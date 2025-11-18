100 Office Supplies For People Who Are Tired Of The Ordinary

Let’s be honest, sometimes the word “office” conjures up images of drab cubicles, soul-sucking fluorescent lights, and a sea of beige. But who says your workspace has to be a snooze-fest? It’s time to ditch the dull and embrace the delightful with a collection of 100 office supplies that are anything but ordinary.
We’re talking about quirky desk accessories that spark joy, colorful stationery that makes you want to take notes (even if it’s just a grocery list), and organizational tools that are so clever, they’ll make Marie Kondo proud. Get ready to transform your workspace into a haven of productivity and personality with these must-have finds.
#1 This Tear-Away Calendar Doesn’t Just Mark The Days; It Grows A Tiny Forest On Your Desk
Review: “Bought this as a gift for my daughter for Christmas. She was unsure of what it was but as time goes on, she peels off the paper for the day and we’re starting to see the beginnings of a tree! We’re excites to make it to the end of the year to see the final result!” – Toni Egle
#2 This USB Adapter Kit Is The Office Equivalent Of A Swiss Army Knife – It’s Got A Solution For Every Connection Conundrum.
Review: “I’ve ordered several of these little compacts. One for each suitcase, my purse, and for my car. Now, I’m never without a charge cord for any of my electronic items: iPhone, iPad, Kindle, etc. So handy.” – Compassionata
#3 This Mini Archery Bow Set Is The Perfect Way To Add A Little Excitement To Your Workday. Just Be Prepared For Some Friendly Competition
Review: “Oh my this was even better than I anticipated! I got for my husband for Valentine’s Day as he loves to use his bow and arrow. He has been playing with it nonstop haha! Even rigged up the arrow with a different head! But no matter what it goes far and is powerful!! Lots of fun” – Crystal
#4 This Stapleless Stapler Is So Innovative, It’ll Make Your Old Stapler Feel Like A Dinosaur
Review: “Good quality, fascinating mechanical design, works well, the great thing about stapling with no metal staplers is that I can slide the papers with my laptop in my brief case and there are no staples to scratch the laptop.” – De_Chevallier
#5 Take Note: These Triangular Mechanical Pencils Are Ergonomically Designed For Comfortable Writing, So You Can Finally Say Goodbye To Hand Cramps
Review: “These pencils are great for early writers! The lead is thick and does not break easily. The pencil quality is very durable. It writes smooth and stays sharp. Great value for the price and quality!” – Kendall
#6 Take Note-Taking To The Next Level With These Hilarious Sarcastic Pens
Review: “I ordered these for myself and my coworkers. The pen is comfortable in your hand and writes smoothly. We all get a great laugh out of them.” – Typergirl
#7 Drowning In A Sea Of Loose Papers And Pens? This Clipboard With Storage Is Here To Rescue You From Organizational Chaos
Review: “I love this clipboard. It is lightweight and it has storage for pens and documents. The versatility between and writing surface and carrier make it worth buying. Very sturdy smooth surface. Easy to just wipe off if you need to clean it.” – Arerel
#8 Finally, A Paperclip That Can Handle Your Mountain Of Paperwork! These Comically Large Paper Clips Are Here To Save The Day
Review: “I am always organizing my things. These help so much to keep all the papers together. Even with cats, they can jump up and land on the papers, and they stay together. They are easy to use. They keep bills that are due in one color and those that are paid in another color. They also help keep the page marked in a book. I love them!” – Johawk
#9 Carpal Tunnel Got Your Hands Feeling Like They’ve Been In A Cage Match? This Hand Grip Strengthener & Finger Exerciser Is Your Ticket To Pain-Free Typing Domination!
