30 Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings By Scribbly G (New Pics)

Scribbly G is a 34-year-old digital artist from South Africa that’s currently living in the United Kingdom. The artist described himself as “South Africa’s favorite webcomic creator and also probably South Africa’s only webcomic creator (still counts).”
He’s the creative genius that illustrates humorous comics with mostly unexpected and sometimes absurd and dark undertones. Scribbly’s artistic journey started 3 years ago and his comics are anywhere from being as short as 3 or 4-panel drawings filled with a dark sense of humor to being as long as 6 panels or more.
While his drawing style is clean and mostly straightforward, his sense of humor is anything but. We think it’s fair to say that Scribbly G will appeal to the dark, cynical side of your soul, giving you those explosive kinds of snort-laughs that you just can’t control, a kind of laughter that might even be a little bit against your will.
Moreover, It’s definitely not the first time that the South African comic artist has been mentioned on Bored Panda, as we have previously featured the said artist’s work here.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | ko-fi.com | scribblyg.com
