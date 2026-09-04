81 Photos That Are All The Evidence You Need To Realize Americans Might Be The Most Stupid Nation

Ubiquitous internet access has allowed us to see just how confidently incorrect thousands of people can be at any one time. And no country’s citizens exemplifies this better than those from the home of the brave and land of the free.
So we’ve gathered some truly indefensible examples of Americans, if we’re being generous, showcasing their confusion online. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the most deeply misguided posts and if you have ever had to explain that Georgia is also a country in the Caucasus region, then share your story below.
#1 “Canadians Can’t Just Casually Come Here, Either. But Apparently Their Wildfire Smoke Is Like ‘No Passport? No Problem!’ 😒”
Image source: CharlieFoxtrot432
#2 Spain vs. USA
Image source: Wild_Neighborhood605
#3 “I’m Tired Of People Calling America The Dumbest Country In The World…”
Image source: quriusdude
#4 Just A Question
#5 12 Is The Highest Number On The Clock,
Image source: AcanthaceaeCrazy1894
#6 Native Americans Aren’t American Apparently
Image source: Reasonable_Crazy3825
#7 “English Translation”
Image source: RunDifferent8470
#8 “Is English Your First Language?” “No I’m An American.”
Image source: Islarf
#9 Why Is Morocco Part Of Africa?
#10 I – I’m Done
Image source: Amy7ann
#11 We Do Nothing Today, Thanks For Asking
Image source: maxence0801
#12 “Do People In China Get American Letters Or Words Tattooed On Them?”
Image source: average_pengu1n
#13 USD Is The Only Currency
Image source: Waah_Realist
#14 Where It Normal For A Biological Woman To Have Hairy Armpits? Not In America!
Image source: Voodoopulse
#15 “EU Should Use Something Looks Like A Dollar Cuz Its More Traditional”
Image source: Wooden_Internet8522
#16 “Only Americans Are On This List, Americans Are Truly Number 1 🎉🎉🎉”
Image source: noahlylesusa
#17 “United States Of America (USA) Is A State, America Is A Country”
Image source: totallydontslay
#18 An Oldie But A Goodie
Image source: WastePermission9620
#19 In America
#20 Found On Twitter. Does This Count?
Image source: Zestyclose-Drive-537
#21 19th Month
#22 How The Hell U Wash Ur Hands?
Image source: LucyLovesApples
#23 Canada Military Is A Joke
#24 Having Your Phone On Military Time Is Wild
Image source: ALazy_Cat
#25 I Thought No Kings Tho?
#26 My Girlfriend Sent Me This Pic Convinced Amazon Screwed Up
Image source: Ill_shoot_anything
#27 What The Hell Is A 24 Hour Clock
Image source: YogurtclosetOk9466
#28 Europeans Have No Idea Just How Hot And How Cold Most Of The Us Gets
Image source: Maykayway
#29 “What’s Kg? Kindergarten??”
Image source: Life-is-a-wonder
#30 What Is A Gram. I Have No Idea What You Are Talking About
Image source: ALazy_Cat
#31 “America” Is Reserved For The United States Of America
Image source: matteeeeeb
#32 Ain’t No Way 90k British People Show Up Unless It’s An American Artist
Image source: ALazy_Cat
#33 No One In The EU Ever Heard Of Greenland Before
Image source: SpaceRa1der
#34 “Make America Great Again, Everybody Make Your House Red White And Blue!”
Image source: BuffaloExotic
#35 Do They Even Know?
Image source: instagram.com
#36 “Not Americans!”
Image source: mcmelon2461
#37 How Does Europeans Prepare Food?
Image source: je5_rs
#38 “I Find It Unfair That A Country With 50 States Only Has One Team In The World Cup”
Image source: Geocachevoyager
#39 « My Italien Grandmother’s Secret Family Recipe »
Image source: boutdesoufflet
#40 “40 Degrees Is Barely Above Freezing What Are You Talking About😭”
Image source: radiantr4y
#41 Do You Know Breakfast?
Image source: oPedroBras
#42 Us Military Guy Thinks A Foreign Country Will Accept His Local ID
Image source: spiggerish
#43 Bro Nobody Uses Euros
Image source: ActuatorPotential567
#44 We All Have Bad Days
Image source: anon
#45 Bad Review
Image source: raj000777
#46 We Get It Bro You Drive A Jeep
Image source: turk_a_lurk
#47 I Just Found Out That Most European Kitchens Do Not Have Electricity In Them 😭
Image source: batmanthinks
#48 If The UK Was A Us State It Would Be The Poorest One
Image source: theotheronenotme
#49 Do You Mean Berlin, Ohio Or Berlin, Germany Or Berlin, Maryland?
Image source: ALazy_Cat
#50 No He’s Puerto Rican💔💔
Image source: NervousSundae4347
#51 Staten Island? Doesn’t Ring A Bell?
Image source: Voodoopulse
#52 “Would They Use USD Or Aud?”
Image source: Abjectionova
#53 In America We Do Things The Right Way!
Image source: swoticus
#54 ”why Does European Architecture Seem Too Just Rot Away?“
Image source: Medical_Yam2991
#55 I Wanna Know Why “Z” Is “Zed” In Canada.. I Thought Y’all Spoke English??
Image source: miklcct
#56 “There Is Only One National Anthem”
Image source: Abjectionova
#57 ‘idk As An American That Seems Pretty Cold Its Over 100 In Texas Every Year 40s Is Pretty Cold’
Image source: Merkaba_Nine
#58 “Europe Is Hardly A Continent”
Image source: Rosie_1910
#59 Kangaroo? Must Be USA
Image source: dimwittedfox
#60 American And English And Australian Are Different Lanuage Too They Still Understand Each Other
Image source: Sexualmermaid69
#61 “I Thought That Brazilians Spoke Mexican This Whole Time!”
Image source: binguskhan8
#62 Do Finnish Schools Speak American?
Image source: M155M01
#63 Pentagram
#64 “Normal = American, Not Kilogay”
Image source: Ok-Assistant-7478
#65 New Guy At Work
Image source: ShadowbanRevival
#66 “I’m Glad I Failed French Class In 6th Grade…lol”
Image source: No-Swordfish1380
#67 “You Don’t Hear Any Animals With A British Accent”
Image source: Necessary-Win-8730
#68 ‘They Stole English From America’
Image source: AdConnect4973
#69 Spain Isn’t In South America?
Image source: Mr-Albert-Potato
#70 But Your Dates Are Wrong It’s 3/8/2026 Not 8/3/3026
Image source: ALazy_Cat
#71 “Using NHL Players From Us Teams”
Image source: Accurate_Coffee9225
#72 Found One Know The Wild
Image source: LadySpud
#73 “If America Is 250 Years Old How Is Denmark Sending Mail For 400”
Image source: Shana_Splatoon
#74 How Do You Know English?
Image source: Interesting-Chest520
#75 “28 Is Not A Month”😬😬😬
Image source: Aiyaduck
#76 “Is There A Setting To Change From Military To Standard” Time?
Image source: jamespurs13
#77 For The Local People $1 Is A Lot Of Money
Image source: ALazy_Cat
#78 I Guess She’s Never Heard Of The Us Southwest
Image source: [deleted]
#79 They Don’t Have Ranch…
Image source: deathbykoolaidman
#80 People Engaging Me In German Because I Look German
Image source: Mr_-_X
#81 Would Love To See Some Of These Countries Try To F With Us
Image source: [deleted]
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