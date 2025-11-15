Starbucks Drive-Thru Employee Reveals Customers Are Not Aware They’re Being Watched When Ordering

People online are freaking out over the thought that ordering an iced white chocolate mocha at a drive-thru won’t be the same again. You see, the TikToker @zandergjura, a Starbucks employee, has recently shared a behind-the-curtains clip from where he works.
“We can see you when you pull up. We can see your face. In your car and everything,” @zandergjura stated, leaving everyone in panic mode. The video has not only accumulated a whopping 1.5 million views, but got more people talking about the subtleties of ordering at a drive-thru.
Turns out, it’s not only that drive-thru workers can see us on camera while we wait at a station, but our conversations may also be heard by a team of 10 people preparing the order… Sounds creepy enough? Wait till you see what other secrets the drive-thru employees have spilled.
Recently, the TikToker shared this behind-the-scenes clip from the drive-thru at a Michigan Starbucks and it went viral
Image credits: zandergjura
It may appear that communicating via a drive-thru order station is difficult when you think about how many orders get mixed up and how people yell while ordering. But drive-thru employees have been warning people numerous times to beware what they’re talking about (and doing) while pulling their car up to the sensor.
According to the redditor u/wreckinitralph, “As soon as you drive up to the speaker, we get a beep over our headsets and the transmission begins. If we don’t answer you right away—we can hear everything.” And sometimes you get put on hold if the employers are busy with other others. But according to u/wreckinitralph, “you’re not on hold, we can hear everything.”
Apparently, this may mean a couple of things. First, there’s no need to scream into the microphone since the chances that the employee can hear you perfectly are high. And second, many new drive-thru sensors have cameras installed in them, so if you don’t like to be watched picking your nose, you’d better wait until dinner is ready.
To find out whether drive-thru sensors allow workers to hear and see their customers at the order stations, Bored Panda reached out to Starbucks for a comment. We are currently waiting for their reply.
And it got more people talking about the subtleties of working and ordering at drive-thrus
