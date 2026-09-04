81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

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Ubiquitous internet access has allowed us to see just how confidently incorrect thousands of people can be at any one time. And no country’s citizens exemplifies this better than those from the home of the brave and land of the free.

So we’ve gathered some truly indefensible examples of Americans, if we’re being generous, showcasing their confusion online. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the most deeply misguided posts and if you have ever had to explain that Georgia is also a country in the Caucasus region, then share your story below.

#1 “Canadians Can’t Just Casually Come Here, Either. But Apparently Their Wildfire Smoke Is Like ‘No Passport? No Problem!’ 😒”

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: CharlieFoxtrot432

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

#2 Spain vs. USA

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: Wild_Neighborhood605

#3 “I’m Tired Of People Calling America The Dumbest Country In The World…”

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: quriusdude

#4 Just A Question

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

#5 12 Is The Highest Number On The Clock,

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: AcanthaceaeCrazy1894

#6 Native Americans Aren’t American Apparently

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: Reasonable_Crazy3825

#7 “English Translation”

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: RunDifferent8470

#8 “Is English Your First Language?” “No I’m An American.”

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: Islarf

#9 Why Is Morocco Part Of Africa?

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

#10 I – I’m Done

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: Amy7ann

#11 We Do Nothing Today, Thanks For Asking

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: maxence0801

#12 “Do People In China Get American Letters Or Words Tattooed On Them?”

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: average_pengu1n

#13 USD Is The Only Currency

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: Waah_Realist

#14 Where It Normal For A Biological Woman To Have Hairy Armpits? Not In America!

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: Voodoopulse

#15 “EU Should Use Something Looks Like A Dollar Cuz Its More Traditional”

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: Wooden_Internet8522

#16 “Only Americans Are On This List, Americans Are Truly Number 1 🎉🎉🎉”

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: noahlylesusa

#17 “United States Of America (USA) Is A State, America Is A Country”

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: totallydontslay

#18 An Oldie But A Goodie

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: WastePermission9620

#19 In America

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

#20 Found On Twitter. Does This Count?

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: Zestyclose-Drive-537

#21 19th Month

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

#22 How The Hell U Wash Ur Hands?

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: LucyLovesApples

#23 Canada Military Is A Joke

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

#24 Having Your Phone On Military Time Is Wild

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: ALazy_Cat

#25 I Thought No Kings Tho?

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

#26 My Girlfriend Sent Me This Pic Convinced Amazon Screwed Up

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: Ill_shoot_anything

#27 What The Hell Is A 24 Hour Clock

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: YogurtclosetOk9466

#28 Europeans Have No Idea Just How Hot And How Cold Most Of The Us Gets

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: Maykayway

#29 “What’s Kg? Kindergarten??”

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: Life-is-a-wonder

#30 What Is A Gram. I Have No Idea What You Are Talking About

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: ALazy_Cat

#31 “America” Is Reserved For The United States Of America

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: matteeeeeb

#32 Ain’t No Way 90k British People Show Up Unless It’s An American Artist

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: ALazy_Cat

#33 No One In The EU Ever Heard Of Greenland Before

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: SpaceRa1der

#34 “Make America Great Again, Everybody Make Your House Red White And Blue!”

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: BuffaloExotic

#35 Do They Even Know?

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: instagram.com

#36 “Not Americans!”

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: mcmelon2461

#37 How Does Europeans Prepare Food?

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: je5_rs

#38 “I Find It Unfair That A Country With 50 States Only Has One Team In The World Cup”

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: Geocachevoyager

#39 « My Italien Grandmother’s Secret Family Recipe »

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: boutdesoufflet

#40 “40 Degrees Is Barely Above Freezing What Are You Talking About😭”

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: radiantr4y

#41 Do You Know Breakfast?

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: oPedroBras

#42 Us Military Guy Thinks A Foreign Country Will Accept His Local ID

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: spiggerish

#43 Bro Nobody Uses Euros

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: ActuatorPotential567

#44 We All Have Bad Days

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: anon

#45 Bad Review

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: raj000777

#46 We Get It Bro You Drive A Jeep

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: turk_a_lurk

#47 I Just Found Out That Most European Kitchens Do Not Have Electricity In Them 😭

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: batmanthinks

#48 If The UK Was A Us State It Would Be The Poorest One

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: theotheronenotme

#49 Do You Mean Berlin, Ohio Or Berlin, Germany Or Berlin, Maryland?

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: ALazy_Cat

#50 No He’s Puerto Rican💔💔

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: NervousSundae4347

#51 Staten Island? Doesn’t Ring A Bell?

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: Voodoopulse

#52 “Would They Use USD Or Aud?”

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: Abjectionova

#53 In America We Do Things The Right Way!

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: swoticus

#54 ”why Does European Architecture Seem Too Just Rot Away?“

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: Medical_Yam2991

#55 I Wanna Know Why “Z” Is “Zed” In Canada.. I Thought Y’all Spoke English??

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: miklcct

#56 “There Is Only One National Anthem”

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: Abjectionova

#57 ‘idk As An American That Seems Pretty Cold Its Over 100 In Texas Every Year 40s Is Pretty Cold’

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: Merkaba_Nine

#58 “Europe Is Hardly A Continent”

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: Rosie_1910

#59 Kangaroo? Must Be USA

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: dimwittedfox

#60 American And English And Australian Are Different Lanuage Too They Still Understand Each Other

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: Sexualmermaid69

#61 “I Thought That Brazilians Spoke Mexican This Whole Time!”

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: binguskhan8

#62 Do Finnish Schools Speak American?

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: M155M01

#63 Pentagram

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

#64 “Normal = American, Not Kilogay”

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: Ok-Assistant-7478

#65 New Guy At Work

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: ShadowbanRevival

#66 “I’m Glad I Failed French Class In 6th Grade…lol”

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: No-Swordfish1380

#67 “You Don’t Hear Any Animals With A British Accent”

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: Necessary-Win-8730

#68 ‘They Stole English From America’

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: AdConnect4973

#69 Spain Isn’t In South America?

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: Mr-Albert-Potato

#70 But Your Dates Are Wrong It’s 3/8/2026 Not 8/3/3026

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: ALazy_Cat

#71 “Using NHL Players From Us Teams”

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: Accurate_Coffee9225

#72 Found One Know The Wild

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: LadySpud

#73 “If America Is 250 Years Old How Is Denmark Sending Mail For 400”

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: Shana_Splatoon

#74 How Do You Know English?

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: Interesting-Chest520

#75 “28 Is Not A Month”😬😬😬

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: Aiyaduck

#76 “Is There A Setting To Change From Military To Standard” Time?

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: jamespurs13

#77 For The Local People $1 Is A Lot Of Money

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: ALazy_Cat

#78 I Guess She’s Never Heard Of The Us Southwest

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: [deleted]

#79 They Don’t Have Ranch…

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: deathbykoolaidman

#80 People Engaging Me In German Because I Look German

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: Mr_-_X

#81 Would Love To See Some Of These Countries Try To F With Us

81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Image source: [deleted]

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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