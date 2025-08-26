Hey Pandas, What Is Something Life-Changing That Costs Less Than $100?

Sometimes the smallest investments make the biggest difference. What’s something under $100 that completely changed your life — whether it’s a gadget, a book, a habit, or even an experience?
#1
A rabbit. Gave me a reason to make it to tomorrow so that somebody would be there to take care of him. Somehow keeping me alive for one day has turned into almost half a decade now.
#2
Rechargeable, remote control candles and color changing light bulbs. The vibe is completely different and changeable. (I never use fire candles because of my pets).
#3
Depends over what time period. For £5 a box you can get Cheerful Buddha lions mane mushroom tea. 15 tea bags in a box. 1 tea a day, 2 boxes will see you through a month for a tenner. Look up the benefits of lions mane mushroom. I have been in the tea for well over a year and I certainly feel the benefits.
#4
Yogurt maker plus a variety of probiotics.
A game changer for my gut health.
#5
My e-book
#6
My air fryer. Was about €35 and has opened up chicken nuggets, chips, battered fish, and all sorts of things. Couple that with a free upright freezer (a local family asked me how to recycle it and I said “well, you could give it to me” and so they did). It’s old and inefficient, but that and the air fryer has made a huge change to my diet. I’m eating less pasta and ready meals and more fish/chicken and chips. And all without grease.
#7
A good reliable pair of cooling tights.
#8
Oven mitts.
I haven’t burnt myself taking food out of the oven since buying a pair.
*10/10 would recommend.
#9
If any readers out there want a book that seriously WILL change their life (or at least the way you think about it, and your place in society), I *highly* recommend a novel (not written by me) called 10:59 by N. R. Baker.
I try to tell everyone I know about it, because… well, just wow, I have no words. This needs to be on every high school curriculum (it’s written for an adult and YA audience).
If you like reading then check it out (and reviews on Goodreads and Amazon if you need to be sure). An absolutely stunning thriller.
#10
My first séxual experience.
#11
a pair of glasses
