From Heidi Klum To Kylie Jenner, All The Absurd Looks And Fashion Fails From Coachella 2026

The 25th edition of Coachella took over the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, from April 10 to April 12, 2026, bringing together some of the biggest names in music for one of the year’s most anticipated festival weekends.
Headlined by Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G, with surprise appearances from The Kid Laroi, Tems, and Wizkid, the opening weekend delivered a mix of iconic performances, nostalgic returns, and viral debuts, including global girl group Katseye.
But as always, Coachella isn’t just about the music; it’s also a full-blown fashion spectacle, where experimental style choices from celebs, influencers, and concertgoers often steal the spotlight.
From “boring as heck” to outfits that had the internet asking, “Is it a fancy dress party?” here are the most absurd, over-the-top, and downright questionable looks from Coachella 2026’s first weekend.
#1 Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor, known for her work as a singer, actress, choreographer, and director, turned heads at Coachella’s first weekend while making appearances at the REVOLVE Festival and other VIP events.
The Golden Globe winner opted for a custom metallic silver Schiaparelli mesh gown designed to resemble an optical illusion of dripping water droplets.
She took things even further with a futuristic chrome face piece by House of Malachi, complete with bug-eye sunglasses and dramatic lip hooks curving under her chin, while debuting a fiery red hairstyle in place of her signature black pixie.
One disappointed user critiqued her look harshly, writing, “What is this? The ‘WHO CAN LOOK THE MOST RIDICULOUS’ show!!”
Another person said, “Bring back normal, Puhhhhleeease… and I am a woman saying this.”
Image source: Katie Flores/WWD via Getty Images
#2 Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts embraced a boho-chic-meets-lingerie-inspired aesthetic during the first weekend, when she appeared as a celebrity guest at the exclusive REVOLVE Festival.
The American Horror Story star, who is set to reprise her role as Madison Montgomery in the upcoming season, stepped out in ultra-short yellow silk hot pants featuring delicate black lace trim and a ruffled waistband with a tiny bow detail, pairing them with a black zip-up jacket with white trim.
Chunky black leather ankle boots, oversized sunglasses, diamond studs, and a dainty gold chain completed the look.
While the outfit leaned into Coachella’s free-spirited style, the barely-there shorts left some questioning the look.
One critic wrote, “Emma Roberts needs to cover those legs.”
Another user expressed, “Is Emma Roberts ok… The adult diaper?”
“Such ugly weird clothes, but bet they cost a fortune…” remarked a third.
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
#3 Addison Rae
Pop artist, actress, and former TikTok star Addison Rae made her official solo Coachella debut with The Fame & Glory Show, a high-energy 50-minute set packed with Y2K-inspired outfit changes.
While she kicked things off with Diet Pepsi and even brought out Maddie Ziegler for a surprise choreography moment, it was one particular outfit that stole the spotlight.
Her glossy red leather bikini look, featuring a sculpted corset-style top, tassels, suspender straps, and a dramatic tulle peplum, left the internet seriously divided.
Equal parts bold and baffling, the ensemble quickly became one of the most talked-about fashion choices of the first weekend.
Netizens questioned the look, with one user bluntly writing, “Must everything in the entertainment industry these days have to be so raunchy and trashy?”
Another user commented, “It seems the skin shows more when the talent is lacking.”
Others harshly critiqued it, adding, “Money can’t buy class.”
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#4 Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton made her annual return to the desert, embracing a hyper-feminine, coquette-core aesthetic while balancing multiple roles at the festival.
The 45-year-old DJ and entrepreneur not only hosted her 11:11 Media “Slivingland” activation but also delivered a surprise DJ set at Neon Carnival, where she debuted her single Infinity & Beyond.
For the occasion, Paris went all out in a pink-and-red rhinestone-studded ensemble, featuring a cropped tie-up top paired with sheer pants adorned with bedazzled bows at the waist.