Review: “Tons of stuff trains grip. Not much trains finger extension. These do! I keep them on the table next to my recliner. Workout while I’m watching TV. Really can’t go wrong for the price.” – Greg
#10 Declutter Your Desk And Unleash Your Inner ’80s Kid With This Cassette Tape Pen Holder Vase
Review: “I bought this as a gift for my husband. It looks exactly as pictured and he loves it. It’s made well and can take a little rough handling here and there. It even held up to the scrutiny and abuse of our two year old. I really love the tape dispenser part, it helps de-clutter my husband’s desk and gives him even more room for his various projects.” – Alex Martin
#11 Your Office Pranks Are About To Reach A Whole New Level Of Hilarious With 500 Googly Eyes At Your Disposal
Review: “I will keep buying these again and again and again… They come in many sizes and have an adhesive back. These things will stick on literally anything. Oh… and yes… Everything is funny with googly eyes on it. Trust me on this one. lol” – Amazon Frequent Flyer
#12 Boost Office Morale (Or Passive-Aggressively Call Out Your Coworkers) With This Dundie Award Replica Trophy — Just Don’t Give Anyone The “Whitest Sneakers” Award
Review: “Looks exactly like they do in the show. The interchangeable parts are very easy switch out! My boyfriend absolutely love his dundie and it was super affordable compared to others” – Taliyah
#13 Forget Those Boring Motivational Posters. The HR Approved Ways To Tell Employees They’re Stupid Planner Is The Real Key To Employee Engagement
Review: “This is hysterical, but I do not recommend the verbiage provided! I bought this for my husband for Christmas stocking. He runs a construction company and some of the things in this book are so fitting!! But HR won’t be happy if you quote this book! Employees might need a safe room, lol” – Stefany Pike
#14 This Flowing Sand Frame Is The Perfect Way To Bring A Little Bit Of Nature Indoors
Review: “Beautiful little desk accessory that helps bring a calmness when having a stressful moment! I’ve gotten many compliments. Love that you can adjust how fast or slow the sand moves and it’s easy to change it.” – Katie D.
#15 Spice Up Your Workday With A Dose Of Irreverent Humor Thanks To These Mini Deadpool Figures
Review: “I have bought a few sets totally worth it! my brother is a fan and I bought this set for his birthday he was so content! definitely can recommend to any friend” – mam1sammy
#16 Your Commute Just Got A Whole Lot More Comfortable (And Stylish) With This Large Backpack
Review: “This backpack looks great, holds a great deal and it’s very well made. It has tons of pockets. The straps are comfortable and even it’s packed full it’s still light! I love this backpack. Great backpack for the price. I highly recommend it!” – Tracey Land
#17 These Busy Bees Paper Clips Will Keep Your Papers In Line, Even When Your Brain Feels Like A Swarm Of Distracted Thoughts
Review: “I got this for my boss on impulse and it is so cute. She loves bees and this was such a good fit for her office. Magnetic top to hold one of the bee clips.” – Jazzy
#18 Don’t Let Lunch Roulette Stress You Out! Roll The Food Decider Dice And Embrace The Delicious Unknown
Review: “For those of us who have a hard time making decisions , this the perfect tool to help! Just roll the die and that’s what we will have for dinner! Eliminates costly time wasted trying to decide. High quality and fun!” – David Kahawaii`
#19 Ctrl+c, Ctrl+v Who? Impress Your Coworkers With Your Lightning-Fast Skills Thanks To This Shortcut Sticker
Review: “I purchased these for myself and my team! They love them. We learned so much from them. They don’t peel up and have lasted for over a year or on my laptop. I chose clear so you could see easier.” –Melissa
#20 Keep Your Secrets Safe And Your Desk Tidy With This Mini Paper Shredder
Review: “I love it. I shred all my receipts. This little shredder helps me avoid keeping a stack to shred in my big shredder. The small shredder works every time and is fun to use.” – Renella S. Kendall
#21 Your Glasses Deserve A Throne, And This Hand Carved Eyeglass Holder Is It!
Review: “Mom was always ‘misplacing’ her glasses somewhere on her nightstand, she’s always loved giraffes, so this was a natural choice to help her from her nightstand swallowing up her glasses while she slept. Mom loves it, so money well spent.” – Amazon Customer
#22 This Rotating Pen Organizer Puts All Your Writing Essentials At Your Fingertips
Review: “I love this item, it is so darn cute and really helps with the rotation of looking for a pen, highlighter or etc.
I definitely recommend!!!
