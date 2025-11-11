My Wife And I Create Fantasy Creatures From Another World

by

We are Katyushka – Kasia and Jacek Anyszkiewicz – marriage with a shared passion of creating artistic dolls from the fantasy world.

It all starts in Kasia’s head. Then she draws, sculpts, paints and finishes. I- Jacek, as a professional chemical engineer, deal with the technical side (moulding, casting).

We create everything from scratch – 100% made by hands, using the highest quality materials, with an attention to the smallest detail.

More info: etsy.comkatyushka-dolls.com

#1 Happy Snail

My Wife And I Create Fantasy Creatures From Another World

#2 Polar Bat

My Wife And I Create Fantasy Creatures From Another World

#3 Baby Hedgehog

My Wife And I Create Fantasy Creatures From Another World

#4 Baby Dragon

My Wife And I Create Fantasy Creatures From Another World

#5 Forest Turtles

My Wife And I Create Fantasy Creatures From Another World

#6 Dark Green Turtle

My Wife And I Create Fantasy Creatures From Another World

#7 Baby Spider

My Wife And I Create Fantasy Creatures From Another World

#8 Snails

My Wife And I Create Fantasy Creatures From Another World

#9 Little Strawberries

My Wife And I Create Fantasy Creatures From Another World

#10 Ginger Bat

My Wife And I Create Fantasy Creatures From Another World

#11 Albino Hedgehog

My Wife And I Create Fantasy Creatures From Another World

#12 Baby Spider

My Wife And I Create Fantasy Creatures From Another World

#13 Black Turtle

My Wife And I Create Fantasy Creatures From Another World

#14 Polar Turtle

My Wife And I Create Fantasy Creatures From Another World

#15 Black Bat

My Wife And I Create Fantasy Creatures From Another World

#16 Turtle

My Wife And I Create Fantasy Creatures From Another World

#17 Caterpillar

My Wife And I Create Fantasy Creatures From Another World

#18 Baby Bat

My Wife And I Create Fantasy Creatures From Another World

#19 Dappled Bat

My Wife And I Create Fantasy Creatures From Another World

#20 Friendly Snail

My Wife And I Create Fantasy Creatures From Another World

#21 Hairy Turtle

My Wife And I Create Fantasy Creatures From Another World

#22 Batpillar

My Wife And I Create Fantasy Creatures From Another World

#23 Polish Pickles

My Wife And I Create Fantasy Creatures From Another World

#24 Balbinka

My Wife And I Create Fantasy Creatures From Another World

#25 Gipsy Troll

My Wife And I Create Fantasy Creatures From Another World

#26 Green Caterpillar

My Wife And I Create Fantasy Creatures From Another World

#27 Chilling Troll

My Wife And I Create Fantasy Creatures From Another World

#28 Family Of Trolls

My Wife And I Create Fantasy Creatures From Another World

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“John Wick” is Getting Its Own Spinoff TV Series on Starz
3 min read
Jan, 15, 2018
The Handmaid’s Tale Cast Explains What’s Really Under Those Cloaks
3 min read
Mar, 22, 2018
Facebook Orders Three Vice Shows: What are They?
3 min read
Dec, 22, 2017
Recap — Heroes 4.01 “ORIENTATION / JUMP, PUSH, FALL”
3 min read
Sep, 21, 2009
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Apocalypse Earth
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2020
Graceland
Graceland Season 3 Episode 7 Review: “Bon Voyage”
3 min read
Aug, 8, 2015
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.