She completed the look with bright pink cowboy boots covered in silver rhinestones, fully leaning into her signature over-the-top glam.
Her look immediately sparked criticism online, with one fashion critic writing, “So, these women looked in the mirror before they went out and thought, ‘I look great?’”
Another commenter added, “Paris… girl… what happened?”
A third quipped, “She’s clearly having a midlife crisis and a very tough time…”
Another comment read, “Paris is so tacky! In every way… her constant need for attention and to flaunt her wealth… Honey, stay at home and be with your husband and kids…”
Image source: parishilton
#5 James Charles
Makeup artist James Charles who rose to fame as CoverGirl’s first male ambassador, returned to Coachella 2026 as an independent influencer, documenting the festival through his signature vlogs and “Get Ready With Me” content.
For Day 3, James debuted what he called his “favorite outfit” of the weekend, stepping out in a structured black denim-style skirt paired with a sleeveless black top featuring bold front cutouts and gray fur detailing along the neckline.
He completed the look with a chunky black leather bag and matching combat boots.
The mixed textures and dramatic silhouette left the internet divided, as one comment online read, “I wonder what would happen if the media ignored these people? I think we all would be in a better place.”
Image source: jamescharles
#6 Lizzo
Four-time Grammy winner Lizzo made a high-energy return to the Coachella stage, surprising fans during Sexyy Red’s set at the Sahara Tent.
Joining the rapper on Friday night, Lizzo performed her 2025 track Yitty On Yo Tittys while also showcasing her signature flute skills.
For the occasion, she opted for a bold pink vintage sheer dress featuring an asymmetrical skirt, layered over a colorful bikini that peeked through the loosely draped neckline.
She paired the look with black knee-length combat boots for a rugged, desert-ready edge and oversized black sunglasses.
Image source: lizzobeeating
#7 Jessica Brankka
Jessica Brankka, a rising name in the global electronic music scene, made her official Coachella debut in 2026, marking a major milestone in her international career.
The São Paulo-based DJ, known for performing at top venues like Hï Ibiza and Warung Beach Club, stepped onto the festival stage in a bold, see-through crocheted ensemble.
Her look featured a bright blue tank top paired with olive green crochet pants, accessorized with matching crocheted glovettes and finished with brown-tinted sunglasses.
Image source: Presley Ann/Getty Images
#8 Kylie Jenner
Reality TV star and Kylie Cosmetics founder Kylie Jenner showed up not as a performer, but as a supportive bestie for Hailey Bieber and her husband, Justin Bieber.
But instead of serving her usual trendsetting festival glam, Kylie’s look took a surprisingly laid-back turn with a head-to-toe tribute to Bieber’s streetwear label, SKYLRK.
On day one, she stepped out in an oversized green muscle tank featuring Bieber’s face, complete with an image of the Baby singer flipping off the camera, paired with rolled-up black leggings, cerulean-blue slides, and a black bucket hat.
While the look was clearly meant as a nod to her longtime friend, fans weren’t entirely convinced.
For someone known for setting trends, the outfit left many underwhelmed with its unexpectedly basic vibe.
“Humiliation ritual is real it seems,” read one comment, while another netizen added, “She’s just wearing the official beiber coachella merch, nothing of value here.”
“Just because you can doesn’t mean you should… Hideous and so tryhard.”
Meanwhile, on the night of day 2, The Kardashians star opted for a vintage Katharine Hamnett cream sequin br* top with long beaded fringe draping over her torso, paired with low-rise dark blue Levi’s.
Image source: kyliejenner
#9 Heidi Klum
52-year-old fashion icon Heidi Klum, known for her love of over-the-top costumes, leaned into her signature theatrical flair.
The former supermodel debuted not one but two looks that left her nearly unrecognizable to fellow attendees.
Her first outfit featured a custom all-white Maison Blanche ensemble, including a long-sleeved bodysuit with geometric cutouts and baggy pants marked with distressed burn details.
