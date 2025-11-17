I Love Sharks, So I Created These Illustrations That Might Change Your Perception Of Them (30 Pics)

Hello, I’m Requinoesis! But you can also call me Requino!
I’m a digital artist passionate about worldbuilding, looking to gain more experience as an art director for indie games!
They say I’m a shark in disguise (maybe?) swimming around the internet. But I’m just an artist, trying to convey an important message from the depths of the oceans to people up on land!
With my artwork, I try to purify the “Jaws feeling” that haunts the image of sharks, showing that there are many more creative and imaginative possibilities in these creatures than just their jaws!
In 2020 during the pandemic, my friend Olivier and I idealized Sharktober! It’s an artistic challenge, where other artists could draw a list of themes related only to sharks! Our goal is to create and diversify shark creative content!
These are my latest Sharktober artworks for 2022 and some extras from 2021 and 2020! I hope you enjoy getting to know these little worlds that I created, and I hope it inspires you to get closer to the mysterious and fascinating reality of sharks!
You can check out Olivier’s fantastic artwork here!
More info: Instagram | twitter.com | youtube.com | redbubble.com | requinoesis.artstation.com | deviantart.com
#1 Alien Shark
Finally, with the technological rise of the little shark people, exploration of the hidden ocean of a frozen moon became possible and unimaginable things were discovered!
#2 Bubble Shark
The little shark is in literary reverie, immersed in an imagination that makes his entire neighborhood float like bubbles that glisten in outer space.
#3 Shark Delivery
In the tiny town of St. Lorenzini, Miss Hammer was looking forward to receiving a very special mail order, and that early afternoon, the little postman aboard his sea scooter, finally brought what she had been waiting for!
#4 Shark Dream
Modern life has brought a kind of anguish to the shark people, painful as a hook stuck in their mouths. But tales say that the Starry Nymph visits the dreams of those who seek refuge and gently heals their pain. The stars watch over you, my little shark.
#5 Shark Ship
The little sharks loved the tourist sea bus that took them on expeditions to discover the marine fauna and what they most appreciated was its terrace that allowed them to observe the natural secrets of the sea surface!
#6 Pirate Shark
The fearsome Captain Delphi and his gang of Cetacean pirates were known to use the ancient darkness buried in the lost depths to threaten their victims to reveal where they keep their treasures!
#7 Shark Cottage – 2021 Sharktober
The little sharky is resting in their cozy reading nook, where they could enjoy the rustling of the Kelp woods from the balcony!
#8 Shark Teacher
Professor Greenland was a great inspiration to students at the prestigious University of Kelpwood. With his more than two centuries of life, he was always kindly willing to share his stories in his celestial observatory!
#9 Shark Cafe – 2021 Sharktober
Great white sharks are very introverted and will only feel free to socialize, in a cozy cafe!
#10 Ghostly Shark – 2020 Sharktober
And so I set you free, purifying you from the false and monstrous image that haunted your true spirit! Swim, a spark of the goddess, swim back to the ocean that misses you. I know this is just a fraction of you, but I will not stop until you are fully free!
#11 Shark Aquarium – 2021 Sharktober
While surface dwellers admired the ocean’s natural treasures through aquariums. We admire the surface’s natural treasures through underwater terrariums!
#12 Shark vs. Orca
BlackWave the orca and SeaLord the shark are famous pro players of Bluecraft, a very popular RTS game today! And now both will challenge their skills in a gaming tournament! Who will be the winner?
#13 Nerd Shark – 2020 Sharktober
Walking over the haunted ruins from the valley of the monoliths, the travelers continue their journey… When suddenly they are surprised by Insangoth, the crawling tomb! Will our heroes be able to face him? Roll a D20!
#14 Coral Shark – 2021 Sharktober
A little shark feeding an anemone in his coral greenhouse!
#15 Shark Adventure
In the depths of ancient ruins, a brave shiver of little sharks defies the shadows of the Anthropocene age, determined to rediscover lost knowledge of their own kind!
#16 Star Shark – 2021 Sharktober
Inspired by the legends of ancient sharks that peeked at the surface of the sea to admire the mysteries of the starry sky, the astronomer built his observatory to discover the secret of the stars.
#17 Sharks vs. Dolphin – 2021 Sharktober
Dipper and Makko are seen as rivals at the mangrove school, but they’re just friends who like to play video games together.
#18 Elder Shark – 2020 Sharktober
The old sage of the astral observatory is one of the last survivors of our ancient golden age. Even stigmatized by the plague of tears, she is dedicated to sharing more than two centuries of stories to inspire our little children.
#19 Shark Clown
The little pierrot shark called Toothlet was known to bring joy to juveniles in the company of his school of clownfish!
#20 Shark Village – 2022 Sharktober
This is a glimpse of the old Seamount Village, which used to be a historic haven for the little shark people, where many curious stories took place.
Until one day a volcanic eruption lifted the tiny village beyond the surface of the sea, turning it into nothing more than a barren memory.
They say that the plaza clock still marks the hour of the disaster.
#21 Plastic Shark – 2021 Sharktober
Plastic is not very welcome in the underwater world as it sometimes floats! It seems that the little Dipper did not pay attention to the quality of the product when giving someone a gift!
#22 Prehistoric Shark
Hidden among the sediments of the mysterious Anthropocene period, the little archeologist has finally found a trace of his greatest ancestor!
#23 Shark Knight
The little prince of Maranos fled far away from the sea. Aboard his spaceship, he crossed the galaxy. Determined to rescue his friend, the Blue Knight, on the night that King Gand kidnapped him.
#24 Game Shark – 2020 Sharktober
Millions of years in the future, after the rise of the oceans and the triumph of sharks over the world. It is human beings who will be stereotyped as monsters by civilized sharks, in their media of entertainment and pop culture.
#25 Cosmic Shark – 2020 Sharktober
In the past, we were devoted to sharks as star forgers, guardians of ancient wisdom or spirit guides. But all that meaning was lost in a shadow of ignorance. How did a symbol of balance become a monster?
#26 Abyssal Shark – 2022 Sharktober
The Benthos Station is an underwater research facility, designed in collaboration with euphotic and aphotic sharks. Together, they seek to unravel the mysteries of the origin of their species by studying life in the hydrothermal vents of the abyssal zone.
#27 Bizarre Shark – 2020 Sharktober
Could this be our Goddess? A curse has befallen her; the shadow of ignorance has corrupted her image into something unrecognizable and now she wanders aimlessly over the deep ruins of the ancient capital. I believe her true self is trapped deep within this eldritch beast…and I will release it.
#28 Baby Shark – 2020 Sharktober
In the depths of the ancient Temple of Parthenogenesis, our expedition found something being incubated, is it the rebirth of our missing Goddess?
#29 Diet Shark – 2020 Sharktober
Little juveniles getting their morning meal, before walking to the mangrove school. Inspired by the only known omnivorous shark species that consumes seagrass during childhood.
#30 Pixelart Shark – 2022 Sharktober
On the shores of the blue gelatin sea, the brave little Gummie Shark goes through countless challenges, determined to stop Captain Flipper who kidnapped his friends for a sublime purpose!! Will Gummie Shark make it in time?
Follow Us