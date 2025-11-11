My Wife And I Create Fantasy Creatures From Another World

We are Katyushka – Kasia and Jacek Anyszkiewicz – marriage with a shared passion of creating artistic dolls from the fantasy world.
It all starts in Kasia’s head. Then she draws, sculpts, paints and finishes. I- Jacek, as a professional chemical engineer, deal with the technical side (moulding, casting).
We create everything from scratch – 100% made by hands, using the highest quality materials, with an attention to the smallest detail.
More info: etsy.com| katyushka-dolls.com
#1 Happy Snail
#2 Polar Bat
#3 Baby Hedgehog
#4 Baby Dragon
#5 Forest Turtles
#6 Dark Green Turtle
#7 Baby Spider
#8 Snails
#9 Little Strawberries
#10 Ginger Bat
#11 Albino Hedgehog
#12 Baby Spider
#13 Black Turtle
#14 Polar Turtle
#15 Black Bat
#16 Turtle
#17 Caterpillar
#18 Baby Bat
#19 Dappled Bat
#20 Friendly Snail
#21 Hairy Turtle
#22 Batpillar
#23 Polish Pickles
#24 Balbinka
#25 Gipsy Troll
#26 Green Caterpillar
#27 Chilling Troll
#28 Family Of Trolls