10 STARS” – Amazon Customer
#23 “Do Not Disturb” Mode Activated! This Switchable Office Door Sign Will Let Your Coworkers Know You’re In The Zone
Review: “This has been so handy to have in the office that my office neighbor bought one too! Great way to let people know if you’re in a meeting, welcome or busy! Quality is good and it is holding well to my door.” – SH
#24 Turn Your Office Into A Meme-Fest With These Funny Stickers – They’re The Perfect Way To Break The Ice And Bring Some Laughter To Those Dull Meetings
Review: “I bought these to share with a friend and they are perfect! A lot of these are really funny and they hold up amazing! I put a few on my waterbottle and have put it through the dishwasher several times now and I don’t see any problems with the stickers, they still look brand new! I love them and recommend you buy some!” – Lily Young
#25 Forget Boring Reminders, This Phony Bologna Sticky Note Pad Will Add Some Lunchtime Humor To Your Workday
Review: “This Genuine Fred Phony Bologna Sticky Note Pad looks just like the real thing!! This makes for a fun gag gift! Great little sticky note pad for jotting a reminder note, or leaving someone a special message!! Great adhesive ability, & writing surface! This note pad is a good value!!” – Kay
#26 “Pimp Your Desk” With This Tire Shaped Planter Pencil Holder
Review: “These are adorable. Perfect for the automotive industry I work in. They don’t hold a lot but they are great and I get tons of compliments on them” – D. Green
#27 This Otter Tape Dispenser Is So Cute, It’ll Make You Want To Wrap Everything In Sight
Review: “I gifted this to my coworker, and she absolutely loves it. She loves otters, and she regularly uses tape for her paperwork. 10/10 would buy again. Would be gool if there was one of a chicken or sloth :)” – Jaquelene
#28 This Office Possum Is The Perfect Way To Add A Touch Of The Wild To Your Workspace
Review: “Very hilarious possum! Bendable feet and tail so you can hang him anywhere…mine is currently hanging out on the oven handle at the moment. Soft rubber body and love the beady little eyes! He does go to work occasionally on the days I have hectic meetings planned, good for morale and adding humor to the day. Highly recommend!” – muppetlvr
#29 Take A Break From Spreadsheets And Tee Up Some Productivity With This Fun And Functional Golf Pen Holder
Review: “My boss is an avid golfer and he LOVED this! He keeps it on his desk. He shows it off to people who come in his office who have not seen it yet.” – Sharon K. Rorem
#30 Keep Your Private Info On Lockdown With This Guard Your ID Advanced Roller
Review: “Bought this for a friend who had a lot to shred. Suggested she use this instead and she was THRILLED with the results. They last a long time and other people asked her where she got them” – Randi Gielczyk
#31 Procrastinators, Rejoice! This Daily Planning Pad Will Make You Feel Like You’ve Got Your Life Together
Review: “This is surprisingly useful! I love that I can just tear a sheet off and make a quick plan for the day. I often fill this out the evening before so I’m ready for the day. Also like the gold print and layout of the sheet.” – Merc
#32 These Ultra Fine Tip Sharpies Are So Fine, They Can Write On A Grain Of Rice
Review: “What’s not to like about a Sharpie! I love the fine point Sharpie. They are great for me when taking notes. I like to use them to call out various key points in my notes and documents. Great purchase.” – Sheila
#33 This Wireless Keyboard And Mouse Combo Will Have You Clicking And Clacking With Joy – Your Coworkers Might Get Annoyed, But Your Productivity Will Soar
Review: “I absolutely love this keyboard. I received so many complements from co-workers. Considering purchasing one for my work from home days.” – V
#34 Spice Up Your Workspace And Silently Scream Your Inner Thoughts With These Hilarious Desk Signs
Review: “My office space is my second home and this was perfect. Days that I’m stressed can be expressed by a flip of the page. I love that the sharpie blends so well and doesn’t smudge so adding your own pages or modifying existing ones really makes it personal.” – Shia Morris
#35 Finally, A Place To Vent Your Work Frustrations Without Getting HR Involved. This Lined Paperback Notebook Is Your New Office Therapist
Review: “The paper is good quality and thick so ink doesn’t bleed through. i used it for a project and spilled coffee on it. it wouldn’t soak through. not what i wanted but i know that’s a sign of quality” – Ari
#36 Feeling Overwhelmed At Work? This Stay Positive Sign With Its ‘Thumbs Up’ Skeleton Is Here To Say “Hang In There, Buddy! At Least You’re Not, Well… You Know”
Review: “Bought this for my office at work as a funny way to remind my team to keep it positive (but in a cheeky way). Gotten a lot of compliments from coworkers.
The quality is decent- not heavy wood, but still solid and printed nicely. Overall, I really like it.” – Abbey
#37 These Funny Desk Signs With Cats Will Make Your Coworkers Purr-Fectly Understand Your Mood (
Review: “Purchased these for a Boss’s Day gift to a good friend that loves cats. She loves it and changes the picture every day she works in the office and it gives us a good laugh every time. They are pretty thick and sturdy pages, definitely worth the purchase!” –Katie D.
