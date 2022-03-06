Donald Webber Jr. only has a handful of acting credits, but that probably won’t be the case for much longer. In 2022, he got a career-changing opportunity when the Apple TV+ series Severance debuted. In the series, Donald plays a character named Patton and it is his biggest TV role to date. The talented actor is showing that he has what it takes to truly become a star and his fans are excited to be on the journey with him. Although he doesn’t have any upcoming projects in the works, we know that we’re going to be seeing a lot more of Donald in the years to come. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Donald Webber Jr.
1. He’s Based In California Native
Donald has never been the type of person to share much when it comes to his private life. As a result, there isn’t a lot of information out there about who he is outside of acting. Something we do know, though, is that he was born and raised in the Los Angeles area and he is still based there today.
2. He’s Been on Broadway
Donald’s on-screen resume might not be very extensive, but that doesn’t mean he is lacking in experience. Donald has spent a good portion of his career in theater and he has been in several Broadway productions including Motown: the Musical and Hamilton. Now that his on-screen career is starting to take off, it’ll be interesting to see if he continues to do theater work.
3. He Streams on Twitch
Even though Donald really loves what he does, he still needs a break from time to time just like the rest of us. In his free time, he enjoys streaming on Twitch. His content ranges from gaming to music. His Twitch account currently has 348 followers. More than likely, his following will grow as he becomes more well known as an actor.
4. He’s Married
Donald is one of the lucky people who has been able to find the thing he wants to do for the rest of his life and the person he wants to spend the rest of his life with. Donald is happily married to a woman named Rebecca who also appears to be an actor. The couple has one child together.
5. He Studied At USC
Donald has put years of hard work into perfecting his craft. Part of that work included studying acting in college. Donald attended USC’s School of Dramatic Arts where he earned a bachelor of fine arts degree. The lessons he learned there have been very valuable to him over the course of his career.
6. He Was A Contestant on American Idol
Most people know Donald as an actor, but they may not realize that he is also a very talented singer. In fact, there was a time when he was seriously pursuing a career as a singer. He was a contestant on American Idol during season nine. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any information on how far he made it in the competition.
7. He Loves Connecting With His Fans
Donald is well aware of the fact that his fans are a major part of the reason why he’s been so successful. As a result, he is thankful for all of the love and support they’ve shown him over the years. He enjoys being able to interact with his fans as much as he can and it’s very common to see him responding to tweets from supporters.
8. He’s A Kobe Bryant Fan
As a Los Angeles native, it’s only right that Donald be a fan of the Lakers. However, he was an especially big fan of the late Kobe Bryant. In an Instagram post after Bryant’s passing, Donald wrote, “Devasted right now. My 1st hero… born, raised & growing up n LA, #KOBE was MY GUY. Ppl used 2 say we looked alike- used 2 watch him like he was my big bro..the defeats wld hurt, the wins meant the world. Hard 2capture in tweets/ig but it kinda helps me cope w this devastating news. Prayers to Kobe’s family and all the families of the 5 others. This one hurts.”
9. His Faith Is Important to Him
Donald hasn’t provided any specifics when it comes to his religious beliefs, but he has made it clear that his faith in God is an important part of his life. He credits God with bringing him where he is today and there’s no doubt that he’s had to lean on his faith several times over the years.
10. He Was A High School Teacher
Donald’s journey to becoming a professional actor had a few stops along the way, and one of them was a stint as a teacher. According to Idol Chatter, Donald used to teach at an all-girls high school in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, the source didn’t provide any information on what he taught.