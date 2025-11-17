I Photographed Shelter Dogs In Training In A Maximum Security Prison

I’m a dog photographer in Los Angeles, and when someone from the Pawsitive Change Program invited me to North Kern State Prison to photograph dogs, I had to go.
Marley’s Mutts Pawsitive Change is a program that matches soon-to-be-euthanized dogs with inmates inside California State/Federal Prisons and juvenile facilities. Their goal is to reduce inmate recidivism by providing them with vocational training to learn a viable skill while simultaneously saving dogs’ lives. These men work in teams and learn to cooperate to help these dogs have a good chance at adoption.
These dogs had just been saved from high-kill shelters in the area, some even on that very day. I was immediately impressed by how attentive and gentle the men were with all the dogs, especially those that were more nervous. All the men in the program were eager to learn from the program trainer, and the more experienced men were ready to help new trainers understand the ins and outs of dog training, behavior, and body language. Everyone was excited to be around dogs.
To start off the dogs were being walked through the North Kern State Prison yard after arriving through the security gates
Many of the men who have gone through this program before being released go on to work in dog training, with many starting their own businesses after release. I heard stories of people completely relocating to ensure they were away from bad influences, wanting to start fresh and succeed. A lot of the guys had never been given a chance before or had something to look forward to, so this really gives many of them something to work towards. I’ve heard countless great stories, including someone starting a program to train at-risk youth on how to properly walk and exercise dogs. Being in the Pawsitive Change program inspired him to give back, and he had the knowledge and skills to do so.
The dogs were walked slowly in circles inside for decompression, then sat while men received a lesson from the head trainer
The men receive training from the head program trainer in the weeks before the dogs come in. They also receive weekly training with the trainer once the dogs are in the prison with them. They’ve had to study and work hard to get into the program and are genuinely excited to learn about dogs. The men are paired in teams of three, often with one to two men who have been learning about dog training in this program for years. They share knowledge amongst themselves and split the workload of caring for and educating the dogs, all of whom have been evaluated by staff from Marleys Mutts. They know their stuff after rescuing thousands of dogs from shelters.
The dogs are pulled from the shelter by rescue professionals with Marleys Mutts. They’re used to evaluating pets in a shelter environment, and they conduct a thorough behavioral assessment of the dogs to determine their suitability for the program. They focus on temperament, behavior, sociability, and potential for training. If all is good with their vet check, the dogs go on to be matched with inmates who have been screened and selected based on their commitment, behavior, and ability to work with and train the dogs. They use positive reinforcement training to cover training basics and socialization while also tackling any specific issues the dog may have. Throughout the program, these guys receive continued support and guidance from experienced trainers. By the time the program ends, the dogs are ready for adoption!
A lot of the men and many of these dogs have never known unconditional love before, and have never worked with people outside their immediate circle. Caring for the dogs teaches them empathy, responsibility, and definitely helps with their stress levels and emotional well-being overall. Interacting with dogs helps teach them patience, communication, and understanding—all things transferable to relationships with other people. They learn to focus, be patient, and resolve conflicts and issues in a positive way. This benefits not only the men but also the dogs, who are learning what a healthy, loving, positive relationship with a human looks like. Both learn to trust, both develop better self-esteem, and both grow in a positive way. Sometimes this is the first loving relationship both the men and the dogs have ever had.
Right off the bat, there’s a stigma associated with anyone in prison. People are quick to completely write off “bad people” and “bad dogs”, but all of them deserve second chances. This program is great for bringing awareness to multiple issues, whether it be the overcrowding of animal shelters or the struggles that inmates face. Through better awareness of the program, adoption of dogs who have graduated, and donations to the rescue, people can help these dogs and these people get another chance at doing something good.