#38 Warning: This Coffee Mug May Cause An HR Meeting
Review: “I saw this cup and had to have it right away. It’s a great little cup and makes me laugh every time I use it because my wife rolls her eyes each time! It’s perfect for my sarcastic personality!” – T. E. Sadler
#39 Feeling Prickly At Your Desk? This Mini Cactus Handheld Desk Fan Will Give You A Cool Breeze Without The Pokes
Review: “It’s the perfect little desk fan and it has plenty of power. Will plug right into your computer portal or into the wall. Also will take batteries. I love this little fan!! Plus, it oscillates! It kept me cool all summer. I never knew I needed this fan!!” – Jennifer Zimmerman
#40 This Vintage Camera Shaped Desk Organizer Will Make Your Desk The Most Instagrammable Spot In The Office
Review: “The recipient (family member) was delighted with this! I was glad because it was kind of a spontaneous buy and I didn’t know if it would be anything giftable. Turns out it was unique- goes together easily, holds pens&pencils well and compliments her editing desk 🎥” – KM 👩🏻⚕️
#41 Outlet Hogging Coworkers Got You Down? Wrangle Those Plugs With This Multi-Outlet Extension Cord And Reclaim Your Power!
Review: “The thing I like BEST about this product is the fact that it is multi-sided, takes up very little space, and gives you lots of flexibility as to how and where you can plug in all of your devices. Also, it has a FLAT wall plug so it doesn’t stick out from where you need to plug it. I would HIGHLY RECOMMEND this product!!!” – l
#42 Finally, A Pencil Holder That Understands The Existential Dread Of Office Life. Meet Dead Fred, Your New Desk Buddy.
Review: “Very funny thing to have in your office area, or even just where you might normally keep pens in the house. As you can see in the picture though, it doesn’t necessarily have to be a pen. It could really just be anything that will fit in the hole in his chest, lol. And by the way, no, the hole does not go all the way through.” – Zero Cool
#43 Unleash Your Inner Office Sass With This Passive Aggressive Keychain
Review: “My work bestie cracked up when she opened this. She still has it on her keys, and it makes me smile every time I see it!
The writing is clear, and the keychain portion is sturdy.” – Laura Scott
#44 Let These Adorable Cats Pen Holders Keep Your Pens In Line
Review: “My friend loved these cats! I bought them as part of a Christmas gift to an office friend and she absolutely loved them! She has a couple on her desk at work and took 3 for her desk at home.” – kfg905
#45 Ditch The Bulky Pen Cup And Embrace The Space-Saving Magic Of This Hanging Pen Holder
Review: “I was looking for a pen/pencil holder but didnt want anything bulky or something that takes up too much space. When I came across this item I knew it was the perfect fit. Ive received so many compliments. I only wish they came in different/vibrant colors.” – Johanna Rivera
#46 Need Some Inspiration? This Jumbo Pencil Decor Will Have Your Creative Juices Flowing
Review: “I got this for a colleague who has a weird affinity for only writing with pencils. He even has two pencil cups on his desk – one for regular-sized pencils and one for shorties that have been sharpened a lot but still have some life left. This one now sits prominently in the middle of his desk and it’s a great punchline that it’s actually functional.” – Just Joe
#47 Need A Pick-Me-Up During Those Long Afternoon Slumps? Just Look At This Funny Tape Dispenser And Try Not To Smile. We Dare You
Review: “It’s funny to have this for my desk. I didn’t want to go with a plain run of the mill tape dispenser. Not only a tape dispenser it has paper clips storage, pen and sticky notes.” – Paul Quesada
#48 Keyboard Crumbs Got You Feeling Like A Digital Pig-Pen? This Universal Dust Cleaning Gel Will Have Your Desk Looking Spick And Span In No Time
Review: “I know cleaning isn’t usually fun, but this gel was awesome at getting the nooks and cranies of my keyboard. I found it so satisfying. I only needed a small amount and it did the full job.” – Maureen
#49 Who Needs A Stress Ball When You Can Have This Mesmerizing Balance Balls Desktop Decoration?
