn’t longer than 2 syllables. In the meantime, think of possible nicknames! And once you’ve landed on a name that you like, stick with it. It might be fine to change the name “a few times in the first few weeks,” but after a longer while, your pet might find it confusing.

#7 Wafer (Body Of Christ)

Image source: izzyg800

#8 Tax Fraud

Image source: izzyg800

#9 Big Strong Man. The Biggest. The Strongest

Image source: ughkoh

The ‘Petfinder Names’ subreddit was created back in March 2021. According to the moderator team, it is meant to be a place for people to post all of the silly and ridiculous names and photos of animals that they find on ‘Petfinder,’ the popular pet adoption site. The mod team notes that “normal names” will get removed from the sub, “unless the picture is that outrageous.”

However, the internet enjoys creative and off-the-hook ‘Petfinder’ names so much that this is far from the only online community that shares them.

#10 Squirt Mcgee

Image source: Edamame007

#11 Felony And Misdemeanor. Waiting To Break Out Of Kitty Jail

Image source: makeitwork1989

#12 Hehe + Haha

Image source: izzyg800

Previously, our team has covered the ‘Petfinder Names’ project on X, formerly Twitter. Though it’s named the same as the subreddit, and it also focuses on creative names from ‘Petfinder,’ these are two distinct online communities.

The X account was created in April 2021 and currently has nearly 337k followers on the social network.

#13 Carbohydrate

Image source: OrlyBloom2002

#14 Excavator

Image source: turtletechpurp

#15 Connect Four

Image source: Apples_made_bananas

Earlier, during a previous interview with Jea, the founder of the ‘Petfinder Names’ project on X, they said that, initially, the idea was something silly. The popularity of the account was something surprising.

“I started this account as a silly little thing on the side. I spend so much time browsing Petfinder and started to see some hilarious names, and I thought they would be fun to share!” they told Bored Panda earlier.

#16 Pigcasso

Image source: izzyg800

#17 Crazy Eyes

Image source: properbloom

#18 Petfinder Or Local Deli?

Image source: CatAndCereal

“I figured I would get some followers and people who enjoyed it, but it has blown up exponentially!” Jea, who created ‘Petfinder Names,’ said, explaining that it was incredible to see a surge of followers almost immediately after making the account on X.

At the time, they said that the most unusual animal name they’d found was a cat named Golfball Sized Hail. “But there are too many to count, and I’m sure they’ll just keep getting weirder!”

#19 Found One

Image source: chinchilla-gecko52

#20 Spring Roll

Image source: petfindernames

#21 Toaster Strudel

Image source: am_pomegranate

But picking a truly imaginative name for your pet can be quite challenging. So, it’s no wonder that some owners feel overwhelmed.

“My best advice in finding a unique name would be to literally just start writing down random things you see or identify. For example, my nickname for my cat is Dumptruck, and I intend on naming my next pet Chainsaw,” Jea told Bored Panda.

#22 Cheese Steak

Image source: turtletechpurp

#23 Chappurr Roan

Image source: turtletechpurp

#24 We’re Cooked Chat

Image source: turtletechpurp

As for ‘Petfinder,’ it is the largest online pet adoption site in all of North America. The organization has around 250,000 adoptable pets from 11,000 shelters and rescue groups situated across the United States, as well as Canada and Mexico.

The ‘Petfinder’ website is constantly updated, and you can even sign up to get email notifications when new pets that match your search criteria are added to it.

#25 Robert The Bruce

Image source: OrlyBloom2002

#26 Catthew

Image source: Comfortable-Sea-7929

#27 Home Depot

Image source: am_pomegranate

We honestly can’t wait to read what you have to say, Pandas! Once you’ve finished enjoying the awesome photos and names, and upvoting your favorites, tell us which ones you loved the most and why in the comments. What’s the most unique name given to an animal that you’ve ever heard? What have you named your pets? We’d like to find out.

#28 Bochephus

Image source: randostar275

#29 Swinona Rider

Image source: izzyg800

#30 Buzz Lightbeard

Image source: Gamer-Furnace

#31 Gym Bro. An Excellent Cat Name

Image source: Useful-Interest-5553

#32 Great Name

Image source: EntireHope3942

#33 Meep

Image source: izzyg800

#34 Mike

Image source: Digital_Rocket

#35 Chaos Cat

Image source: KittRegretsLife

#36 Big Beef Boy

Image source: sooooobeefy

#37 Casey Anthony

Image source: makeitwork1989

#38 Dude

Image source: elicatrules

#39 Swim Shady

Image source: izzyg800

#40 We’ve Been Trying To Contact You

Image source: e_m_st

#41 Pea Shooter

Image source: izzyg800

#42 I Guess This Belongs Here

Image source: GoodSoup231

#43 Love It Ahah

Image source: izzyg800

#44 Payback

Image source: frogodil3

#45 Fruit Bat

Image source: izzyg800

#46 Cheddar Meatloaf

Image source: WeirdButterSlab

#47 Found A Petfinder Name

Image source: Important-Winner6528

#48 Decided It’s My Turn To Find Some Names

Image source: Gamer-Furnace

#49 Catgpt

Image source: Dull_Balance_6581

#50 Bolognese

Image source: izzyg800

#51 Hes So Pathetic I Can’t

Image source: Oaklys-Woods

#52 Uncle Phil

Image source: izzyg800

#53 Cookie Montress And Forest Jump

Image source: KittRegretsLife

#54 Best Name Ever

Image source: Low-Neighborhood2031

#55 The Crime Brothers

Image source: Sapphuchi818

#56 Le Chonk

Image source: izzyg800

#57 It’s A Nimbus 2000!

Image source: mroctopuswiener

#58 China

Image source: Gamer-Furnace

#59 Stress Ball

Image source: turtletechpurp

#60 4 Slice Toaster

Image source: am_pomegranate

#61 The Golden Girls

Image source: am_pomegranate

#62 Slick Back

Image source: turtletechpurp

#63 These Geese

Image source: am_pomegranate

#64 Chair

Image source: MagicRobo

#65 Scalene Triangle

Image source: orangecatpetter

#66 Ventilation And Drywall

Image source: izzyg800

#67 The Hat

Image source: Cough-E_38

#68 ☠️bad Haircut

Image source: izzyg800

#69 Was It That Hard

Image source: LightCinder

#70 Beef Cake

Image source: Comfortable-Sea-7929

#71 Peanut Butter Donut

Image source: depressed_robo

#72 A Boxer Named George Foreman!

Image source: n0t_cat

#73 A Few I Found Near Stl

Image source: the44thvo1d

#74 Gremblin

Image source: Comfortable-Sea-7929

#75 Hello Again. I Decided To Expand My Horizons And Found More Names

Image source: LikeHistoryIRhyme

#76 Provolone

Image source: Insanetemmie

#77 Satan – Chihuahua Lovers Only

Image source: reddit.com

#78 Looking For Huskies On Petfinder And Found These Gems

Image source: LikeHistoryIRhyme

#79 Shout Out To Gaslight, Gatekeep, Wnd Girlboss

Image source: the_orange_alligator

#80 Most Recent Pet Finder Browse Was A Trip For Sure

Image source: Wii_wii_baget

#81 Funny Name LOL

Image source: Ella-10

#82 Rizzler

Image source: Gamer-Furnace

#83 Feral Werewolf

Image source: turtletechpurp

#84 The Chickens Always Have The Most Ominous Names

Image source: big_daddy_brony

#85 Justice For Barbie Q

Image source: izzyg800

