Powwow: We Traveled From Kitchener, Ontario To The Six Nations Reserve For The Festival (24 Pics)

by

A powwow is a gathering with dances held by many Native American and First Nations communities. Powwows today allow Indigenous people to socialize, dance, sing, and honor their cultures. Powwows may be private or public, indoors or outdoors. Dancing events can be competitive with monetary prizes. 

#1 Entrance By The Leader Of The Six Nations

Powwow: We Traveled From Kitchener, Ontario To The Six Nations Reserve For The Festival (24 Pics)

#2 Entrance Ofthe Representatives Of Many Nations

Powwow: We Traveled From Kitchener, Ontario To The Six Nations Reserve For The Festival (24 Pics)

#3 Drumers And Singers

Powwow: We Traveled From Kitchener, Ontario To The Six Nations Reserve For The Festival (24 Pics)

#4 Drumers And Singers

Powwow: We Traveled From Kitchener, Ontario To The Six Nations Reserve For The Festival (24 Pics)

#5 An Elder Dancer

Powwow: We Traveled From Kitchener, Ontario To The Six Nations Reserve For The Festival (24 Pics)

#6 Beautiful Dress

Powwow: We Traveled From Kitchener, Ontario To The Six Nations Reserve For The Festival (24 Pics)

#7 Young Dancer

Powwow: We Traveled From Kitchener, Ontario To The Six Nations Reserve For The Festival (24 Pics)

#8 Colorful Dresses Of A Group Of Dancers

Powwow: We Traveled From Kitchener, Ontario To The Six Nations Reserve For The Festival (24 Pics)

#9 Teenagers In Full Dresses

Powwow: We Traveled From Kitchener, Ontario To The Six Nations Reserve For The Festival (24 Pics)

#10 A Very Young Dancer

Powwow: We Traveled From Kitchener, Ontario To The Six Nations Reserve For The Festival (24 Pics)

#11 A Group Of Dancers

Powwow: We Traveled From Kitchener, Ontario To The Six Nations Reserve For The Festival (24 Pics)

#12 Waiting For The Judges

Powwow: We Traveled From Kitchener, Ontario To The Six Nations Reserve For The Festival (24 Pics)

#13 An Elder Dancer

Powwow: We Traveled From Kitchener, Ontario To The Six Nations Reserve For The Festival (24 Pics)

#14 She Is A Stunning Young Dancer

Powwow: We Traveled From Kitchener, Ontario To The Six Nations Reserve For The Festival (24 Pics)

#15 Dancers

Powwow: We Traveled From Kitchener, Ontario To The Six Nations Reserve For The Festival (24 Pics)

#16 Young Dancer

Powwow: We Traveled From Kitchener, Ontario To The Six Nations Reserve For The Festival (24 Pics)

#17 Young Dancer

Powwow: We Traveled From Kitchener, Ontario To The Six Nations Reserve For The Festival (24 Pics)

#18 Time For The Young Girls

Powwow: We Traveled From Kitchener, Ontario To The Six Nations Reserve For The Festival (24 Pics)

#19 Very Young Boy

Powwow: We Traveled From Kitchener, Ontario To The Six Nations Reserve For The Festival (24 Pics)

#20 Very Young Boy

Powwow: We Traveled From Kitchener, Ontario To The Six Nations Reserve For The Festival (24 Pics)

#21 Waiting For The Judges

Powwow: We Traveled From Kitchener, Ontario To The Six Nations Reserve For The Festival (24 Pics)

#22 Beautiful Dancing Girl

Powwow: We Traveled From Kitchener, Ontario To The Six Nations Reserve For The Festival (24 Pics)

#23 Beautiful Dancing Girl

Powwow: We Traveled From Kitchener, Ontario To The Six Nations Reserve For The Festival (24 Pics)

#24 Colorful Dress

Powwow: We Traveled From Kitchener, Ontario To The Six Nations Reserve For The Festival (24 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Food Or Drink Are You Really Craving Right Now?
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Bride Spends 8 Months Crocheting Her Own $70 Wedding Dress, And It Looks Like A Million Dollars
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
30 Comics That Show What Living With A Dog Is Really Like, By Xibang
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Meet Ichabod, The Most Optimistic Canine That Will Instantly Make You Smile
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
30 Embarrassing Photoshop Fails From Celebrities That Are Hard To Ignore
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Artist Illustrates Her Relationship With ‘IT Guy’ In 21 Adorable Comics (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.