Review: “I had one of these many years ago but lost it somehow in the course of several moves. When I saw one on the TV show Professor T (highly recommended, by the way) I had to get a new one. This one works fine and is sitting on my coffee table; I start it going almost every time I walk past.” – Cynthia A. Brown
#50 Bring Some ‘Cheep’ Therapy To Your Workspace With This Emotional Support Chicken
Review: “I got one of these for each of my daughters for Easter and they were a huge hit! My college-aged daughter and her roommates LOVE the thing! It’s a riot! Totally helps relieve stress just by making them laugh!” – Christina
#51 Forget Boring Paperclips, These Mini-Mushroom Bookmarks Are The Cutest Way To Keep Your Place In That Spreadsheet
Review: “I got this for my partner as a joke because they love to read and love mushrooms. The next time I saw them they used it to make it look like mushrooms were growing out of their books. It was cute and kinda funny lol” – bread
#52 Feeling Stressed At Work? Squeeze The Negativity Away With These Motivational Stress Balls – They’re The Perfect Way To Channel Your Inner Hulk
Review: “As someone with high anxiety and OCD, I was looking for something that I can keep in my hand for when I am feeling anxious. This was exactly what I was looking for. I also love the encouraging message on each stress ball. I keep one at work and one at home. Excellent quality and will be buying more.” – Lindsey L.
#53 Your Stapler Is About To Become The Coolest Creature In The Cubicle With This Mythical Dragon Head Stapler
Review: “This looks so cool on my desk, and he works beautifully. I will use my other stapler for bigger jobs since he holds about a half-staple line, but he’s worth it since he looks so great and perfect for everyday use.” – KathyS
#54 These Resin Frogs Are Ready To Leap Onto Your Monitor And Make A Splash
Review: “These guys are so cute! Great size, bright colors and long lasting. They have been hanging out on my TV for many months now and are still as secure and cheerful as they were on the first day.” – Amazon Customer
#55 These Transparent Sticky Notes Are So Clear, You’ll Wonder If They’re Even There
Review: “Perfect for college students or anyone to have to take notes and put in their books to make important notes without having to highlight in books .” – Heather
#56 This Resin Piggy Eyeglass Holder Will Make Sure Your Glasses Are Always Stylin’, While You’re Hogging All The Compliments
Review: “This was a gift for my wife! She loves pigs and thought it was super cute! Cheap easy gift that’s great quality! Our 2 year old hasn’t broke it yet after several attempts lol” – Amazon Customer
#57 Your Coworkers Will Be Green With Envy When They See This Adorable Miniature Frog Figurine Perched On Your Desk
Review: “It is really cute and an adorable addition to your workspace! I was impressed with the fact that every single piece is packed well, and they even put in some glue dots in case you want to fix the figurine (I don’t), and it’s very giftable – even the box is pretty.” – Tatyana K.
#58 Productivity Hack Or Procrastination Enabler? We’ll Let You Decide, But This Mouse Jiggler Definitely Makes Those Bathroom Breaks A Little Less Stressful
Review: “This mouse mover is slim and quiet. It has two timing settings 10 or 30 seconds. You can’t hear it at all when it runs. Works great with any optical mouse. I’ve tried a few different ones we have in the house.” – aVeryLuxeLife
#59 Dull Blades Got You Down? These Mini Cloud Shaped Utility Knives Are Sharp, Stylish, And Ready To Tackle Any Task
Review: “I work in a warehouse that deals with packages and bought one for myself and coworkers. They are very strong and durable, despite being so small and looking so cute. The blade is sharp but it is very easy to use.” – Louise
#60 This Salaryman Eraser Is Here To Remind You That Even A Bad Hair Day Can Be Erased
Review: “This one is so funny, it’s a giant eraser, bigger than normal. At first glance it’s just that but once you start using it and naturally the black haired salary man, starts loosing its rubber, and turns into a balding and most certain bald salary man in the soon future as you progress using this eraser.” – j miz
#61 This Meme Coffee Mug Perfectly Captures The Monday Morning Mood. Everything Is Fine…ish
Review: “I recently purchased a hilarious mug as a gift, and it has quickly become a favorite among my friends and family. With the witty saying “It’s fine, I’m fine, everything is fine,” this mug perfectly captures those moments when we’re trying to keep it together despite the chaos around us.” – Panagiota Drep
#62 This Flexible LED Desk Lamp Is So Versatile, It Can Bend To Your Every Whim
Review: “Got this for my desk to provide more task lighting over my computer. I love how slim this light is, the height is great for an external monitor, and the fact that you can attach it to the desk itself is the best of all. The brightness level is also very flexible. Great buy and really works.” – Nic
#63 Your Feet Deserve A Break From Carrying You All Day – Pamper Them With This Foot Rest And Elevate Your Workday Comfort
Review: “I needed a new foot rest for my desk and my desk is not adjustable. I like there are two options for height. Nice to put my feet up. It is non slip on a computer chair mat. Firm cushion but comfortable.” –Michelle
#64 Feeling A Little “Mashed” Under The Workload? This Positive Potato Will Remind You To Stay Positive And Keep On Growing!