She paired it with a white beanie, electric blue reflective sunglasses, chunky sneakers, and waist-length bleached-blonde hair.
For Day 2, she switched things up with a daring sheer white asymmetrical midi dress layered over black lacy lingerie bottoms.
The look was styled with fishnets, black-and-white cowboy boots, oversized futuristic sunglasses, and a jet-black wig with heavy bangs, topped off with bold black lipstick.
“Heidi is getting too old for this,” one social media user harshly wrote, while another added, “Heidi Klum needs to grow up and put it away, it’s getting desperate.”
Others expressed, “Was the dress code to look as stupid, grubby, desperate or ugly as possible? Or all 4?”
“Seems like Coachella is one big joke now. Badly dressed people who sadly think they look good.”
Image source: heidiklum
#10 Jennifer Lopez
Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez, also known as J.Lo, made a historic Coachella debut during the festival’s first weekend, surprising fans with an on-stage appearance during David Guetta’s set.
Marking her first-ever performance at the festival despite being in the industry for decades, Lopez took to the Quasar Stage to debut their new collaboration, Save Me Tonight, instantly turning the moment into one of the weekend’s biggest highlights.
For the performance, she went full glam in a plunging, crystal-encrusted bodysuit by The Blonds, featuring a cheeky, high-cut silhouette drenched in rhinestones.
She paired the look with cream leather thigh-high boots covered in a diamante pattern, mirrored aviator sunglasses, which she dramatically tossed into the crowd, and layered gold jewelry.
Image source: coachella
#11 Delilah Belle Hamlin
Delilah Belle Hamlin, a 27-year-old model and the daughter of actors Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, made her presence known at Coachella 2026’s first weekend as a featured celebrity guest, attending exclusive events like the Zoeasis dinner alongside her sister, Amelia Gray Hamlin.
For one of her standout looks, Delilah opted for a layered ensemble featuring a navy bikini top worn under a white tank top, paired with dark green bedazzled micro shorts.
While the outfit leaned into the festival’s signature daring aesthetic, it left some questioning whether the look was effortlessly cool or just a bit all over the place.
One harsh comment read, “Is there a competition to make themselves as unattractive as possible? Because they are excelling at it.”
“Can’t these people afford decent clothing? The outfits are absurd, out of the dystopian book, ‘The Hunger Games.’ They dress like people from ‘The Capitol.’”
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
#12 Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber headlined Coachella 2026, marking his long-awaited return to the U.S. stage after nearly four years, and while the moment was undeniably major, his performance quickly turned into one of the festival’s most debated highlights.
Ditching the usual high-energy festival spectacle, Bieber leaned into what many described as a “bedroom livestream” concept.
Instead of elaborate choreography or pyrotechnics, he performed seated at a simple desk with a MacBook, casually searching up his own hits like Baby and Never Say Never on YouTube as the videos played behind him.
He even interacted with a live comment feed on stage, blurring the line between concert and content.
For the set, Bieber matched the stripped-down vibe with an equally laid-back look, opting for an oversized pink SKYLRK hoodie, extremely baggy low-slung shorts, dark shades, and white sneakers.
While some fans praised the raw approach as “genius” and a bold reinvention, others slammed it as “lazy” and underwhelming for a Coachella headliner.
Even singer Katy Perry joined the conversation, playfully poking fun at the setup in a viral Instagram clip, where she was heard saying, “Thank God he has YouTube Premium… I don’t want to see no ads.”
Still, the performance marked a significant turning point in Bieber’s career, serving as both a comeback moment following his 2022 tour cancellations and the start of a new independent era after parting ways with longtime manager Scooter Braun.
“Not Justin Bieber scammed Coachella out of $10 million to play songs off of YouTube…” one user wrote, while another added, “This might be the laziest performance of all time.”
“He is probably sitting somewhere right now and telling his friend ‘Can you belieb those idiots paid me 10 million dollars, and I just sat there watching youtube videos.’”
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
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