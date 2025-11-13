I Made A Funny Comic That Shows Why We Fail Our Diets

by

Why is it, that while I understand perfectly how bad fried food is, I will ALWAYS find a reason to get at that lukewarm batch of fried chicken from the gas station? After devouring the coma inducing “snack” I sit back and wonder why the hell I would do this to myself. I should know better.

It turns out that I do know better, it’s just that the primitive parts of my mind are much, much stronger than the reasoning parts of my mind. We might think of reason as the errand boy for our urges. With enough pressure from our primitive brain, the errand boy will give in and find any reason to make the primitive brain happy.

More info: webtoons.com | Instagram | Facebook

I Made A Funny Comic That Shows Why We Fail Our Diets
I Made A Funny Comic That Shows Why We Fail Our Diets
I Made A Funny Comic That Shows Why We Fail Our Diets
I Made A Funny Comic That Shows Why We Fail Our Diets
I Made A Funny Comic That Shows Why We Fail Our Diets
I Made A Funny Comic That Shows Why We Fail Our Diets
I Made A Funny Comic That Shows Why We Fail Our Diets
I Made A Funny Comic That Shows Why We Fail Our Diets
I Made A Funny Comic That Shows Why We Fail Our Diets
I Made A Funny Comic That Shows Why We Fail Our Diets
I Made A Funny Comic That Shows Why We Fail Our Diets
I Made A Funny Comic That Shows Why We Fail Our Diets

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Book Bags That Will Let You Have Your Favorite Book Always By Your Side
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
David And Victoria Beckham “Heartbroken” Over Son Brooklyn’s Shocking Vow Renewal Speech To Wife
3 min read
Aug, 19, 2025
Adorable And Funny Comics About An Artist And Her Life With A Cute Pug (23 New Pics)
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2025
22 Celebs Who Are Way Taller Than You Thought
3 min read
Aug, 21, 2025
NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 05-October-2025
3 min read
Oct, 4, 2025
My Drawings Are My Life
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.