Review: “I actually got this for my sister. She got a promotion at work and I was able to leave this on her desk. Just a little something to remind her to keep doing her thing!” – Amie Raroha
#65 Your Coworkers Will Be Feline Fine About Your Desk Organization When They See This Adorable Cat Accessories Organizer Keeping Everything In Its Place
Review: “This is so functional and looks so cute! Now I always know where my reading glasses are! And every time someone new comes into my office, they compliment it.” – E
#66 Who Says Office Supplies Can’t Be Fabulous? These Metallic Desk Organizers Are Proof That Organization Can Be Stylish Too
Review: “I love this organizer, it keeps all my important stuff. The middle drawer even keeps my laptop 17”. Looks super cute aside of my fronting station. Keep all my mail, documents, sticky notes organized. And it was pretty easy to put together.” – Norma J.
#67 Forget Fidget Spinners, This Desktop Punching Bag Is The Stress-Relief Tool Your Cubicle Has Been Waiting For
Review: “Gift for my son in law who works from home with four small kids also at home. Kind of gets crazy and frustrating for him so I thought I’d buy this for his office desk. Daughter says she sees him punch it often. Lol” – Reads
#68 Ditch Those Sticky Notes Cluttering Your Monitor! This Monitor Clear Memo Board Is The Sleek Upgrade Your Workspace Deserves
Review: “I have been looking for these for a very long time and these were a great price, excellent quality, very easy to use as intended and looks great!! I would highly recommend these!!” – Cindy
#69 Your Desk Is About To Be The Most Organized (And Colorful) Spot In The Office Thanks To This Post-It Pop-Up Note Dispenser
Review: “Bought this for my daughters new desk because cats are her favorite thing and she loves it! It is so adorable but also functional. It’s good quality and durable. It should last her forever.” – Amazon Customer
#70 When Your Workday Feels Like A Dumpster On Fire, At Least Your Mouse Pad Can Accurately Reflect The Mood
Review: “I didn’t actually need a mouse pad as I have a track ball – but I couldn’t pass this up – I love the dumpster fire graphic – the colors fit in to my overall look/feel – it’s a good size too! I’m glad I took a chance on it, I’m loving it :)” – BodhiGurl
#71 Brainstorming Sessions Just Got A Sleek Upgrade With This Small Glass Desktop Whiteboard – It’s The Perfect Canvas For Your Next Big Idea
Review: “Product is perfect size and easy to write on and erase notes. Came with 4 markers and an eraser. Storage under the glass top is great for supplies. Now I don’t have to use post it notes. Perfect addition for my workspace.” – Michelle
#72 Pin Your Hopes And Dreams (Or Just Your To-Do List) On These Adorable Butterfly Pushpins
Review: “I was very surprised when I received the package and opened it. These tacks are so beautiful! They work perfectly. I would recommend these tacks to anyone who wants to brighten up their cork board, bulletin board, or anything actually.” – M. Andrade
#73 Acrylic Cell Phone Stand Offers A Way To Keep Your Notifications In Sight Without Craning Your Neck Like A Giraffe
Review: “This was the best purchase I’ve made! It’s so reasonable priced and it’s the most convenient little gadget for my phone. It keeps the phone in a perfect position and has a space for the charger. Love it and am going to purchase one for my desk at work !” – Sue Tesoro
#74 Had A Karen Encounter At The Office? This Paper Tantrum Note Will Let Them Know Exactly How You Feel
Review: “I purchased this as a gift for a friend of mine, (we’re forever complaining), so when I saw these I thought of her right away. She absolutely LOVED these. I actually want to purchase some for myself and ones of different sayings.” – Connie
#75 This Twist-N-Sharp Manual Pencil Sharpener Will Have Your Writing (And Drawing) Game On Point!
