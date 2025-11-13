Guy Discovers That Welcoming Flowers He Received On His First Day Of Work Weren’t Meant For Him, And His Story Goes Viral

by

Whether you like it or not, we spend most of our lives working. People move from job to job in search of fulfillment, career growth, financial stability, or just to escape the routine, and for whatever reason – we’ve all been there. We know the feeling of stepping into the new office filled with opportunities and excitement for the future, but at the same time, uncertain and slightly shy about the new environment, unfamiliar faces, and stressful anticipation. Adapting to a new workplace can be really challenging. But not for this guy. And although first day at work didn’t exactly go as planned for Jon Caña, he (and his colleagues) will remember it for a long time.

More info: twitter.com

Guy Discovers That Welcoming Flowers He Received On His First Day Of Work Weren’t Meant For Him, And His Story Goes Viral

Image credits: JonQuiQui

San Francisco-based digital marketer Jon Caña started a new job at the advertising agency Essence in October. Upon his arrival at the office he was greeted with a gift box and a signed card welcoming him to the team. He was so pleasantly surprised with the nice gesture that he didn’t have any doubts the flowers he found later that day on his desk were a part of the experience. He was touched, so he decided to share this surprise on his Twitter to mark the successful first day. He posed with the bouquet in different locations in the office while his manager took some photos. Little did he knew what would happen next.

Guy Discovers That Welcoming Flowers He Received On His First Day Of Work Weren’t Meant For Him, And His Story Goes Viral

Image credits: twitter.com

Guy Discovers That Welcoming Flowers He Received On His First Day Of Work Weren’t Meant For Him, And His Story Goes Viral
Guy Discovers That Welcoming Flowers He Received On His First Day Of Work Weren’t Meant For Him, And His Story Goes Viral

Image credits: twitter.com

Fast-forward to February 9th, at a company holiday party Jon finally found out that the bouquet, which made him so happy and comfortable, wasn’t actually meant for him. It appears that there’s no such tradition at the company; the flowers ended up on Jon’s desk by mistake and were meant for another employee. His co-workers felt too bad to disclose the news to him right away since they had seen him on a mini photo-shoot with the bouquet. Jon found the situation hilarious so he updated his followers with the tweet.

Guy Discovers That Welcoming Flowers He Received On His First Day Of Work Weren’t Meant For Him, And His Story Goes Viral

Image credits: JonQuiQui

While cringeworthy and hilarious at the same time, this case perfectly illustrates that even the most awkward situation can turn into a success story. Later Jon’s tweet went viral earning him over 263k likes, which is an impressive conclusion to the first day at an advertising company and works better than any resume. And… he got a nice bouquet of flowers. “One of the funnier things about this whole story is that I work at media agency where one of the goals of our campaigns is to go viral on the internet… and so I presented my tweet at a team meeting today,” – he recently tweeted.

One thing is for certain, Jon will always be remembered as a ‘flower guy’. His co-workers still enjoy bringing up his funny first experience with subtle pranks. 2 days ago, he shared his photo with another bouquet. This time it was actually meant for him, but as a joke.

Guy Discovers That Welcoming Flowers He Received On His First Day Of Work Weren’t Meant For Him, And His Story Goes Viral

Image credits: JonQuiQui

Jon’s followers replied with some hilarious reactions to the rather embarrassing but funny incident

Guy Discovers That Welcoming Flowers He Received On His First Day Of Work Weren’t Meant For Him, And His Story Goes Viral

Image credits: k_r_1987

Guy Discovers That Welcoming Flowers He Received On His First Day Of Work Weren’t Meant For Him, And His Story Goes Viral

Image credits: faayyyeeee_

Guy Discovers That Welcoming Flowers He Received On His First Day Of Work Weren’t Meant For Him, And His Story Goes Viral

Image credits: FanTrash_Tweets

Guy Discovers That Welcoming Flowers He Received On His First Day Of Work Weren’t Meant For Him, And His Story Goes Viral

Image credits: BethDublin

Guy Discovers That Welcoming Flowers He Received On His First Day Of Work Weren’t Meant For Him, And His Story Goes Viral

Image credits: MissReeRee112

Guy Discovers That Welcoming Flowers He Received On His First Day Of Work Weren’t Meant For Him, And His Story Goes Viral

Image credits: tekkwene

Guy Discovers That Welcoming Flowers He Received On His First Day Of Work Weren’t Meant For Him, And His Story Goes Viral

Image credits: GiBolivia

Guy Discovers That Welcoming Flowers He Received On His First Day Of Work Weren’t Meant For Him, And His Story Goes Viral

Image credits: tmillersfo

Few people shared their own awkward experiences of times when they received something by mistake

Guy Discovers That Welcoming Flowers He Received On His First Day Of Work Weren’t Meant For Him, And His Story Goes Viral

Image credits: WonderGoddess51

Guy Discovers That Welcoming Flowers He Received On His First Day Of Work Weren’t Meant For Him, And His Story Goes Viral

Image credits: AnitaChainsaw

Guy Discovers That Welcoming Flowers He Received On His First Day Of Work Weren’t Meant For Him, And His Story Goes Viral

Image credits: lasergirl70

Guy Discovers That Welcoming Flowers He Received On His First Day Of Work Weren’t Meant For Him, And His Story Goes Viral

Image credits: IlaMcEntire

This situation sparked a discussion in the comments section on whether companies should actually give their employees with a welcoming gift and what it could be

Guy Discovers That Welcoming Flowers He Received On His First Day Of Work Weren’t Meant For Him, And His Story Goes Viral

Image credits: VeeSparkle15

Guy Discovers That Welcoming Flowers He Received On His First Day Of Work Weren’t Meant For Him, And His Story Goes Viral

Image credits: HudsonHawk4480

Guy Discovers That Welcoming Flowers He Received On His First Day Of Work Weren’t Meant For Him, And His Story Goes Viral

Image credits: ElbertStone5

Guy Discovers That Welcoming Flowers He Received On His First Day Of Work Weren’t Meant For Him, And His Story Goes Viral

Image credits: HolaSoyRachel1

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
72 Real-Life Incidents Where People Barely Escaped A Fatal Outcome
3 min read
Oct, 25, 2025
This Digital Artist Creates Ethereal Images Of Steampunk Butterflies And Dragonflies
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Person of Interest 2.13 “Dead Reckoning” Recap
3 min read
Feb, 1, 2013
10 Things You Didn’t Know About 9-1-1’s Aisha Hinds
3 min read
Oct, 2, 2019
Does The Departed Deserves It’s Oscar For Best Picture?
3 min read
Apr, 1, 2025
30 Random Acts Of Genius Vandalism
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.