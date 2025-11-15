Artist Makes Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings And A Pinch Of Dark Humor (27 New Pics)

by

Today we’d like for you to see the newest comics from the talented creator Scribbly G, who is a digital artist originally from South Africa but currently living in the United Kingdom. The artist has quite a humorous and ironic way of portraying his ideas in his webcomics. His works were very well received the last time on Bored Panda and if you’d like to check out the previous two posts, then we suggest clicking here and here for more!

Without further ado, we invite you to scroll down and see the newest works from Scribbly G that will surely put a smile or two on your face!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | ko-fi.com | scribblyg.com

#1

Artist Makes Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings And A Pinch Of Dark Humor (27 New Pics)

Image source: scribbly_g

#2

Artist Makes Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings And A Pinch Of Dark Humor (27 New Pics)

Image source: scribbly_g

#3

Artist Makes Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings And A Pinch Of Dark Humor (27 New Pics)

Image source: scribbly_g

#4

Artist Makes Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings And A Pinch Of Dark Humor (27 New Pics)

Image source: scribbly_g

#5

Artist Makes Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings And A Pinch Of Dark Humor (27 New Pics)

Image source: scribbly_g

#6

Artist Makes Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings And A Pinch Of Dark Humor (27 New Pics)

Image source: scribbly_g

#7

Artist Makes Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings And A Pinch Of Dark Humor (27 New Pics)

Image source: scribbly_g

#8

Artist Makes Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings And A Pinch Of Dark Humor (27 New Pics)

Image source: scribbly_g

#9

Artist Makes Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings And A Pinch Of Dark Humor (27 New Pics)

Image source: scribbly_g

#10

Artist Makes Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings And A Pinch Of Dark Humor (27 New Pics)

Image source: scribbly_g

#11

Artist Makes Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings And A Pinch Of Dark Humor (27 New Pics)

Image source: scribbly_g

#12

Artist Makes Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings And A Pinch Of Dark Humor (27 New Pics)

Image source: scribbly_g

#13

Artist Makes Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings And A Pinch Of Dark Humor (27 New Pics)

Image source: scribbly_g

#14

Artist Makes Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings And A Pinch Of Dark Humor (27 New Pics)

Image source: scribbly_g

#15

Artist Makes Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings And A Pinch Of Dark Humor (27 New Pics)

Image source: scribbly_g

#16

Artist Makes Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings And A Pinch Of Dark Humor (27 New Pics)

Image source: scribbly_g

#17

Artist Makes Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings And A Pinch Of Dark Humor (27 New Pics)

Image source: scribbly_g

#18

Artist Makes Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings And A Pinch Of Dark Humor (27 New Pics)

Image source: scribbly_g

#19

Artist Makes Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings And A Pinch Of Dark Humor (27 New Pics)

Image source: scribbly_g

#20

Artist Makes Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings And A Pinch Of Dark Humor (27 New Pics)

Image source: scribbly_g

#21

Artist Makes Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings And A Pinch Of Dark Humor (27 New Pics)

Image source: scribbly_g

#22

Artist Makes Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings And A Pinch Of Dark Humor (27 New Pics)

Image source: scribbly_g

#23

Artist Makes Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings And A Pinch Of Dark Humor (27 New Pics)

Image source: scribbly_g

#24

Artist Makes Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings And A Pinch Of Dark Humor (27 New Pics)

Image source: scribbly_g

#25

Artist Makes Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings And A Pinch Of Dark Humor (27 New Pics)

Image source: scribbly_g

#26

Artist Makes Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings And A Pinch Of Dark Humor (27 New Pics)

Image source: scribbly_g

#27

Artist Makes Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings And A Pinch Of Dark Humor (27 New Pics)

Image source: scribbly_g

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
We Looked Into Some Of Germany’s Coolest Redewendungen (Idioms)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
TV Shows That Brad Pitt Surprisingly Appeared On And the Clips to Prove It
3 min read
Feb, 8, 2016
Someone Wrote A Funny Guide About Bees And Wasps And You Might Learn Something New
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
When Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Is In The Main Timeline
3 min read
May, 10, 2023
Live Rescue Emergency Response
Why You Should be Watching Live Rescue: Emergency Response
3 min read
Sep, 5, 2019
Muse Factory Studio Unlocks The Doorway To The Imagination And Education For Californian Photographers
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.