Review: “Funny how the simpler the things are there better they are! So much so that I’ve ordered these again! The price is great and highly impressed! Forget all those pencil sharpeners that you charge or batteries! This has turned out better than any of those otjeees! I should know I’ve spent or threw away so much money on all the rest! Super happy with this simple sharpener!” – Bella
#76 Spice Up Your Bulletin Board With These Adorable Succulent Push Pins
Review: “Great pushpins! I’ve never had actually cute pushpins before and I can’t believe the difference they make. They are truly part of the decor instead of just a boring pushpin.” – WDEJG’s Mom
#77 This Personalized Conference Call Bingo Mouse Pad Will Turn Those Mind-Numbing Meetings Into A Game Of Chance
Review: “Bought this for a friend at work and she loved it. Thought it was hilarious. Now after every zoom meeting we giggle over every square she was able to mark off. Excellent for the price as well.” – Danger
#78 This Clapping Monkey Tape Dispenser Will Make Your Coworkers Go Bananas
Review: “Purchased as a fun gift. We all had a good laugh as the monkey made noise when the tape was pulled! A little lightweight, but still works. Good size and sturdy construction.” – AverageAmApril
#79 Don’t Let Cable Clutter Cramp Your Style! These Magnetic Cable Clips Are The Little Helpers That Will Make Your Workspace The Envy Of The Office
Review: “I found these clips to work really well. This is the perfect little gadget to keep cable cords off the floor and offer easy handling. I like how they can be hidden on the backside of a nightstand, desk, or side table, etc. The adhesive backs hold the clips to the surface securely and no slippage.” – Amazon Customer
#80 Bring A Touch Of The Galaxy Far, Far Away To Your Workspace With This Adorable Baby Yoda Desk Mat
Review: “Bought for a Star Wars/Mando fan for their work at home desk. Great size, nice and thick and the colours are stunning.” – Cathy
#81 Turn Those Conference Call Sighs Into Mindful Breaths With This Calming Zen Garden Kit At Your Desk
Review: “This gorgeous Zen Garden is exactly as advertised. Makes a lovely gift. It’s extra large with lots of pieces. It arrived in perfect condition; all pieces included, and the sand is “sparkly” which adds to the visual relaxation. A little on the pricey side compared to others, but worth every penny! Quality product. Highly recommend. A+++++” – Janice E.
#82 Your Desk Is About To Be Cleaner Than Mr. Clean’s Bald Head, Thanks To This Tiny But Mighty Mini Desk Vacuum
Review: “This is amazing! I’m not sure if its obvious from the product description, but it comes with a small nozzle attachment that allows you to vacuum tight spaces, like a keyboard. The suction power is adequate enough if you’re using it for your desk area. I highly recommend getting the USB powered option if you plan on using it often!” – Raul
#83 Who Needs A Bulletin Board When You Have A Fridge? These Push Pin Magnets Will Turn Your Appliance Into A Hub Of Organization And Inspiration
Review: “Highly recommend these. I use them to create photo collages on my fridge. They’re a good, small size that don’t visually take away from the photos. They’re also easy to take off/on due to the handle. Never had issues with the magnet separating from the clear part. Last but not least, the magnets are strong.” – Shopper
#84 Crystal Clear Views Are Just A Spritz Away! This Screen Mist Cleaner Will Leave Your Devices Sparkling Like They’re Fresh Out Of The Box
Review: “My daughter had one of these and I loved it so I bought two. One next to the sofa for my computer screen and phone, one in the car for the dash screen and phone.” – Kristin F Smith
#85 Ditch The Digital Distractions And Jot Down Those Brilliant Ideas In This Meeting Notebook
Review: “This is such a great meeting organizer. There is tons of room to take all your notes and it really helps me stay organized! I have multiple meetings a week and it’s nice to have everything together. I got it in the pink color and it’s so cute!” – Stephanie
#86 Your Desk Is About To Get A Whole Lot More Heroic With This Spiderman Pen Holder
Review: “Got it for my boyfriend’s toolbox and it’s looks great. Small enough to not take up too much space but large enough to hold all his work pens, markers, etc.. He loves it!” – Adrian Quinonez
#87 This Self-Inking Rubber Date Office Stamp Is The “Official” Way To Procrastinate A Bit Longer – Just Stamp It And Pretend It’s Still Yesterday!
