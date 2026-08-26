Dolly Parton’s Last Public Appearance Sparks Hilarious “Conspiracy Theory” As Fans Praise Her Humor In Final Days

Dolly Parton’s final public appearance has inspired one of the internet’s strangest “conspiracy theories,” all because of a joke about beavers.
Just weeks before her passing, the 80-year-old country legend surprised fans at the opening of her Tennessee truck stop and took a playful jab at Buc-ee’s.
Now, fans are joking that the beaver-mascot chain had something to do with her passing, while also praising Parton for keeping the crowd laughing despite her health struggles.
Dolly Parton’s final public appearance came at the grand opening of her Tennessee truck stop in June
Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images
On June 24, 2026, the 80-year-old country music icon made a surprise appearance at the grand opening of Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop in Cornersville, Tennessee, despite ongoing health concerns that had already caused her to scale back some of her public activities.
The appearance reportedly surprised even members of the media who had gathered for the event.
According to Taste of Country writer and podcast host Evan Paul, attendees had not expected Parton to appear in person because they were aware she had been dealing with health issues.
Paul wrote in his first-hand account, “I thought to myself, ‘How in the world can Parton be out here in this heat at the age of 80 and with some health issues?’”
But the Jolene singer arrived dressed in her signature glamorous style, smiling at the crowd of several hundred invited guests.
Paul noticed that one of Parton’s head security personnel had his arm around her as she walked toward the podium, appearing to help steady her.
Yet despite the obvious effort involved in making the appearance, Dolly remained energetic and, characteristically, focused on entertaining the people in front of her.
“There was a feeling of uneasiness amongst all of us in the crowd, as everyone knew she was battling some health issues,” Paul recalled.
The late music legend joked that she “couldn’t leave it to the beavers” as she playfully took a swipe at Buc-ee’s
“You could almost feel that this was going to be one of her final public appearances.”
During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the 11-time Grammy winner welcomed truckers, families, and travelers to the new destination.
“Well, the doors are open, and I could not be prouder. Whether you are hauling loads, hauling the family, or just passing through, we built this place for you,” Parton said.
“Good food, real rest, a little music, and people who are genuinely glad you stopped in.… That’s what the road has always deserved, and that is what you will find here. Welcome home.”
Dolly also knew what many people would be wondering: Why did Dolly Parton, of all people, decide to open a truck stop?
She told the crowd, “I’m sure some of you want to know why I wanted a truck stop. Well, I couldn’t leave it to beavers.”
The joke was a playful reference to Buc-ee’s, the hugely popular American travel-center chain whose famous mascot is a beaver.
Rather than treating the business as a serious corporate feud, Parton was simply having fun with the fact that she was entering a space already dominated by one of the biggest names in roadside travel.
In the wake of Dolly’s passing, fans hilariously turned her Buc-ee’s joke into a bizarre “conspiracy theory”
Fans reacting to her humor wrote, “Living for the Buc-ee’s shade.”
“Haha the Bucee’s shade is strong in the replies. Still love her for it,” another added.
“I remember watching this live on YouTube! Love her joke about the other big truck stop!” a third fan recalled.
Some fans jokingly connected her playful Buc-ee’s jab to the fact that this turned out to be her final major in-person public appearance.
“Oh, so Buccees had her taken out?!” one commenter joked.
“Haha, the Bucee’s rivalry conspiracy theory is wild. Rest in peace though,” another wrote.
The comments were clearly poking fun at the timing rather than seriously suggesting anything sinister had happened.
The humor also gave fans a way to remember her final appearance through something other than sadness.
One fan summed up the more emotional side of watching the footage in hindsight, writing, “This one is heartbreaking. Knowing that what we are watching was her final public moments makes every smile, laugh, and little gesture feel so much more precious.”
Parton had been quietly battling cancer while continuing to work and make public appearances
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Paul’s first-hand account makes the June appearance particularly poignant in hindsight.
After addressing the crowd, Parton was helped back inside by her security detail, according to his account.
She then took part in a photo shoot behind the counter, posing as though she were working at the newly opened travel center.
Looking back, Paul wrote in Taste of Country that Parton “didn’t want to burden her fans with the notion that she was sick at all.”
Even while dealing with serious health concerns, Dolly still stood in front of a crowd, cut a ribbon, promoted a project she clearly cared about, and found an opportunity to make people laugh.
The legendary singer passed away at 80 on Tuesday, August 26, following a brief battle with cancer, according to her representatives.
The type of cancer she had was not disclosed, though she had spoken publicly about experiencing health issues in the weeks before her passing.
She was hospitalized at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, where she was surrounded by loved ones in her final moments.
“Dolly wasn’t saying goodbye. She was still opening doors, still laughing at her own beaver joke. That felt like home,” one netizen wrote
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