Owner Treats Her Dog To A 9-Course Meal At ‘Eleven Madison Bark’ For His 11th Birthday

Pets are part of the family, and celebrating their birthdays has become a fun way for owners to show how much they care. These parties can range from simple gatherings with a few treats and toys to full-blown events with decorations, pet-friendly cakes, and even guest lists of other furry friends.
That being said, it’s clear that some people really do go the extra mile, turning their pet’s special day into something unforgettable. One of these over-the-top celebrations recently took place for Vincent Van Dog, who enjoyed a birthday party that stood out from the rest.
Meet Vincent Van Dog, who recently celebrated his 11th birthday on July 23, 2024
Deanna, the owner and trainer of Vincent Van Dog, recently went all out for her beloved pet’s 11th birthday by creating an unforgettable gourmet dining experience dubbed “Eleven Madison Bark.” Inspired to treat Vincent as one would a cherished human family member, Deanna wanted to do something special for him. “First, we wanted to do this for Vincent because he’s a very good boy. And what better way to celebrate his 11th than with a fancy dinner at ‘Eleven Madison Bark. We take our human loved ones out for a fancy dinner for their birthdays – so why not our furry loved ones too? My creative partner Billy Hiller and I always look to bring silly moments to traditionally serious settings, so this felt like the perfect play.”
His owner Deanna was ready to make his day extremely special with a surprise
To start off, Vincent Van Dog went to Eleven Madison Bark for a 9-course tasting adventure
The birthday celebration included a nine-course menu designed to be both gourmet and dog-friendly. Deanna elaborated on some of the standout dishes: “Geaux Fetche” was definitely our fanciest dish using molecular gastronomy and serving in a hand-carved tennis ball. The dish was a take on beef tartare. Eleven Madison Park is a fully vegan restaurant, but we felt we could bend the rules for ‘Eleven Madison Bark’ (as it’s for dogs). We curated the custom menu with dog-safe, Vincent-approved foods to make sure he enjoyed every dish.”
He got seated like a VIP and started browsing the fancy menu
The first course arrived, an amuse-bouche, and he took his time savoring every bite of the platter
The collaboration with director David Ma was crucial in bringing the “Eleven Madison Bark” event to life. His expertise in food artistry significantly enhanced the celebration. “David Ma brings a mix of whimsy, cinematic style, and narrative to his filmmaking. He’s a Food Artist and Director, so he was the perfect addition to this project,” Deanna explained.
After the light bites, Vincent moved on to ‘Geaux Fetchè,’ a beef tartare cleverly served in a tennis ball
Reflecting on Vincent’s role in the family, Deanna shared, “I can’t imagine my life without Vincent. I adopted him when he was 6 months old from Best Friends Animal Society in NYC, and it was the best decision I’ve ever made. He brings so much joy to our lives every day, and we wanted to make this one-eared rescue pup feel extra special on his 11th birthday.”
Next came the palate cleanser: a pre-worn sock, sniffed with great enthusiasm tableside
Vincent then enjoyed ‘Cannes de Tuna,’ savoring the albacore tuna sashimi with delight
After savoring the albacore tuna sashimi, Vincent moved on to ‘Le Spoon Peanut Butter,’ delicately served on a hand-carved celery spoon
To cleanse his palate, Vincent enjoyed a cubed water tasting, thoughtfully sampling ice from Evian, Perrier, Voss, and even toilet water
After the water tasting, Vincent indulged in ‘Noah’s Bark,’ a luxurious chicken consommé with beef bone broth spheres and shaved veal stock gremolata
For dessert, he enjoyed a deconstructed pumpkin pie with purée, crème, and crust—ending his 9-course meal on a sweet note
After finishing his gourmet adventure, Vincent received a ‘doggy bag’ to take home, ensuring he could have something delicious to snack on later (gotta celebrate properly, after all)
That being said, you can also check out a video capturing Vincent’s entire experience by clicking here to see the reel on Instagram.
As Deanna mentioned to Bored Panda, “Vincent loved every minute of this experience. In fact, when I fed him his regular food the following day, he wanted nothing to do with it”
“So, I’ve now been incorporating some ‘Eleven Madison Bark’ items into his daily food, which he loves,” concluded the owner