Review: “This is so nice and smooth and easy to use! I had a 2000 Plus brand stamp that was similar and this is a million times nice to use. You can use it one-handed and it takes very little effort to stamp. I’ll be checking this brand every time I need a new stamp!” – Kata
#88 This Mini Indoor Basketball Hoop Is The Real MVP For Beating Those Afternoon Slumps
Review: “We have this basketball goal hanging inside the house on a door. It’s very sturdy and has lasted many months. It was easy to assemble, and fit perfectly over our door. We bought for our daughter so she isn’t trying to do crazy dunk moves on it but it’s a good quality goal and has held up very well.” – Ashley Conrad
#89 Multitasking Just Got A Whole Lot Easier With This Desktop Tablet Holder
Review: “This tablet stand is amazing for the price. I wasn’t expecting much, I just needed something to keep my tablet propped up and ordered the cheapest one with decent reviews. Imagine my surprise when I realized it’s actually a very sturdy metal stone with some good weight to it so it doesn’t fall over! It fits my phone, tablet, and switch perfectly. The color is beautiful as well, just as pictured.” – Blake
#90 Your Coworkers Will Think You’re A Secret Agent With This Counterfeit Bill Detector Marker
Review: “I own a business and we get large bills at times. These work well to check the bills. They cost a lot less then the ones at the office supply store and do just as good a job.” – Tracy
#91 Say Goodbye To Stiff Necks And Cramped Legs! This Lap Desk Is The Ergonomic Upgrade Your Workday Needs
Review: “This is the perfect size for my laptop and fits nicely and comfortably on my lap. Perfect for those times you just want to study from the comfort of your bed. Love the color scheme and the lightweight feel of the board overall. Pretty easy to clean and maintain. Material is nice and smooth and comfortable.” – Sophie A.
#92 Forget Stuffy Desk Plants, These Cute Animal Screen Decorations Will Bring Some Much-Needed Paw-Sitivity To Your Workday!
Review: “I can have some stressful moments at work and these lil guys are my escape and give me a smile and I move on to my next task.” – Tik tok made me buy it.
#93 This Notepad Perfectly Captures The Monday Morning Struggle
Review: “I got this as a gift for our boss and she really enjoyed them! The graphic is really cute and with our office being very busy, it was very apt and the boss for a good chuckle out of this!” – Alli
#94 Who Needs A Gym Membership When You’ve Got This Desktop Boxing Set?
Review: “I got this for a white elephant and it was a total hit! Everyone else brought pretty basic things and this was almost the star of the party… Except someone else brought a full size punching bag, so my plan was upstaged haha! Highly recommended for a fun gift.” – Jessica
#95 Mood Swings Got You Feeling Like A Rollercoaster? Let This Funny Desk Flip Plaque Express Your Inner Drama Queen
Review: “Initially I had bought one for myself, and my boss would randomly change my sign and then subtlety (that’s a hard word to spell) would make random comments on the desktop plaque phrase he chose for me. He would enjoy doing that so much that I bought one for him and now we change each other’s plaque phrases and hint each other with comments on what we changed it to. :-p” – Gustavo Hernandez
#96 Moo-Ve Over Boring Paperclips! These Cow Clips Will Bring Some Farmyard Fun To Your Desk
Review: “One of my coworkers loved it so much they even threatened that it would disappear from the office one day and I better be prepared to buy a new one…🤣😏” – Kris Kammerdiener
#97 This Adjustable Wrist Brace Is The Comfortable And Supportive Solution You Need To Power Through Your Workday
Review: “I use this at home on for my work laptop. I like this product because it provides the necessary cushion needed for my wrist. Definitely helps whit the cramping I was getting from using my mouse constantly. I’m able to relax my hand more . This is a great quality product and provides plenty of wrist support.” – It’s comfy and squishy
#98 Never Suffer From A Dead Battery At Your Desk Again! This Portable Charger Is The Ultimate Office Sidekick For Keeping Your Devices Juiced Up
Review: “This charger is fantastic. Equipped with the attached multi cables makes it easy to charge devices without having to carry an extra cord around. It’s compact design fits easily in a pocket or purse. I highly recommend.” – Caroline C.
#99 Ditch Those Boring Pens And Add Some Desert Flair To Your Desk With These Prickly Cactus Shaped Ballpoint Pens
Review: “Bought these as favors for a corporate event and they turned out to be a great hit! Not only novel and cute, they’re good quality. And the pens write wonderfully. A few weeks later, people are still asking for more. Will definitely buy again.” – Amazon Customer
#100 A Wooden Perpetual Block Calendar Is A Tech-Free Way To Stay Organized And On Top Of Your Schedule
Review: “I ordered two of these. I work hybrid and some date calculations towards the end of the month are challenging to calculate. With this tool, I can set the date and use it throughout the work day.” – nick wilkerson
